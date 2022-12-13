Read full article on original website
Men's Hoops Earn Statement Road Win at Ole Miss
OXFORD, Miss. – The UCF men's basketball team came out of the pre-game locker room on fire, scoring the first 21 points of the game en route to earning a 72-61 victory on the road against Ole Miss, improving to 8-2 on the year. C.J. Kelly led the Knights...
Ole Miss wide receiver reportedly decides to enter NCAA transfer portal
Ole Miss brought in a ton of transfers for the 2022 season. Now, ahead of the 2023 season, it seems the Rebels are losing a valued member of their 2021 recruiting class to the NCAA transfer portal. Per Matt Zenitz of On3 Sports, Bralon Brown will explore his transfer options...
Three Ole Miss commits land inside newly-released Top 247
Three Ole Miss football commits landed spots inside the newly-released Top247 for the class of 2023 on Tuesday evening. One barely missed a five-star ranking. That one was linebacker commit Suntarine Perkins out of Raleigh (Miss.) High School. Perkins, who reaffirmed his commitment to the Rebels over the weekend, maintained his four-star status as the nation's No. 35 overall player. He is ranked as the country's No. 2 linebacker and the top overall prospect in the state of Mississippi. The 6-3, 200-pounder was given a score of 97. The top 32 players are ranked as five-star prospects.
Lane Kiffin describes recruiting frenzy, transfer portal, NIL and opt outs as 'crazy'
So, how has the transfer portal been for Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin this recruiting season? I asked him that question Tuesday at his first press conference of the bowl season. "Crazy," and Kiffin did not hesitate in his response. "There's just so much going with practice, going to...
Student gives Oxford youth a ‘big sister’
A young women’s mentorship program created by University of Mississippi junior Georgia Zeleskey aims to give a “big sister” to young girls growing up in college towns. After explosive growth in just two months in Oxford, she hopes to spread that mentorship across the Southeastern Conference. The...
Forecasts hint at a rare white Christmas for parts of Mississippi
Could it be? Could people in Mississippi really dream of a “White Christmas”? Such a rare event may excite even the biggest Grinch, but people shouldn’t get excited (or worried with dread) … yet. Some national weather forecasters, including The Weather Channel, are hinting at the...
Oxford Man Arrested for Intimidating a Witness
After investigation, Derrian Pegues, 23, of Oxford, Mississippi was arrested and charged with Felony Malicious Mischief. Pegues was taken before a Lafayette County Justice Court judge and given a $2,500 bond. On December 2nd, Pegues reached back out to the victim from the previous incident. Pegues was then arrested and...
Woman dead from apparent gunshot after leaving Mississippi blues club
COAHOMA COUNTY, Miss. — Investigators in Coahoma County said that they have no leads in the death of a woman over the weekend. FOX13 learned that what was supposed to be a trip to help a family member move and see a few friends wound up with Brandi Barrett White being killed.
Mantee, Mississippi Man Arrested in Oxford for Possession of a Stolen Firearm
Oxford Police Department The Oxford Police Department is housed 715 Molly Barr Road. The department has more than 70 full-time officers and staff and provides a wide range of protection and enforcement services. The Police Department has a community-oriented policing philosophy and provides around-the-clock patrols. Other services include crime prevention programs, such as Neighborhood Watch and D.A.R.E., as well as specialized units including Mounted Patrol, K-9 Unit, DUI Enforcement and the City Dispatch. Crime Reports provided to The Local Voice come directly from the Oxford Police Department.
Traffic stop netted two drug arrests in the middle of Tupelo
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - A traffic stop in the middle of Tupelo landed two people behind jail. Officers stopped a car early Sunday morning, Dec. 11 in the Crosstown area. They found marijuana, codeine syrup and fentanyl, according to Tupelo Police. This led to the arrests of two people: Ladarius...
Heavy Rains Causing Flooding, Trees Down in Lafayette County
More than 3 inches of rain was dumped in Lafayette County Tuesday, causing some flooding and downed trees. The storms caused tornado sirens to go off in south Lafayette County and Water Valley at about 10:45 p.m. when the National Weather Service issued a tornado warning for the area; however, no tornado touched down.
Guntown woman found dead in Coahoma County
CLARKSDALE, Miss. (WTVA) - Authorities in Coahoma County found a Lee County woman dead during the weekend. According to the Coahoma County Sheriff’s Office, deputies found Brandi White, 45, of Guntown, Sunday morning inside a vehicle on West Bobo Road. She had apparently been shot. The death is being...
Juveniles arrested for Mississippi bank burglary — may also be responsible for multiple convenience store break-ins
Attempted burglary at the Pope branch of First Security Bank this week ended with the apprehension of three juveniles, but highlights a growing problem in Panola County, said Sheriff Shane Phelps. Arrested were three South Panola High School students, all age 16, who Phelps and his investigators believe are also...
Tupelo man arrested for threatening employees at Hardee’s on East Main
TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – A Tupelo man was accused of threatening the lives of employees at a fast food restaurant. 27-year-old Brandon Potmesil was charged with making terroristic threats. Tupelo police were called to the Hardees restaurant on East Main Street on December 9 about the threats. Potmesil was...
Pontotoc voters will decide if they want Medical Cannabis dispensaries
PONTOTOC, Miss. (WCBI) – Voters in Pontotoc are heading to the polls this week to decide if they want Medical Cannabis dispensaries or grow operations in the area. When Medical Cannabis became legal in Mississippi local governments were allowed to opt-out. The city and county voted to do so. But there is also a provision in the law that allows voters to bring the matter to a vote.
Medical marijuana referendum fails in Pontotoc County; City of Pontotoc votes on Thursday
PONTOTOC, Miss. (WTVA) - Tuesday’s medical marijuana referendum failed in Pontotoc County. Voters throughout the county were told to vote for or against the cultivation, processing, sale and/or distribution of medical cannabis and cannabis products, as applicable, in the unincorporated areas of Pontotoc County. Ultimately, 845 people voted for...
Have you seen him? | Southaven Police looking for man who went missing with company car
SOUTHAVEN, Miss — Southaven, Mississippi, Police are looking for a man reported missing to them Thursday after supposedly disappearing without his phone in a company car. Nathan Alexander was reported missing Thursday, and Southaven Police said they do not know the circumstances leading to his disappearance, nor do they have a description of what he was last wearing.
Off-duty Sheriff stops gunman at New Albany Walmart while shopping
An off-duty Sheriff shopping at the store stopped a person who pulled a gun on another shopper at New Albany Walmart. Union County 911 started receiving calls that there was an incident with a gun inside Walmart. Officers were dispatched at 4:29 pm and officers were on scene at 4:30 pm. While responding, officers received information that shots had been fired inside Walmart. As officers entered Walmart they were directed to where Sheriff Robby Goolsby of Benton County was. Sheriff Goolsby had disarmed Roger Struble and had taken him into custody.
Pontotoc County Sheriff's Department investigating cop impersonator
PONTOTOC, Miss. (WTVA) - The Pontotoc County Sheriff’s Department is trying to find an individual who is reportedly impersonating as a law enforcement officer. This comes after a woman claimed someone tried to pull her over. She instead called law enforcement and reported the incident. Pontotoc County Sheriff Leo...
