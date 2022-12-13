Read full article on original website
Mavericks' Draft Pick Tyrell Terry Retires From NBA At 22: 'I Began To Despise And Question The Value Of Myself'
Retirement has come early for 2020s NBA first-round pick Tyrell Terry. After revealing his decision on Instagram Thursday, the Minneapolis native penned a lengthy caption explaining his decision to retire from the NBA after experiencing “the darkest times” while being a professional athlete.
Tiger Woods ex-wife makes major move
Elin Nordegen, the ex-wife of famous golfer Tiger Woods, made a major move last week when she gave birth to a child with former NFL tight end Jordan Cameron. Before the round started, Tiger asked NBC/Peacock to have a camera by the first tee. After he and Charlie hit their tee shots, they looked into Read more... The post Tiger Woods ex-wife makes major move appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Tiger Woods And His Son Charlie Share Heartwarming Moments At The PNC Championship
Tiger Woods and his son Charlie captivated viewers when they competed together at the PNC Championship over the weekend. Although he has been dealing with injuries, Woods said he was determined to play with his son and share unforgettable moments together in Orlando, Florida. “I think being there with and...
Brittney Griner Makes First Statement Since Being Released, Intends To Return To WNBA's Mercury: 'I Dug Deep To Keep My Faith'
Brittney Griner made a public statement for the first time since being released from a Russian prison. Griner, who returned to the U.S. on Dec. 9 after being held in Russia for almost 10 months, expressed gratitude and joy when she went to Instagram on Friday. “It feels so good...
