Menifee, CA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

menifee247.com

Menifee children have a special day at Santa's Workshop

Helped by one of Santa's elves, a young girl picks out a gift from one of several display tables. (Staff photos) Menifee youngsters had fun picking out free Christmas gifts and visiting Santa on Saturday at the 17th annual Menifee Santa's Workshop at Quail Valley Elementary School. The program, held...
MENIFEE, CA
Fontana Herald News

Groceries and toys will be given away during holiday event on Dec. 20

Project Boon, a local organization, will be distributing holiday-themed bags of groceries and toys to children on Tuesday, Dec. 20. The event will begin at 10 a.m. at the Bloomington Community Health Center, 18601 Valley Boulevard in Bloomington. This annual holiday event is free (while supplies last). The groceries will...
BLOOMINGTON, CA
menifee247.com

Menifee kindergartner wins EMWD poster contest

PERRIS -- A Menifee kindergartner has an important message to help save water. Kimber Atchison, who attends Mesa View Elementary School in the Romoland School District, produced the winning entry for Eastern Municipal Water District’s 2021-22 annual Poster Contest, which will be included in The Metropolitan Water District of Southern California’s 2023 Water Is Life Calendar.
MENIFEE, CA
claremont-courier.com

Burly visitor surprises Claremont couple

Claremonters are accustomed to dealing with wildlife around their homes, mostly smaller critters, ranging from rarely seen to annoying and troublesome. Coyotes top most residents’ lists, mostly because of the harm they can bring to family pets. Once in a while though bears or bobcats make an appearance, usually...
CLAREMONT, CA
Fontana Herald News

Missing dog is reunited with its family after two years

A missing dog was reunited with its Rialto family after two years, according to the Rialto Police Department. On Dec. 13, Animal Control received a call for service in regard to a stray dog on a school campus in the 200 block of West Randall Avenue, the Rialto P.D. said in a Facebook post. Upon arrival, the dog was seen being very friendly with children and staff coming into the school.
RIALTO, CA
knock-la.com

Hemet Rapper Spank Nitti James Takes Over LA Music Scene

A couple weeks ago on a cold winter night, I drove to the R Baron MoneyCorps Music Group’s studios in Hollywood for an interview with Spank Nitti James. Spank has been heating up the Inland Empire and Los Angeles streets since he dropped his debut single “Caucasian” in 2018. The song gained him millions of views and supporters, and he followed up by dropping a mixtape. One of his latest singles, “Dirt On My Jersey” featuring JayLuckk, dropped a month ago.
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Temecula man arrested in connection with Huntington Beach murder

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. – Huntington Beach police arrested a 33-year- old murder suspect Saturday in the city of Moreno Valley, in Riverside County. Detectives from the HBPD’s Crimes Against Persons Unit took Tyrell Avion Lee of Temecula into custody on Saturday on suspicion of murdering 31- year-old Jimmy Sengpaseauth of Los Angeles, according to the department.
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
KTLA

Police, family search for girl, 15, last seen in Whittier

Police are asking the public for help Saturday in their search for a 15-year-old girl who disappeared in Whittier recently. Natalie Krikorian was last seen around 5 a.m. Friday in the 15900 block of West Road, the Whittier Police Department posted on its Facebook page. Krikorian was described by police as a female standing 5 […]
WHITTIER, CA
foxla.com

Highland man arrested for allegedly abusing dog, leaving it to die in dumpster

HIGHLAND, Calif. - A Highland man has been arrested for allegedly abusing a dog and leaving it do die in a dumpster, San Bernardino County officials announced. Damian Fields was arrested Saturday on suspicion of animal cruelty and criminal threats, the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department said. Sheriff's deputies were...
HIGHLAND, CA
menifee247.com

MUSD revises boundaries for middle school students

MENIFEE -- On Tuesday, Dec. 13, the Menifee Union School District Governing Board held its annual Organizational Meeting. In a series of actions that demonstrate the district’s growth and progress, the Governing Board approved new attendance boundaries for middle school students. “This is an exciting milestone on our journey...
MENIFEE, CA
Upworthy

Good Samaritan foils kidnapping attempt of 12-year-old girl by pretending to be her mother

Editor's note: This article was originally published on September 8, 2021. It has since been updated. A 12-year-old girl narrowly escaped from the clutches of a kidnapper thanks to the quick thinking of a good Samaritan who intervened. Talking to KTLA, the child named Amy Martinez revealed that she was just walking on Main Street in Santa Ana to Lathrop Intermediate School when a woman who was described as homeless grabbed her out of nowhere. "I thought that I was never going to see my mom or my family again," the youngster said of the 2018 incident. "She just came up to me and went like this," Amy said, simulating a bear hug. "And then she started walking with me away."
SANTA ANA, CA
2urbangirls.com

Police investigating smash-and-grab robbery at Pomona indoor swap meet

POMONA, Calif. – An indoor swap meet in Pomona was the latest site in a string of smash-and-grab robberies around Los Angeles County. Authorities responded to the location around 5:15 pm. There were also reports shots were fired inside the swap meet located at 1600 E Holt Ave. Once...
POMONA, CA
fox5ny.com

Son tossed mom off college building before leaping to his own death

CALIFORNIA - A former University of California Irvine student threw his elderly mother from a building on campus and then jumped to his own death, police said. The victim is Thao Thai Nguyen, 77, of Irvine. The suspect is Andrew Nguyen Doan, 36, of Irvine. The Irvine Police Department (IPD)...
IRVINE, CA

