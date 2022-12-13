ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stock Market Today: Inflation Enthusiasm Fades, But Stocks Still End Higher

By Karee Venema
 6 days ago

Stocks skyrocketed out of the gate Tuesday after the latest economic data showed inflation continued to ease in November.

Specifically, the Labor Department this morning said its consumer price index not only grew at a slower pace than what economists were expecting, but also moderated from the growth seen in October. The data hit the wires ahead of tomorrow's highly anticipated rate-hike decision from the Federal Reserve and sent stocks notably higher to start the day.

Digging deeper into today's CPI report, data showed consumer prices were up 0.1% month-over-month and 7.1% year-over-year in November – down significantly from the respective October increases of 0.4% and 7.7%. Core CPI, which excludes volatile energy and food prices, was also lower than the month prior.

Many of Wall Street's top minds were quick to chime in on today's inflation report , including Rick Rieder, chief investment officer of global fixed income at BlackRock . "The November CPI report is notable in part due to the fact that it displays the second consecutive month of more moderate price pressures, providing some signal that the underlying trend of inflation is decelerating," Rieder says. "As with the October inflation data, November witnessed core goods prices decline sequentially, while core services held fairly steady month-over-month."

The data was released the same day as the Federal Reserve kicked off its last policy meeting of the year, with the central bank widely expected to lift its benchmark interest rate by 0.5% tomorrow afternoon. This marks a slowdown from the 75 basis point rate hikes the Fed has issued at each of its last four meetings.

Despite the cooler-than-expected inflation data and strong initial reaction from stocks, the major market indexes finished the day well off their session highs. Still, the Dow Jones Industrial Average ended the day up 0.3% at 34,108, the S&P 500 Index added 0.7% to 4,019, and the Nasdaq Composite rose 1% to 11,256.

What will Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell say tomorrow? With a 50 basis point rate hike all but priced in, according to the CME FedWatch tool , market participants will likely be looking to specifics in the Fed's announcement as well as Powell's press conference, slated for 2:30 p.m. ET.

Top of mind for investors will be indications (via the dot plot) as to how high the central bank intends to lift its Fed funds rate and how long it will keep it there in order to bring inflation down to its target, says José Torres, senior economist at Interactive Brokers . "With those concerns in mind, Fed Chairman Powell may use tomorrow's press conference to re-anchor market expectations rather than allow sentiment to strengthen," Torres adds. "On the other hand, shades of dovishness will likely propel the market higher and yields lower which would be similar to market reactions following some of his past presentations, including his November speech at the Brookings Institution ."

The latter scenario would likely benefit beaten-down growth stocks the most. But not all growth-oriented companies are created equal. Here, we highlight nine of the best growth stocks that feature one of the following: solid growth prospects, attractive valuation and an impressive balance sheet. And each is top-rated by Wall Street's pros to boot.

Related
Markets Insider

Billionaire real estate investor Sam Zell says don't take too much comfort in declining mortgage costs, and the Fed will keep hiking rates close to 6%

The Fed will need to rate interest rates closer to 6% to meaningfully ease inflationary pressures, said legendary property investor Sam Zell. A "shocking event" was mortgage rates more than doubling this year, the billionaire told Fox Business. Zell also sees the US economy falling into a recession. There's little...
msn.com

A Bull Market Is Coming. Here's Warren Buffett's Investing Advice

This year hasn't been easy for investors. Between surging inflation, a bear market, and the constant threat of a recession, it's easy to feel discouraged about the future. But there is good news. Every single bear market and recession in history -- no matter how severe -- has eventually given way to a bull market. While nobody can predict exactly how long this market slump will last, we do know a bull market is on the way.
New York Post

Here’s how much US home prices will plunge in current market bubble

US home prices will likely have to decline by as much as 20% over the course of a multi-year correction before the housing sector can get back on track with historical trends, a research firm warned this week. The most recent correction cycles that occurred in the US housing market, such as a bubble in the 1990s and the sector’s implosion in the mid-2000s, took several years to conclude, DataTrek Research co-founder Nicholas Colas said. In the current market, US home prices have only begun to fall in the last few months – suggesting the declines will continue for the foreseeable future. “US...
TheStreet

You Won't Believe How Low Gasoline is Likely to Go

Gasoline prices fell by $0.50 a gallon since November, giving consumers a reprieve into the holiday season. Prices have declined since early November with Americans saving a cumulative $200 million a day as of Dec. 6, said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis, at GasBuddy, a Boston-based provider of retail fuel pricing information and data.
CALIFORNIA STATE
msn.com

7 Dow Stocks to Sell Before They Dive in 2023

While the 30 companies listed under the venerable Dow Jones Industrial Average, not all securities can succeed at the same time, necessitating an uncomfortable discussion about which Dow stocks to sell. Given the rough year we’ve had along with a questionable macroeconomic backdrop for next year, investors may want to jettison some problematic market ideas.
Daily Mail

Billionaire Winklevoss twins are in hot water after their crypto exchange Gemini is owed $900million from broker that lost out during FTX’s disastrous crash

Billionaire Bitcoin investors Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss are reportedly in the red $900million after FTX's monumental crash last month, which left more than a million other creditors scrambling to recover assets. In one of the biggest crypto blowups of all time, the Bahamas-based exchange filed for bankruptcy in Delaware last...
dailyhodl.com

Sam Bankman-Fried Personally Collected $300,000,000 After Raising Funds for Bankrupt FTX Last Year: Report

The disgraced founder of FTX reportedly personally took in hundreds of millions of dollars last year after a funding round for the embattled crypto exchange. According to a new Wall Street Journal report, FTX launched a $420 million funding spree in October 2021, telling high-profile investors that the money would be used to grow the crypto exchange, improve the experience of its customers and capture the interest of regulators.
