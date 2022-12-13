Read full article on original website
WFMJ.com
Turnpike plow names 'Clearopathra', 'Blizzard Wizard' submitted by Valley residents
A couple of Valley residents have come up with some of the winning ideas in the Ohio Turnpike’s Name-A-Snowplow contest. Among the eight winning submissions that will be emblazoned on plows along the pike is “Clearopathra”, which is the brainchild of Samantha Scardina of Berlin Center. Clearopathra...
See Inside Ohio Home With Built-In Nightclub, Recording Studio, and More [PHOTOS]
Before COVID, we spent our days planning our nights out. Then, everything shut down and we were at home longing to be out having fun again. Now, things, for the most part, are back to normal. Yes, in some places still wear masks. This winter, The flu, COVID, and RSV are wreaking havoc. But, we are still able to get out and enjoy all the things we love.
YAHOO!
Fifth Third Bank on SOM Center Road in Willoughby robbed
Dec. 16—The Fifth Third Bank on SOM Center Road in Willoughby was robbed shortly after opening on Dec. 16. Detective Lt. John Begovic of the Willoughby Police Department confirmed the police responded to an alarm just after 9 a.m. at the bank located at 5831 SOM Center Road and confirmed that there was a robbery and the suspect had left with cash in a dark colored SUV.
This Is The Coldest City In Ohio
Stacker put together a list of the coldest cities in each state.
Concrete barriers causing a stir around Northfield businesses
A pair of concrete barriers have captured the attention of businesses, customers and the zoning inspector in Northfield Center Township.
PUCO approves plan for new area code ‘overlay’ in 440 zone
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A new phone area code “overlay” has been approved for the 440 zone, with officials saying the current code soon will run out of available numbers. The Public Utilities Commission of Ohio approved the plan Wednesday. The 440 code is expected to exhaust its available numbers in the third quarter of 2024.
WFMJ.com
Austintown woman charged with OVI, resisting arrest, running red light
A 24-year-old Austintown woman faces charges following an encounter with township police early Thursday. A police officer says he began following an SUV that allegedly ran a red light at Mahoning Avenue and Raccoon Road. Police say the driver was yelling at the officer and honking the SUV’s horn at the time.
lazytrips.com
Road Trip from Cleveland, Ohio to Niagara Falls
The amazing road trip from Cleveland, Ohio to the world-famous beauty of Niagara Falls will take you through incredibly lush parks, charming towns and cities as well as past some incredible architectural landmarks and cultural attractions. The 240-mile road trip from Cleveland, Ohio to Niagara Falls will take 4 hours...
'Runaway Cabinet Guy' arrested after News 5 Investigation
He ran from our cameras but he couldn’t outrun the law. The "Runaway Cabinet Guy" has been caught and is now charged with at least one theft related to his cabinet business.
Planes grounded at Youngstown Air Reserve Station
The sound of C-130s flying makes you feel at home in Youngstown, but it's been quieter lately.
Man hospitalized following industrial accident in Youngstown
One man is hospitalized after an apparent industrial accident Wednesday morning in Youngstown.
cleveland19.com
Dominion Energy encouraging families to use their financial assistance as temperatures start to dip
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Dominion Energy Ohio is hoping to help families who might struggle with paying their heating bills with their EnergyShare Program. EnergyShare works with the Salvation Army to help families dealing with financial hardships to pay their bills on time. Dominion Energy offers the one-time program to...
The Best Restaurant Featured On 'Diners, Drive-Ins And Dives’ In Ohio
Welcome to Flavortown.
Atlas Obscura
Old Cleveland Aquarium
For 40 years, Cleveland’s East side was home to the Cleveland Aquarium. In the mid-1950s, The Cleveland Museum of Natural History donated an old building in Gordon Park to the Cleveland Aquarium Society to display aquatic life. Its doors officially opened in 1954. Originally offering 50 displays of freshwater fish, several of the exhibits tripled by 1967 thanks to grant funding.
WFMJ.com
As Newton Falls disbands police department, Sheriff to provide school security
The interim superintendent of the Newton Falls Schools is assuring students, parents, and staff that the district will continue to have a school resource officer and police presence on the campus. In a message posted online to community members, Interim Superintendent Justin Christopher announced that a recent decision by the...
Investigators say truck involved in Portage County, Braceville-area thefts
Investigators say the truck in the pictures has been spotted in two recent thefts in the northern part of Portage County, as well as in the Braceville area of Trumbull County.
Photos show crane truck flipped up in the air while removing a tree in Mentor-on-the-Lake, and more: 3News Daily with Stephanie Haney
CLEVELAND — New on 3, get the latest information on what's happening and impacting you across Northeast Ohio on Thursday, December 15, 2022, on 3News Daily with Stephanie Haney. See the photos of a crane truck flipped straight up into the air while removing a tree in Mentor-on-the-Lake. Plus,...
cleveland19.com
2 men shot on Cleveland’s West Side
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Two men were shot in the city’s Cudell neighborhood Wednesday afternoon. The shooting happened around 2 p.m. in the 1300 block of West Blvd. Cleveland police said one victim was found outside and the second victim was found inside. Both victims were transported to MetroHealth...
cleveland19.com
How is he still alive? Ohio troopers release impaired driver statistics for 2022 (video)
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -The Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSP) released dash camera video of a driver who nearly killed himself in September, as a way to highlight the dangers of impaired driving. The video from Mahoning County shows an SUV all over the road, then off the road nearly clipping...
Power restored after outage affecting hundreds in the Valley
First Energy said that the cause of the outages in Mercer County is under investigation.
