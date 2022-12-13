ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ashtabula, OH

YAHOO!

Fifth Third Bank on SOM Center Road in Willoughby robbed

Dec. 16—The Fifth Third Bank on SOM Center Road in Willoughby was robbed shortly after opening on Dec. 16. Detective Lt. John Begovic of the Willoughby Police Department confirmed the police responded to an alarm just after 9 a.m. at the bank located at 5831 SOM Center Road and confirmed that there was a robbery and the suspect had left with cash in a dark colored SUV.
WILLOUGHBY, OH
Cleveland.com

PUCO approves plan for new area code ‘overlay’ in 440 zone

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A new phone area code “overlay” has been approved for the 440 zone, with officials saying the current code soon will run out of available numbers. The Public Utilities Commission of Ohio approved the plan Wednesday. The 440 code is expected to exhaust its available numbers in the third quarter of 2024.
OHIO STATE
WFMJ.com

Austintown woman charged with OVI, resisting arrest, running red light

A 24-year-old Austintown woman faces charges following an encounter with township police early Thursday. A police officer says he began following an SUV that allegedly ran a red light at Mahoning Avenue and Raccoon Road. Police say the driver was yelling at the officer and honking the SUV’s horn at the time.
AUSTINTOWN, OH
lazytrips.com

Road Trip from Cleveland, Ohio to Niagara Falls

The amazing road trip from Cleveland, Ohio to the world-famous beauty of Niagara Falls will take you through incredibly lush parks, charming towns and cities as well as past some incredible architectural landmarks and cultural attractions. The 240-mile road trip from Cleveland, Ohio to Niagara Falls will take 4 hours...
CLEVELAND, OH
Atlas Obscura

Old Cleveland Aquarium

For 40 years, Cleveland’s East side was home to the Cleveland Aquarium. In the mid-1950s, The Cleveland Museum of Natural History donated an old building in Gordon Park to the Cleveland Aquarium Society to display aquatic life. Its doors officially opened in 1954. Originally offering 50 displays of freshwater fish, several of the exhibits tripled by 1967 thanks to grant funding.
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

2 men shot on Cleveland’s West Side

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Two men were shot in the city’s Cudell neighborhood Wednesday afternoon. The shooting happened around 2 p.m. in the 1300 block of West Blvd. Cleveland police said one victim was found outside and the second victim was found inside. Both victims were transported to MetroHealth...
CLEVELAND, OH

