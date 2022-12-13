Read full article on original website
Sedalia Police Reports For December 19, 2022
This article is compiled from the Sedalia Police Department crime reports. Sunday night, Officers responded to the 1300 block of South Moniteau Avenue for a report of a disturbance. After speaking with the parties involved, a primary physical aggressor was determined, and an arrest was made. Michael A. Colvin, 80, of Sedalia, was transported to the Pettis County Jail to be placed on a 24 hour hold pending charges of Domestic Assault in the 4th Degree.
MSHP Arrest Reports for December 17, 2022
The Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested 20-year-old Nile B. Fears of Whiteman Air Force Base at 2:56 a.m. Saturday in Johnson County.She was suspected of speeding and driving while intoxicated. Fears was taken to the Warrensburg Police Department, where she was booked and released. The Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested...
Livingston County Sheriff reports on recent incidents and events
The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office has released information on recent incidents and arrests. Sheriff Steve Cox reports his office concluded an investigation December 14th of felony stealing by deceit where a Carrollton resident allegedly sold his pickup truck to someone in Livingston County for $4,200 cash. Twenty-eight year old Joseph Wayne Webb was arrested for the alleged crime.
Booked On Parole Warrant
A Chillicothe man was arrested by Chillicothe Police Department Thursday afternoon on a parole warrant. The Livingston County Sheriff’s Department reports 27-year-old Detrii Dean Hyatt was arrested at about 4:30 and booked into the Caldwell County Detention Center. He is held with no bond allowed.
Missouri State Highway Patrol reports three arrests over the weekend of Friday, December 16, 2022
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports a Kansas City resident was arrested early Sunday in Caldwell County. 29-year-old Kenneth Crowley was accused of felony tampering with a motor vehicle and was taken to the Caldwell County detention center. An Orrick resident was arrested Saturday night in Ray County. 42-year-old James...
Troopers Arrest Two In Area Counties
Two arrests are reported by the Missouri Highway Patrol for the area counties on Friday and early Saturday morning. Friday at about 10:45 pm in Daviess County, 35-year-old Kurtis A Edmond of Columbia Heights, MN was arrested for alleged speeding and DWI with drugs – with a person under the age of 17 in the vehicle. He was taken to the Daviess Dekalb Regional Jail.
Two Bookings At Area Jails
Two recent bookings at area jails are reported by the Livingston County Sheriff’s Department. Thursday morning, Chillicothe Police arrested 27-year-old Gary Michael Calvert of Chillicothe for alleged Enticement Or Attempted Enticement Of A Child. He is held at the Caldwell County Detention Center with bond set at $25,000. Bond conditions include cash only and no contact with anyone under the age of 18.
Bates City man accused of stealing vehicles in custody
HIGGINSVILLE, Mo. - Higginsville Police Department says a Bates City man wanted for stolen vehicles is in custody. According to a social media post by the department, Phillip Baylor, a former resident of Higginsville, was taken into custody while in an alleged stolen vehicle in Overland Park, Kansas. Online court...
Two women accused of stealing catalytic converter arrested in Moniteau County
CALIFORNIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Two women were arrested Wednesday after they were accused of stealing a catalytic converter in Moniteau County. Lisa Owens, 39, and Hayli Breig, 19 – both of Chamois – were charged with felony stealing. No court dates have been set yet, according to Casenet. They are both held on a $25,000 bond, The post Two women accused of stealing catalytic converter arrested in Moniteau County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Pettis County Sheriff’s Reports For December 16, 2022
This article is compiled from reports issued by the Pettis County Sheriff's Office. Wednesday morning, Pettis County Deputies spotted a vehicle in motion on the roadway. The driver of the vehicle was known to Deputies to have a revoked driving status. The vehicle was stopped at the Temp Stop store, 4575 South Limit Avenue. Deputies got out and spoke with the driver, Vladimir T. Shalnev, 36, of Sedalia. During a consent search of the vehicle, Deputies located drug paraphernalia in the vehicle. Charges of Driving While Suspended and Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia are being sought through the Pettis County Prosecutor.
Missing Ashland teen reunited with her family
While they can’t release many details, Ashland Police say missing teen Emilee Dubes returned home early Friday morning. The 15-year-old had been missing since December 4. Ashland Police chief Gabe Edwards says Emilee returned home at about 1 am. He posted a Facebook video this morning. “Emilee appeared healthy...
Boone County grand jury indicts Columbia murder suspect and four in other cases
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A grand jury indicted a Columbia man Friday who is accused of murdering two people in northeast Columbia. Cadilac Derrick, 35, is charged with two counts of first-degree murder, two counts of armed criminal action, second-degree domestic assault and endangering the welfare of a child. An arraignment hearing is set for 1:30 The post Boone County grand jury indicts Columbia murder suspect and four in other cases appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
WARRENSBURG POLICE DEPARTMENT ASKING FOR HELP IN LOCATING WANTED INDIVIDUALS
An area law enforcement agency is asking for help from the public in locating several wanted individuals. The Warrensburg Police Department is searching for 42-year-old James Patrick Hutchins. Hutchins is wanted for two warrants for failure to appear, as well as sexual misconduct. Hutchins is 6-foot-2 and 220 pounds. The...
Missing 15-year-old found safe, according to Ashland Police
UPDATE: Ashland Police released a video to their Facebook page Friday morning after announcing Emilee Dubes was found safe. In the video police chief Gabe Edwards said, "This morning at approximately 1 a.m., Emilee Dubes returned home. Emilee appeared healthy and uninjured and she confirmed she was not abducted or harmed. Due to the sensitive nature of this case, we will be unable to release any further information."
Suspect in custody for Excelsior Springs hit-and-run incident
EXCELSIOR SPRINGS, Mo. - Authorities investigating a hit-and-run accident that involved a child getting off a school bus in Excelsior Springs Thursday afternoon say a suspect has been located and taken into custody. Public Relations Manager Sarah Boyd says a 7-year-old boy was struck by the driver of a late...
Livingston County Deputies Transport Several To Prison
Twelve people were transported to the Missouri Department of Correction by the Livingston County Sheriff’s Department. Four were on probation violation warrants, the other eight were following sentencing in Livingston County Court. The four with Probation Violation warrants were Raven Pittman, Danielle Turner, John Goodwin, and Lee Hines. Those...
Child hit while exiting bus Thursday afternoon near Excelsior Springs
A hit-and-run driver hit a child Thursday afternoon as the child got off a school bus near Excelsior Springs, Missouri.
Two People Injured in Crash at Rebar Road
Two people were injured in a two-car crash that occurred Friday afternoon just north of Sedalia. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, a southbound 2012 Ford F-150, driven by 52-year-old Ricky D. Rafferty of Tipton, was on US 65 at Rebar Road around 5 p.m., when he attempted to make a left-hand turn on a green light, and was struck by a northbound 2008 Toyota Rav 4, driven by 63-year-old Sherri N. Smith of Marshall, who failed to stop at a red light.
2 killed in crash Saturday in Clay County
Two people died as the result of a wreck around 2:30 p.m. Saturday near Salem Road at Northeast 162nd Street in Clay County.
UPDATED: Governor expected to issue executive order to help propane customers left with empty tanks
UPDATE: On Thursday, Parson signed an executive order that will allow registered Missouri propane gas companies to fill containers previously owned by Gygr-Gas. Parson said several thousand customers across 42 counties are impacted by the Gygr-Gas situation, and while the company has left its customers without proper recourse, the state won’t.
