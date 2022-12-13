No. 8 North Shore (15-0) won all three previous title matchups against No. 9 Duncanville (14-0) and the trio of games all came down to the wire. In 2018, North Shore won 41-36 on a 45-yard Hail Mary touchdown from Dematrius Davis to Ajani Carter. The next season, it was a one-score game in the fourth quarter before North Shore won 31-17. Last year, the game was tied 10-all late in the fourth quarter when North Shore quarterbackKaleb Bailey heaved a 40-yard touchdown to wide receiver David Amador to give the Mustangs a 17-10 win.

DUNCANVILLE, TX ・ 16 HOURS AGO