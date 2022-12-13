ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

NBC4 Columbus

Columbus police still working to solve Ohio State student's killing

COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio mayors urge governor to reject flavored tobacco bill, claiming ‘home rule’ is in jeopardy

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio Mayors Alliance is urging state lawmakers to respect the Ohio constitution and home rule. The alliance, made up of Republican, Democrat and Independent mayors, is rallying behind Columbus after several attempts by state officials to block the city’s restrictions on guns and flavored tobacco. One such effort is the […]
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus extends lifeline to 'nuisance' west side business

COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

George Wagner IV to be sentenced Monday

COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Two dead in Knox County house fire

KNOX COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Does Ohio require a front license plate?

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — For any people who are new to Ohio, you might have noticed cars in the Buckeye State that don’t have a front license plate. There is a good explanation for that. Ohio is one of the 29 states in the USA that does not require a front license plate on vehicles […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Sugar cookie bill fails to survive Ohio’s legislative session

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The dream of a group of third graders to designate the sugar cookie as Ohio’s official state cookie has crumbled to pieces — at least for now. After a jam-packed period that culminated in a 17-hour session Wednesday, Ohio lawmakers failed for the fourth time since 2019 to carry the state […]
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

NBC4 Today forecast December 19, 2022

Storm Team 4's meteorologist Liz McGiffin updates the forecast for Central Ohio during NBC4 Today on December 19, 2022. George Wagner IV was sentenced in Pike County Court to life in prison without parole after being found guilty on Nov. 30 of 22 counts, including eight for aggravated murder. The judge stated he will serve eight mandatory life sentences, one for each count of aggravated murder along with an additional 121 years, 81 of which are mandatory.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus, west side business work to curb violence

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The owners of a west Columbus gas station with a history of problems are now working with city leaders to prevent further violent incidents. The Sunoco on West Broad Street and Harris Avenue was the scene of the fatal shooting of Andrew Combs, 21, on Tuesday. Combs was shot during an […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Man, 30, stable after being found shot on in east Columbus

COLUMBUS, OH
CBS Pittsburgh

Ohio man facing more than 20 years in prison for threatening Arizona election official

WASHINGTON (KDKA) - The U.S. Department of Justice has filed federal charges against an Ohio man for threatening an Arizona state election official. The 44-year-old Joshua Russell allegedly left voicemails threatening to kill an official in the Arizona Secretary of State's office, leading up to the midterm elections. Russell's arrest is the result of Attorney General Merrick Garland's Election Threats Task Force. If convicted on all charges, Russell could face more than 20 years in prison. The task force has brought at least six federal cases so far, with arrests in Colorado, Arizona, and Michigan for threats against election workers. 
ARIZONA STATE
NBC4 Columbus

First Watch opens 11th central Ohio restaurant

DUBLIN, Ohio (WCMH) — Egg-cellent news: First Watch is opening its 11th Columbus-area location on Monday, with a new design and layout. The brunch and lunch chain’s new restaurant in Dublin at 6505 Dublin Center Dr. is celebrating its grand opening on Monday. The more than 6,000 square-foot location is the brand’s first new central […]
COLUMBUS, OH

