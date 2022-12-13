Read full article on original website
2 suspects arrested in Missoula after violent offense report, pursuit
MISSOULA, MT — The Missoula Police Department says two suspects are in custody after a report of a violent crime at the Emergency Winter Shelter on Johnson Street. Spokeswoman Lydia Arnold said officers responded to the report around 11 a.m. and the suspects fled the scene in a vehicle.
Sheriff seeking help in IDing two suspects linked to theft at Oxbow Cattle Co.
MISSOULA, Mont. - Law enforcement is trying to identify two male suspects in relation to thefts from the Oxbow Cattle Company located in the 6200 block of Haugan Drive in Missoula. The Missoula County Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post the suspect vehicle is believed to be a 2007-2010...
Woman faces multiple charges after back-to-back hit-and-run crashes
MISSOULA, Mont. — A woman is facing multiple charges following reports of two back-to-back hit-and-run crashes Saturday evening in Missoula. The Missoula Police Department responded to a call of a hit-and-run in the 3200 block of Clark Street around 6:48 p.m. According to public information officer Lydia Arnold, the...
Woman With Four Warrants Gets Caught With Fentanyl in Missoula
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On December 13, 2022, two Missoula Police Department Officers were out on patrol when they observed a vehicle commit a traffic infraction. The officers initiated a traffic stop and pulled the vehicle over. Officers approached the vehicle and immediately recognized the passenger as 36-year-old Michelle...
Missoula Weekly Crime Report: Preparing for Homicide Trial Next Month
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - The Missoula County Attorney’s Office charged 17 new criminal complaints this week, which is one less than last week and slightly higher than the weekly average. According to County Attorney Kirsten Pabst, five of those cases involved crimes against persons. “There were two aggravated...
2 women sentenced to prison for armed robbery of Billings casino
MISSOULA, Mont. — Two women who admitted to an armed robbery of a Billings casino, firing a warning shot while fleeing and leaving two loaded firearms on elementary school grounds were sentenced to prison this week. Makyla Shayd Fetter, 28, of Harlem was sentenced to 10 years in prison,...
Missoula Jail Staff Catch Man Hiding Methamphetamine
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On December 13, 2022, Missoula Police Department Officers were dispatched to a report of a verbal disturbance between a male and female on Montana Avenue. Officers determined the parties were dating and spoke with them separately. The male was identified as 29-year-old Steven McIntire. According...
Two Men Charged With Aggravated Burglary in Missoula
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On December 09, 2022, at approximately 10:03 p.m., Missoula County Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched to Lolo Hot Springs for an assault that had just occurred. The reporting party stated two males broke into their cabin and assaulted her husband, John Doe. She advised the two males left headed toward Lolo in a silver-colored Chevrolet truck. The suspects were identified as Doe’s brother, Donald DeGarmo, and Nicholas Platz.
ATF, Butte-Silver Bow law enforcement offer reward for firearms theft suspect
MISSOULA, MT — The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the Butte-Silver Bow Law Enforcement Department and the National Shooting Sports Foundation are offering a monetary reward for information leading to the rest and conviction of suspects for the theft of firearms from Bob Ward's Sports and Outdoors in Butte.
Missoula Crime Report: Big Fentanyl Bust, ‘One Pill Can Kill’
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - The Missoula County Attorney’s Office charged 18 new criminal complaints last week, which is double what they charged last week and higher than the weekly average. According to County Attorney Kirsten Pabst, six were violent crimes or crimes against persons. “One was a robbery...
Missoula Woman Sentenced for Meth Charges in Federal Court
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - A Missoula woman, 42-year-old Deva Crystal Hartsoe, was sentenced in Missoula Federal District Court on Thursday to four years in prison, after admitting to the distribution of methamphetamine in the Missoula area. According to the Office of the U.S. Attorney for Montana, Jesse Laslovich, Hartsoe...
Severe driving conditions on I-15
MISSOULA, Mont. — Road conditions on I-15 are severe, several slide offs and rollovers are being reported. Officials are recommending no travel at this time unless absolutely necessary.
Single vehicle crash reported on West Broadway
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Missoula Police Department is responding to single vehicle accident around the 800 block of West Broadway. Officers are on scene of the crash along with fire and medical. This article will be updated with the latest information.
COVID-19 Weekly Update: Montana Adds 1,094 Cases, Four New Deaths
According to the Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services, 1,634,328 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered and 562,931 Montanans are fully immunized. In Missoula, 230,050 doses have been administered and 76,584 people are fully immunized. 63% of Missoula's eligible population are fully vaccinated, which is tied for the most in the state. You can find the current case numbers from the Missoula City-County Health Department right here.
Multiple car crash on Hwy 93 cleared
MISSOULA, MT — A multiple car incident traveling southbound on Highway 93 to Lolo is causing delays. Witnesses at the scene saw officials from Montana Highway Patrol and other agencies. According to Montana Highway Patrol, the initial accident came from one vehicle hitting a guard rail, causing multiple cars...
Missoula’s Beartracks Bridge Will Temporarily Close One Lane
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - The Montana Department of Transportation has released an update on the Higgins Avenue Beartracks Bridge that will temporarily require the closure of one lane and moving other traffic to the Madison Street Bridge. KGVO News spoke to Matt Straub, Engineer and Project Manager for the...
This Adorable Montana Town is a Christmas Time Capsule
If you'd like to see what Christmas in Montana used to be, there's no better destination than Philipsburg, the historic Granite County community that's still the greatest historical landmark west of the Divide. Every year, for more than a hundred years, the merchants of Philipsburg have celebrated the season with...
Governor Gianforte welcoming Amazon to Missoula
Governor Greg Gianforte announced Friday that Amazon’s first facility in Montana is currently being built in Missoula.
Missoula Could Have ‘Potentially Dangerous Cold’ Soon
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - The National Weather Service Office in Missoula is calling for bitter cold below zero temperatures to arrive in west central and southwest Montana by Sunday, and may continue through Christmas Day. KGVO News spoke to Meteorologist Brian Conlin who described the forecast. “We have moderate...
Amazon building facility in Missoula, first-ever in Montana
HELENA, Mont. - Amazon is currently building a facility in Missoula, the first Amazon facility in Montana. A release from the office of Gov. Greg Gianforte announced the facility will bring in more than 100 new jobs to Montana. It will be a 72,000-square-foot delivery center, classified as the "last...
