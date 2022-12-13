Read full article on original website
texashsfootball.com
3A Division II State Title Game Preview: Gunter vs. Poth
Thursday afternoon will feature a matchup of two teams with a big contrast in state title game experience. Gunter has now made it to AT&T Stadium five of the last seven seasons, winning two championships. Poth, meanwhile, is back in the state title game for the first time since 1968.
MaxPreps
High school football: No. 8 North Shore, No. 9 Duncanville clash in Texas 6A Division 1 finals for fourth time in five years
No. 8 North Shore (15-0) won all three previous title matchups against No. 9 Duncanville (14-0) and the trio of games all came down to the wire. In 2018, North Shore won 41-36 on a 45-yard Hail Mary touchdown from Dematrius Davis to Ajani Carter. The next season, it was a one-score game in the fourth quarter before North Shore won 31-17. Last year, the game was tied 10-all late in the fourth quarter when North Shore quarterbackKaleb Bailey heaved a 40-yard touchdown to wide receiver David Amador to give the Mustangs a 17-10 win.
Scores from every 2022 Texas high school football state championship game
The University Interscholastic League's state title games began at the Dallas Cowboys' home stadium on Wednesday, and the week gridiron junkies yearn for continues with three games per day through Saturday.
New Marcus basketball coach has extensive ties to Flower Mound
As a long-time assistant coach at Flower Mound High School, Matthew Wright had a twice-annual courtside seat to the Marcus boys basketball team. So when the Marauders hired him as the new head coach this year, the transition was easy. “I was looking but I wanted to be very selective,”...
Plano Football Coach Resigns
After three seasons as head football coach and athletic coordinator for Plano Senior High School, Coach Todd Ford will leave the district. This is Ford’s 27th year in education. Ford, who joined the district in 2020, announced his departure from Plano ISD in an official statement on December 12....
Here's where in Southeast Texas you can watch the PNG state championship game against South Oak Cliff
PORT NECHES, Texas — On Friday evening Port Neches-Groves fans will be cheering for their team to win its first title since 1975. Port Neches-Groves High School hasn't been to the playoffs for a chance at the state championship since 1999. The Indians last won a state title in...
Billionaire golfer Tiger Woods to open PopStroke putting courses in Houston and Dallas
TEXAS- Billionaire athlete Tiger Woods announced that he will soon be expanding his successful putt golf chain PopStroke to the Lone Star State. The famous golfer tweeted that a Houston-area PopStroke will open next week on December 16 at noon. It will be the first Texas-based PopStroke golf resort.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Grand Prairie HS Coach Accused of Inappropriate Relationship with Student
A Grand Prairie High School football coach has resigned after being accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a student. According to the Grand Prairie ISD, on Dec. 4 they were notified by the Grand Prairie Police that 28-year-old teacher and coach Kenrick Burns had been accused of having a relationship with an 18-year-old female student.
Several North Texas spots ranked among best spots in the world for fajitas
There are a few things Texas is known for that it is arguably the best at across the country and that's sports, barbecue, and the best fajitas in the world.
KXII.com
Blue Ridge ISD closes campuses until Jan. 4
BLUE RIDGE, Texas (KXII) - Blue Ridge ISD announced Wednesday that all campuses will be closed Thursday and will reopen on Wednesday, Jan. 4. In a Facebook post, the school district said that there was a delay in storm damage repairs, resulting in the closure of all campuses. The Collin...
fox4news.com
EF-2 tornado captured on video, homes damaged in Decatur
DECATUR, Texas - A confirmed EF-2 tornado caused major damage in Wise County just southeast of Decatur. The tornado impacted a very isolated area of the county Tuesday, but it damaged several homes and other buildings. At least two people were hurt as a result of the tornado with peak wind gusts of 125 miles per hour.
localnewsonly.com
Recent Arrests in Southlake
Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law. MCHUGH, PHOEBE RAE; W/F; POB: WICHITA KS; AGE: 46; ADDRESS: COLLEYVILLE TX; OCCUPATION: SALES/METLIFE;...
5 injured after likely tornado strikes Dallas-Fort Worth suburb
Video and photos of the aftermath showed metal roofs peeled from the rafters, shattered windows of a diner and a semi-truck jackknifed off the road after the violent tornado-warned storm tore through the area. Storms that moved through northeastern Texas communities on Tuesday spawned a likely tornado in the Dallas...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
5 Hurt After Tornado Damages Businesses, Vehicles and Homes in Grapevine
Five people were hurt Tuesday morning when a tornado spun out of a line of severe thunderstorms in Grapevine damaging several homes and businesses, including a Sam's Club and Grapevine Mills Mall. A Tornado Watch was issued in the area at about 9:12 a.m. with the first warning of a...
'I am in a tornado': Grapevine, Texas, resident gets stuck inside severe storm
Blake Foster drove into the path of a storm on Tuesday. Strong winds blew rain horizontally and slammed debris up against Foster’s vehicle.
Photos: Storm damage hits multiple locations in Grapevine
Residents of a Shady Oaks mobile park home in Grapevine clean up debris following a storm on Dec. 13. (Cody Thorn/Community Impact) Tornado sirens alerted Grapevine residents of incoming storms on two different occasions Dec. 13. In the wake of the storm, numerous businesses and residential areas were impacted throughout town.
Rain & snow mix possible Friday night in North Texas: Here’s what you need to know
It's going to no doubt be a cold end to the week in North Texas, with some possibility of snow mix Friday night, the National Weather Service center in Fort Worth shared its Thursday and Friday forecast along with a look at the weather for the holidays.
Possible Tornadoes In Texas Cause Several School And Flight Delays
Several schools across the state were cancelled for the day.
KXII.com
Construction company in Leonard hit by storms
LEONARD, Texas (KXII) -In Lenord, Garney Construction was also hit by the damaging storms on Tuesday. Fences were knocked over, debris in the road, and a trailer was flipped. The Texas Department of Public Safety was also in the sky, surveying land.
