Columbus police still working to solve Ohio State student's killing
Ohio mayors urge governor to reject flavored tobacco bill, claiming ‘home rule’ is in jeopardy
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio Mayors Alliance is urging state lawmakers to respect the Ohio constitution and home rule. The alliance, made up of Republican, Democrat and Independent mayors, is rallying behind Columbus after several attempts by state officials to block the city’s restrictions on guns and flavored tobacco. One such effort is the […]
Raped multiple times, Ohio woman entitled to millions more in legal damages, Supreme Court rules
A Cleveland-area rape survivor can recoup $20 million in damages as opposed to the $250,000 she's entitled to under Ohio law, the state's highest court ruled Friday.
Columbus extends lifeline to 'nuisance' west side business
George Wagner IV to be sentenced Monday
DeWine ready to veto bill barring Columbus from outlawing flavored cigarettes
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine appears primed to veto a bill just passed by the state legislature that would prohibit cities like Columbus from regulating tobacco. DeWine told ABC 6 On Your Side he supports the Columbus ordinance passed Monday banning the sale of flavored tobacco...
Two dead in Knox County house fire
Does Ohio require a front license plate?
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — For any people who are new to Ohio, you might have noticed cars in the Buckeye State that don’t have a front license plate. There is a good explanation for that. Ohio is one of the 29 states in the USA that does not require a front license plate on vehicles […]
Sugar cookie bill fails to survive Ohio’s legislative session
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The dream of a group of third graders to designate the sugar cookie as Ohio’s official state cookie has crumbled to pieces — at least for now. After a jam-packed period that culminated in a 17-hour session Wednesday, Ohio lawmakers failed for the fourth time since 2019 to carry the state […]
NBC4 Today forecast December 19, 2022
Storm Team 4's meteorologist Liz McGiffin updates the forecast for Central Ohio during NBC4 Today on December 19, 2022. George Wagner IV was sentenced in Pike County Court to life in prison without parole after being found guilty on Nov. 30 of 22 counts, including eight for aggravated murder. The judge stated he will serve eight mandatory life sentences, one for each count of aggravated murder along with an additional 121 years, 81 of which are mandatory.
Why are flags flying half-staff in Ohio?
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine has ordered U.S. and Ohio flags to be flown at half-staff.
New formula factory coming to Ohio; expected to be complete in 2026
BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — Abbott is planning to build a new $536 million formula-production facility in Bowling Green, company officials and Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced Thursday. The project is expected to create 450 new jobs, according to an announcement from JobsOhio. "We are so excited to welcome Abbott...
Distracted drivers beware: stronger regulations await Gov. DeWine's signature
In the waning days of the legislative session, the Ohio General Assembly moved ahead with a stronger set of laws designed to curb distracted driving crashes across the state.
Ohio State remains at No. 3 in new women’s basketball poll
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The holiday season is here and the Ohio State women’s basketball team has plenty of reasons to celebrate. The Buckeyes (11-0, 2-0) stay at No. 3 in the latest AP poll as one of 10 division one teams that is still undefeated. The team’s lone game over the past week was […]
Columbus, west side business work to curb violence
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The owners of a west Columbus gas station with a history of problems are now working with city leaders to prevent further violent incidents. The Sunoco on West Broad Street and Harris Avenue was the scene of the fatal shooting of Andrew Combs, 21, on Tuesday. Combs was shot during an […]
Ohio State adds John Perez, Perez Morris founding partner, to board of trustees
COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — A founding member of a prominent Central Ohio law firm has been appointed as Ohio State University’s newest board of trustees member. Last month, Gov. Mike DeWine appointed Juan Jose “John” Perez to the university’s board. His term will run through May 13, 2031. Perez founded Perez Morris, a […]
Man, 30, stable after being found shot on in east Columbus
Ohio man facing more than 20 years in prison for threatening Arizona election official
WASHINGTON (KDKA) - The U.S. Department of Justice has filed federal charges against an Ohio man for threatening an Arizona state election official. The 44-year-old Joshua Russell allegedly left voicemails threatening to kill an official in the Arizona Secretary of State's office, leading up to the midterm elections. Russell's arrest is the result of Attorney General Merrick Garland's Election Threats Task Force. If convicted on all charges, Russell could face more than 20 years in prison. The task force has brought at least six federal cases so far, with arrests in Colorado, Arizona, and Michigan for threats against election workers.
First Watch opens 11th central Ohio restaurant
DUBLIN, Ohio (WCMH) — Egg-cellent news: First Watch is opening its 11th Columbus-area location on Monday, with a new design and layout. The brunch and lunch chain’s new restaurant in Dublin at 6505 Dublin Center Dr. is celebrating its grand opening on Monday. The more than 6,000 square-foot location is the brand’s first new central […]
BREAKING: Ohio Files for Temporary Restraining Order to Stop Columbus from Enforcing Gun Laws
The State of Ohio has just filed a "Complaint for Declaratory Judgement, TRO, and Preliminary and Permanent Injunctive Relief" against the City of Columbus and City Attorney Zack Klein. Essentially, this means the State is asking a judge to hear their arguments that Columbus has enacted laws that are in...
