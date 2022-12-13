Read full article on original website
etxview.com
BREAKING: Small plane crashes in Kellyton
A small plane has crashed in a field of Price Farm in Kellyton. Watch our live coverage here. The crash occurred on Tankersley Road, just off of Highway 63. Alexander City Police Department, New Site Police, Alexander City Fire Department and rescue crews all responded to the scene. Alexander City...
1 injured in Alabama ‘road rage’ shooting
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A person was transported to the hospital after being shot while driving on I-65 North Thursday morning. According to the Vestavia Hills Police Department, officers responded to the call of a person shot on I-65, near mile marker 252, around 7 a.m. First responders arrived at the scene and transported the […]
WSFA
Woman charged in fatal Montgomery traffic crash
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police have charged a woman after a fatal traffic crash in November. According to Montgomery police, Keandia Rene O’Neal is charged with murder. Montgomery police say the charges are related to the death of Christopher McGee, 57. The crash happened on Nov. 30th around...
ABC 33/40 News
Train derails along Oldfield Road in Sylacauga
SYLACAUGA, Ala. (WBMA) — A train derailed in Sylacauga Wednesday afternoon. The Sylacauga Fire Department said the incident happened along Oldfield Road, in the area of Harper Springs Road. The fire department said Oldfield Road was closed but later reopened. However, the fire department said traffic will continue to...
TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash causes I-85 lane closure in Alabama
UPDATE 12/14/22 1:08 p.m.: According to ALEA, the roadway is back open. MACON COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) — A multi-vehicle crash is causing a lane closure on Interstate 85 in Macon County, Alabama. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) says the crash happened around 9:32 a.m. on Wednseday, Dec. 14. According to ALEA, the northbound lane […]
Wetumpka Herald
Prattville police looking for five suspects in two theft cases
The Prattville Police Department is investigating a felony theft of property and seeks the public’s help in identifying the suspects in two cases. Prattville Police Investigators released a photo of unknown subjects wanted for third-degree theft of property. “The offense occurred Saturday, Dec. 10, at JCPenny at 550 Pinnacle...
WSFA
Van burns outside downtown Montgomery credit union
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - An investigation is underway to determine the cause of a vehicle fire outside a Montgomery credit union Tuesday morning. Police and fire units responded to the blaze outside the ASE Credit Union on Washington Avenue just before 9 a.m. Viewer video showed the van already engulfed...
Most Wanted in Calhoun County – December 14, 2022
Calhoun County, AL – Each week the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office released their current “Most Wanted” list. An “FTA” means that a person failed to appear for a court date and does not necessarily mean guilty of a criminal charge. A “Probation Violation” means that a person has been found guilty of a charge and […]
Wetumpka Herald
Incident reports of the Wetumpka Police Department from Dec. 1 to Dec. 14
• Criminal trespass was reported on Coosa River Parkway. • Theft was reported on U.S. Highway 231. • Burglary was reported on Coosa River Parkway. • Harassment was reported on Cotton Street. Sign up for Newsletters from The Herald. Dec. 9. • Domestic violence was reported on Main Street. Dec....
Man arrested for allegedly breaking into Sylacauga business
SYLACAUGA, Ala. (WIAT) -- Sylacauga Police Department have arrested a man for allegedly breaking into a business Saturday.
WSFA
Witness recounts shootout inside Montgomery hotel
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A family on vacation in Montgomery is speaking out after a shooting left three people injured early Sunday in the downtown area. Montgomery police say the shooting took place in the 100 block of Madison Avenue, but multiple witnesses told WSFA 12 News it happened at the DoubleTree hotel.
Auburn Police arrest three on unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle charges
AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – On Dec. 10, Auburn Police detained Na’Jee Ahmad Johnson, 19; Tahjmir Kevin Patten, 18, and a 15-year-old juvenile, all from Opelika, on multiple felony charges. All three individuals were charged with unlawful breaking and entering a motor vehicle. Auburn Police additionally charged Johnson with possession of marijuana (2nd degree). The arrests […]
WALA-TV FOX10
State, federal investigations underway after downtown Montgomery ‘incidents’
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Downtown Montgomery was the scene of multiple ‘incidents’ involving the response of multiple law enforcement agencies. Units from various local, state and federal agencies responded to the Criminal Justice Division building on South Ripley Street, the building housing the Alabama Attorney General’s office on Decatur Street, as well as the Montgomery Federal Courthouse on Church Street.
Weekly Anniston Police Stats 12/05/2022 to 12/11/2022
Anniston, AL – The Anniston Police Department shares their weekly stats. The stats for the week of 12/05/2022 to 12/11/2022 follow below: Anniston Officers answered a total of 972 calls for service. There were 80 criminal incident/offense reports taken. There were 72 miscellaneous (minor) incident reports taken. There were eight felony arrests. There were 29 […]
Arrest made after motorist shot on I-65 in Vestavia Hills during suspected road rage incident
A person was shot this morning on Interstate 65 in Vestavia Hills, and authorities said they have arrested a suspect in the incident.. Police responded about 7 a.m. to a call of a person shot on I-65 northbound near the U.S. 31 exit leading to Hoover and Vestavia Hills. Capt....
tallasseetribune.com
Arrest and incident reports of the Tallassee Police Department from Dec. 8 to Dec. 15
• Suspicious activity was reported on Third Avenue. • Assistance was given to a citizen on Barnett Boulevard. • Gunshots were reported on John Street. • A domestic incident was reported on John Street. • A domestic incident was reported on Sims Avenue. • A domestic incident was reported on...
81-year-old man critical after assault in Sylacauga home; suspect captured in Florida, extradited to Alabama
An 81-year-old man is in critical condition after authorities say he was assaulted late last month, and a suspect is now in custody. On Nov. 26, Sylacauga police responded to a traffic crash on West Fourth Street at the Marble City cemetery. When they arrived, they found Douglas Jude suffering from some type of trauma.
WSFA
3 wounded, including juvenile, in downtown Montgomery shooting
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police are investigating a downtown shooting that left three people injured early Sunday morning. According to police, units responded to the 100 block of Madison Avenue around 1:20 a.m. Sunday in reference to a shooting. There, authorities said two men were found with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. The victims were taken to a local hospital for treatment.
WTVM
2 Selma women charged with theft, eluding police in Auburn
AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Police arrest two Selma women on multiple warrants in Auburn. Authorities say, on Dec. 9, officers arrested 20-year-old Aliah Janel Rand and 25-year-old Davida Roshonda Hall on third-degree theft of property and attempting to elude a police officer. The arrest stemmed from reports of a theft...
WSFA
Montgomery mother calls for answers on slain daughter’s birthday
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - On what would have been Erica June’s 36th birthday, her family gathered to remember her with a balloon release. Montgomery police found June shot to death in her car, which was parked in the driveway, outside her house on Oct. 25. Her mother, Patricia June,...
