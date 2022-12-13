ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marshall, MO

KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Sedalia Police Reports For December 19, 2022

This article is compiled from the Sedalia Police Department crime reports. Sunday night, Officers responded to the 1300 block of South Moniteau Avenue for a report of a disturbance. After speaking with the parties involved, a primary physical aggressor was determined, and an arrest was made. Michael A. Colvin, 80, of Sedalia, was transported to the Pettis County Jail to be placed on a 24 hour hold pending charges of Domestic Assault in the 4th Degree.
SEDALIA, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

MSHP Arrest Reports for December 17, 2022

The Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested 20-year-old Nile B. Fears of Whiteman Air Force Base at 2:56 a.m. Saturday in Johnson County.She was suspected of speeding and driving while intoxicated. Fears was taken to the Warrensburg Police Department, where she was booked and released. The Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested...
BENTON COUNTY, MO
kttn.com

Livingston County Sheriff reports on recent incidents and events

The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office has released information on recent incidents and arrests. Sheriff Steve Cox reports his office concluded an investigation December 14th of felony stealing by deceit where a Carrollton resident allegedly sold his pickup truck to someone in Livingston County for $4,200 cash. Twenty-eight year old Joseph Wayne Webb was arrested for the alleged crime.
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MO
kchi.com

Booked On Parole Warrant

A Chillicothe man was arrested by Chillicothe Police Department Thursday afternoon on a parole warrant. The Livingston County Sheriff’s Department reports 27-year-old Detrii Dean Hyatt was arrested at about 4:30 and booked into the Caldwell County Detention Center. He is held with no bond allowed.
CHILLICOTHE, MO
kchi.com

Troopers Arrest Two In Area Counties

Two arrests are reported by the Missouri Highway Patrol for the area counties on Friday and early Saturday morning. Friday at about 10:45 pm in Daviess County, 35-year-old Kurtis A Edmond of Columbia Heights, MN was arrested for alleged speeding and DWI with drugs – with a person under the age of 17 in the vehicle. He was taken to the Daviess Dekalb Regional Jail.
DAVIESS COUNTY, MO
kchi.com

Two Bookings At Area Jails

Two recent bookings at area jails are reported by the Livingston County Sheriff’s Department. Thursday morning, Chillicothe Police arrested 27-year-old Gary Michael Calvert of Chillicothe for alleged Enticement Or Attempted Enticement Of A Child. He is held at the Caldwell County Detention Center with bond set at $25,000. Bond conditions include cash only and no contact with anyone under the age of 18.
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MO
KMZU

Bates City man accused of stealing vehicles in custody

HIGGINSVILLE, Mo. - Higginsville Police Department says a Bates City man wanted for stolen vehicles is in custody. According to a social media post by the department, Phillip Baylor, a former resident of Higginsville, was taken into custody while in an alleged stolen vehicle in Overland Park, Kansas. Online court...
HIGGINSVILLE, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Two women accused of stealing catalytic converter arrested in Moniteau County

CALIFORNIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Two women were arrested Wednesday after they were accused of stealing a catalytic converter in Moniteau County. Lisa Owens, 39, and Hayli Breig, 19 – both of Chamois – were charged with felony stealing. No court dates have been set yet, according to Casenet. They are both held on a $25,000 bond, The post Two women accused of stealing catalytic converter arrested in Moniteau County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
MONITEAU COUNTY, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Pettis County Sheriff’s Reports For December 16, 2022

This article is compiled from reports issued by the Pettis County Sheriff's Office. Wednesday morning, Pettis County Deputies spotted a vehicle in motion on the roadway. The driver of the vehicle was known to Deputies to have a revoked driving status. The vehicle was stopped at the Temp Stop store, 4575 South Limit Avenue. Deputies got out and spoke with the driver, Vladimir T. Shalnev, 36, of Sedalia. During a consent search of the vehicle, Deputies located drug paraphernalia in the vehicle. Charges of Driving While Suspended and Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia are being sought through the Pettis County Prosecutor.
PETTIS COUNTY, MO
kwos.com

Missing Ashland teen reunited with her family

While they can’t release many details, Ashland Police say missing teen Emilee Dubes returned home early Friday morning. The 15-year-old had been missing since December 4. Ashland Police chief Gabe Edwards says Emilee returned home at about 1 am. He posted a Facebook video this morning. “Emilee appeared healthy...
ASHLAND, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Boone County grand jury indicts Columbia murder suspect and four in other cases

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A grand jury indicted a Columbia man Friday who is accused of murdering two people in northeast Columbia. Cadilac Derrick, 35, is charged with two counts of first-degree murder, two counts of armed criminal action, second-degree domestic assault and endangering the welfare of a child. An arraignment hearing is set for 1:30 The post Boone County grand jury indicts Columbia murder suspect and four in other cases appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
krcgtv.com

Missing 15-year-old found safe, according to Ashland Police

UPDATE: Ashland Police released a video to their Facebook page Friday morning after announcing Emilee Dubes was found safe. In the video police chief Gabe Edwards said, "This morning at approximately 1 a.m., Emilee Dubes returned home. Emilee appeared healthy and uninjured and she confirmed she was not abducted or harmed. Due to the sensitive nature of this case, we will be unable to release any further information."
ASHLAND, MO
KMZU

Suspect in custody for Excelsior Springs hit-and-run incident

EXCELSIOR SPRINGS, Mo. - Authorities investigating a hit-and-run accident that involved a child getting off a school bus in Excelsior Springs Thursday afternoon say a suspect has been located and taken into custody. Public Relations Manager Sarah Boyd says a 7-year-old boy was struck by the driver of a late...
EXCELSIOR SPRINGS, MO
kchi.com

Livingston County Deputies Transport Several To Prison

Twelve people were transported to the Missouri Department of Correction by the Livingston County Sheriff’s Department. Four were on probation violation warrants, the other eight were following sentencing in Livingston County Court. The four with Probation Violation warrants were Raven Pittman, Danielle Turner, John Goodwin, and Lee Hines. Those...
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Two People Injured in Crash at Rebar Road

Two people were injured in a two-car crash that occurred Friday afternoon just north of Sedalia. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, a southbound 2012 Ford F-150, driven by 52-year-old Ricky D. Rafferty of Tipton, was on US 65 at Rebar Road around 5 p.m., when he attempted to make a left-hand turn on a green light, and was struck by a northbound 2008 Toyota Rav 4, driven by 63-year-old Sherri N. Smith of Marshall, who failed to stop at a red light.
SEDALIA, MO
Sedalia, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM has the best news and sports coverage for Sedalia, Missouri. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

