ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pottsboro, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
texashsfootball.com

3A Division II State Title Game Preview: Gunter vs. Poth

Thursday afternoon will feature a matchup of two teams with a big contrast in state title game experience. Gunter has now made it to AT&T Stadium five of the last seven seasons, winning two championships. Poth, meanwhile, is back in the state title game for the first time since 1968.
GUNTER, TX
MaxPreps

High school football: No. 8 North Shore, No. 9 Duncanville clash in Texas 6A Division 1 finals for fourth time in five years

No. 8 North Shore (15-0) won all three previous title matchups against No. 9 Duncanville (14-0) and the trio of games all came down to the wire. In 2018, North Shore won 41-36 on a 45-yard Hail Mary touchdown from Dematrius Davis to Ajani Carter. The next season, it was a one-score game in the fourth quarter before North Shore won 31-17. Last year, the game was tied 10-all late in the fourth quarter when North Shore quarterbackKaleb Bailey heaved a 40-yard touchdown to wide receiver David Amador to give the Mustangs a 17-10 win.
DUNCANVILLE, TX
Local Profile

Plano Football Coach Resigns

After three seasons as head football coach and athletic coordinator for Plano Senior High School, Coach Todd Ford will leave the district. This is Ford’s 27th year in education. Ford, who joined the district in 2020, announced his departure from Plano ISD in an official statement on December 12....
PLANO, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Grand Prairie HS Coach Accused of Inappropriate Relationship with Student

A Grand Prairie High School football coach has resigned after being accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a student. According to the Grand Prairie ISD, on Dec. 4 they were notified by the Grand Prairie Police that 28-year-old teacher and coach Kenrick Burns had been accused of having a relationship with an 18-year-old female student.
GRAND PRAIRIE, TX
KXII.com

Blue Ridge ISD closes campuses until Jan. 4

BLUE RIDGE, Texas (KXII) - Blue Ridge ISD announced Wednesday that all campuses will be closed Thursday and will reopen on Wednesday, Jan. 4. In a Facebook post, the school district said that there was a delay in storm damage repairs, resulting in the closure of all campuses. The Collin...
BLUE RIDGE, TX
fox4news.com

EF-2 tornado captured on video, homes damaged in Decatur

DECATUR, Texas - A confirmed EF-2 tornado caused major damage in Wise County just southeast of Decatur. The tornado impacted a very isolated area of the county Tuesday, but it damaged several homes and other buildings. At least two people were hurt as a result of the tornado with peak wind gusts of 125 miles per hour.
WISE COUNTY, TX
localnewsonly.com

Recent Arrests in Southlake

Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law. MCHUGH, PHOEBE RAE; W/F; POB: WICHITA KS; AGE: 46; ADDRESS: COLLEYVILLE TX; OCCUPATION: SALES/METLIFE;...
SOUTHLAKE, TX
KXII.com

Construction company in Leonard hit by storms

LEONARD, Texas (KXII) -In Lenord, Garney Construction was also hit by the damaging storms on Tuesday. Fences were knocked over, debris in the road, and a trailer was flipped. The Texas Department of Public Safety was also in the sky, surveying land.
LEONARD, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy