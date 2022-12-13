Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
$24 Million Water Plant OpensGregory VellnerYardley, PA
There is an Epic Ice Festival Coming to New Jersey this WinterTravel MavenBurlington County, NJ
State Aims to Turn Diesel Trucks ElectricGregory VellnerBucks County, PA
We Tried Heritage Kulfi: South Asian Ice Cream DessertsNewyorkStreetfood.comPrinceton, NJ
Men’s Basketball: No. 25 Buckeyes best Rutgers 67-66 on Holden’s buzzer-beaterThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
What to do if you catch RSV, flu and COVID-19 — back to back to back
People wear masks in Grand Central Terminal on Dec. 12, 2022 after New York City health officials issue an advisory about COVID-19, flu, and RSV cases. New York City health commissioner Dr. Ashwin Vasan offers advice for facing and treating the tripledemic. [ more › ]
With COVID cases on the rise in NYC, study highlights most common symptoms currently being reported
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Thanks to the emergence of new variants and the introduction of vaccines, the symptoms of the coronavirus (COVID-19) continue to change, and a new study has confirmed that they have indeed transformed again. When the BA.5 omicron subvariant became the dominant strain in the United...
Rutgers Frat Pledge Suffers Broken Skull, Brain Injury In Hazing Incident: Lawsuit
A 19-year-old Theta Chi pledge at Rutgers University is suing the school, the fraternity, its grand chapter, and more than a dozen fraternity brothers after falling down a flight of stairs in an alleged drunken hazing incident, leaving him seriously injured. Armand Runte, of Somers Point, was forced to drink...
One Dead In Route 3 Crash, Authorities Confirm
One occupant was killed and an undetermined number injured in a predawn pileup on a Route 3 bridge, authorities confirmed. The victim, who had to be extricated from the vehicle, died after being taken to Hackensack University Medical Center in traumatic arrest following the chain-reaction crash on the Passaic River Bridge's westbound side in Clifton shortly after 4:30 a.m, they said.
Two N.J. hospitals would unite in state’s latest merger plan
Cooper University Health Care in Camden plans to acquire Cape Regional Health System next year under a deal announced Wednesday that will bolster medical services in the most southern part of New Jersey. This is the second major announcement Cooper has made in the three months. The Camden healthcare provider...
Rutgers student injured while pledging a fraternity files hazing lawsuit
A Rutgers University student who was severely injured during an alleged hazing incident is now suing the university and the fraternity he was pledging.
Ocean County Sheriff K9 Indy Dies at Age Five
The Ocean County Sheriff's Office is in mourning after the death of Sheriff K9 Indy earlier this month. The Sheriff's Office says Indy died peacefully with her handler, Sheriff's Officer Bernadette Warren, by her side. Indy died after a brief fight with cancer. She was only five. Although Indy was...
9/11 Survivor Dies Of Pancreatic Cancer Leaving NJ Family Devastated Ahead Of Holidays
This holiday season will undoubtedly feel much different than last for the Daly-Somma boys, who will be spending it without their mom, Jennifer.The community, however, is hoping to make it a little brighter.Jennifer Daly, 48, of Fair Haven, died at home on Nov. 23 after a battle with pancreatic can…
Fire destroys ShopRite food preparation building in Linden, NJ
LINDEN, NJ (PIX11) — Six people working at a New Jersey food commissary escaped from a massive 3-alarm fire that broke out early Tuesday morning. Fire officials say six people were working inside the World Class Kitchens commissary –a company owned by Saker ShopRites, Inc. that prepares meat and deli products for 39 ShopRite stores in […]
ucnj.org
Reminder: Emergency Food Distribution for Union County Residents Takes Place this Saturday, Dec. 17
The Union County Board of County Commissioners reminds Union County residents in need that an emergency food distribution event will take place on Saturday, December 17, beginning at 8:00 a.m. at the campus of Kean University, located at 1000 Morris Avenue in Union Township. This event is first come, first...
These Grocery Items Have Seen the Biggest Price Increases in NJ
Prices continue to rise on many products you may purchase on a weekly basis, but the constant increase at least appears to be slowing down. According to figures released on Tuesday by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, consumer prices in the New York metropolitan area, which includes 12 New Jersey counties, rose in November by 0.2%, following a 0.1% increase in October.
Unanswered questions at Princeton University about student death
PRINCETON — Students at Princeton University are concerned they have not been told the full story of what led to the death of Misrach Ewunetie, whose body was found behind a campus tennis court in October. The 21-year-old student was last seen in the early morning hours of Oct....
Allentown woman dies from burns suffered lighting candles, coroner says
An 81-year-old Allentown woman died Monday morning after she was burned Sunday afternoon while lighting candles in her home, the Lehigh County coroner reports. Dolores Farman was pronounced dead at 9:55 a.m. at Lehigh Valley Hospital in Salisbury Township from her burns, Coroner Daniel A. Buglio said. The incident happened...
wrnjradio.com
St. Luke’s Warren Campus expands presence, services in New Jersey with Hillcrest Plaza acquisition
PHILLIPSBURG, NJ (Warren County) – St. Luke’s Warren Campus is expanding its footprint and enhancing its services in Western New Jersey with its purchase of the Hillcrest Plaza. The shopping plaza is located at 755 Memorial Parkway in Phillipsburg. “Our acquisition of Hillcrest Plaza underscores St. Luke’s commitment...
This New Jersey university is laying off 30 professors, eliminating 37% of academic programs
Cash-strapped New Jersey City University is taking a sharpened axe to its list of academic programs and roster of professors, The Jersey Journal has learned. In an effort to cut more than $12 million in expenses to balance its 2022-23 operating budget, university officials announced they’re eliminating 37% of its 171 academic programs and laying off 30 tenured professors. The division of academic affairs will eliminate 48 undergraduate programs, 24 minors, 28 graduate programs, 10 certificate programs and one doctoral program.
5 Georgia residents charged in N.J. home invasion in which person was shot
Five Georgia residents have been charged in a New Jersey armed home invasion this summer that left a person seriously wounded by gunfire, the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office said. Cresskill police first responded to the July 22 crime at a home on Center Street, the office said. The suspects...
fox29.com
Deaths of 2 brothers-in-law found in New Jersey garage believed to be accidental, police say
PAULSBORO, N.J. - Authorities believe the deaths of two brothers-in-law found inside a New Jersey garage Tuesday morning may have been accidental. The Gloucester County Prosecutors Office said the apparent accident happened at a property on East Monroe Street in Paulsboro, Gloucester County. Family members identified the victims as Lloyd...
This town gets the most snow of any other in NJ
Winter in New Jersey can be tricky to predict – as anyone surprised by a sudden blizzard can tell you. Some winters it seems like you’re getting hit by a snowstorm every other day, and other winters it’s 55 and sunny as you walk the Jersey Shore!
Five men arrested for violent Cresskill, NJ armed home invasion
CRESSKILL — Five men from Georgia have been arrested after they wore FBI raid jackets during an armed home invasion in North Jersey that nearly left one person dead, according to authorities. Neighbors on Center Street called the Cresskill police after hearing the sound of gunfire around 8 p.m....
Crash cleared after closing Route 22 West in Easton area, driver hurt in separate crash at border toll plaza
A crash stopped traffic on Route 22 just outside Easton, and a driver was injured in a separate crash at the Route 22 toll plaza at the New Jersey-Pennsylvania border during Thursday’s winter storm. A crash before noon closed all lanes on Route 22 West in Palmer Township between...
Comments / 0