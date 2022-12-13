Read full article on original website
koze.com
Timme, Gregg Lead Zags Past N. Illinois
Drew Timme poured in a game-high 26 points in leading the 15th ranked Gonzaga men’s basketball team to an 88-67 win at home last night over Northern Illinois. Sophomore Ben Gregg added 18 points and 7 rebounds as the Bulldogs improved to 8-3 and stayed unbeaten at home. The Huskies dropped to 3-7.
wjol.com
Two Will County High School Football Coaches Elected to Hall of Fame
Two of the most successful high school coaches in Will County have been elected to the Illinois High School Football Coaches Association Hall of Fame Class of 2023. Recently retired Bolingbrook coach John Ivlow and Lincoln Way East coach Rob Zvonar are among the 18 individuals that will be part of the next class of inductees.
973rivercountry.com
Country Thunder 2023 Is Ready To Go.
The line-up for this summers Country Thunder is stacked with talent. Cody Johnson, Jon Pardi, Jason Aldean, and Keith Urban headline the festival July 20th through 23rd in Twin Lakes, Wisconsin. Get the full line up at countrythunder.com/wi-lineup. Listen for your shot to win tickets if you’re a “Country Club” member at 973RiverCountry.com.
This Is The Coldest City In Illinois
Stacker put together a list of the coldest cities in each state.
WGNtv.com
See how much rain last night’s system dumped on Chicago area
Chicago’s NOT BEEN ALONE in the country with its gray skies and heavy precip of the past 24 hours. It’s been 7 days since the sun has shone in any significant way here in Chicago (there were brief peeks of sun this morning before clouds thickened). A list...
fox32chicago.com
$450K winning Lucky Day Lotto ticket sold in suburban Chicago
CHICAGO - It could be a very merry Christmas for someone in southwest suburban Chicago after a winning Lucky Day Lotto ticket worth $450,000 was sold last week. The Lucky Day Lotto ticket was purchased at Meijer Express Gas Station at 2720 Route 34 in Oswego, according to the Illinois Lottery. The ticket matched all five numbers - 9-11-26-39-42 - to win $450,000 in the Friday evening drawing.
AdWeek
Sally Schulze Leaving WFLD in Chicago
The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. WFLD anchor and reporter Sally Schulze is leaving the Fox owned Chicago station this week. When congratulated on her “new adventure,” Schulze...
travellens.co
15 Best Restaurants in Rochelle, IL
Rochelle is a small city in Illinois' Ogle County, a few miles West of Chicago. Surrounded by farmlands, Rochelle is known for its rich granaries and as “Hub City” because it’s strategically situated along several main thoroughfares. It’s between the Burlington Northern Santa Fe and the Union...
WIFR
All of Crimson Ridge to close, including the Floral Shop
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Four months after announcing the closure of its upper-level store, owners of Crimson Ridge posts on Facebook that the Floral Shop will be closing as well. “Life is a series of hello and goodbyes,” a post on social media reads. The store announces that they will...
Illinois White Christmas? Your Chances For Snow on December 25
We're less than two weeks away from the big day when the jolly man in the big red suit jumps aboard his sleigh, but will Mr. Claus be flying through snowflakes when he makes his rounds through the Midwest?. If you're dreaming of a white Christmas, just like the ones...
wgnradio.com
WGN Radio adds Steve and Johnnie to Saturday overnight schedule
CHICAGO (December 13, 2022) – Beginning Saturday, January 7, veteran broadcasters Steve King and Johnnie Putman return to WGN Radio, hosting Saturday overnights from 9pm to 2am. “Returning to the Saturday nighttime slot is a full circle moment for us. Our first regular show as a duo on WGN...
fox32chicago.com
Bitter cold is coming for Chicago
CHICAGO - The last time the Chicago area had a month end up being below average in terms of temperature was way back in July. December has gotten off to a relatively mild start for the month. So far this month is just over 3 degrees above average. Colder air...
better.net
ABC7’s Great Chicago Light Fight 2022 Is On: How One Finalist Is Using His Show to Give Back to His Community
Nothing brightens dreary December days in Chicago quite like the festive twinkling of holiday lights. For Brett Foy, those lights are a labor of love, and one he’s using to give back to his community. His house at 969 Ekman Drive in Batavia is dressed up with lights for the holiday season and set to music, from holiday classics to newly released artist compilations. The Batavia home has approximately 400 props and more than 70,000 total lights. The set-up process starts around mid-August, but the work of connecting the music to dancing lights is year-round.
rejournals.com
Midwest Industrial Funds completes over 400,000 square feet of leases in the Fox Valley submarket
Midwest Industrial Funds announced over 400,000 square feet of recent leases at their speculative developments located in Chicago’s Fox Valley submarket. The lease deals highlight the continued strong tenant demand for industrial space throughout the submarket which is located 33 miles from downtown Chicago. Midwest Industrial has been the most active industrial developer in the Fox Valley over the last few years successfully developing and leasing five different spec buildings.
Popular Illinois Restaurant Opens for the First Time Since 2020
In the past few years, we've seen a lot of restaurants re-open after the pandemic, except one, and it's finally opening its doors this weekend. This weekend is our annual Chicago Bears tailgate trip for my family, so I've been booked in Chicago for months, but I tell you, I wish I had time to stay here in Rockford, too.
'A good person': Elmwood Park man, 27, pulled from Buffalo Grove trench collapse dies
"Niko is a good soul. He was the class clown. He always had a smile on his face, always made everyone laugh," his fiance said. "He was a good person."
nrgmediadixon.com
Troopers Say Driver Slams into Disable Semi and Other Vehicle on I-88 Near Rock Falls Resulting in Fiery Crash
Just after 7:00 pm on Thursday, Decmber 8, District 1 Troopers responded to a vehicle crash on I-88 in Whiteside County. Troopers say 42-year-old Jerry O. Ansong of South Chicago Heights, was traveling on I-88, left the lane of traffic and struck a disabled Peterbilt with semi-trailer on the shoulder occupied by 56-year-old Gene L Graber of Wellman, IA. The Graber vehicle then subsequently struck a Ford roadside service truck occupied by 35-year-old William S. Stephenson of Tampico, which was providing roadside assistance to the disabled truck tractor.
fox32chicago.com
Round Lake Beach man 'unbelievably fortunate' to be alive after DUI crash: officials
ROUND LAKE, Ill. - A Round Lake Beach man was under the influence of alcohol and speeding when he crashed into a tree Thursday morning in Round Lake, officials said. Jesus M. Lopez Ortiz, 25, was driving westbound on Route 134 at a high rate of speed around 1:20 a.m. when he lost control of his car and crashed into a tree near Harrison Avenue, according to the Lake County Sheriff's Office.
Metra UP-NW train strikes pedestrian in Mount Prospect, extensive delays expected
MOUNT PROSPECT, Ill. - Service on the Metra UP-NW line has been suspended in both directions after a train struck a pedestrian Tuesday afternoon in Mount Prospect. Metra UP-NW train #619, which was scheduled to arrive at the Harvard station at 1:45 p.m., struck a pedestrian around 12:20 p.m., officials said.
