Menifee children have a special day at Santa's Workshop
Helped by one of Santa's elves, a young girl picks out a gift from one of several display tables. (Staff photos) Menifee youngsters had fun picking out free Christmas gifts and visiting Santa on Saturday at the 17th annual Menifee Santa's Workshop at Quail Valley Elementary School. The program, held...
Fontana Herald News
Groceries and toys will be given away during holiday event on Dec. 20
Project Boon, a local organization, will be distributing holiday-themed bags of groceries and toys to children on Tuesday, Dec. 20. The event will begin at 10 a.m. at the Bloomington Community Health Center, 18601 Valley Boulevard in Bloomington. This annual holiday event is free (while supplies last). The groceries will...
menifee247.com
Menifee kindergartner wins EMWD poster contest
PERRIS -- A Menifee kindergartner has an important message to help save water. Kimber Atchison, who attends Mesa View Elementary School in the Romoland School District, produced the winning entry for Eastern Municipal Water District’s 2021-22 annual Poster Contest, which will be included in The Metropolitan Water District of Southern California’s 2023 Water Is Life Calendar.
claremont-courier.com
Burly visitor surprises Claremont couple
Claremonters are accustomed to dealing with wildlife around their homes, mostly smaller critters, ranging from rarely seen to annoying and troublesome. Coyotes top most residents’ lists, mostly because of the harm they can bring to family pets. Once in a while though bears or bobcats make an appearance, usually...
Fontana Herald News
Missing dog is reunited with its family after two years
A missing dog was reunited with its Rialto family after two years, according to the Rialto Police Department. On Dec. 13, Animal Control received a call for service in regard to a stray dog on a school campus in the 200 block of West Randall Avenue, the Rialto P.D. said in a Facebook post. Upon arrival, the dog was seen being very friendly with children and staff coming into the school.
Holiday pet adoption bonanza set for Saturday in Riverside County
A campaign to boost adoptions of homeless dogs and cats in Riverside County by offering them at low or no cost is scheduled Saturday in Jurupa Valley and Thousand Palms, where residents seeking to add a furry friend to their home before the New Year were encouraged to pay a visit.
Colorful, eye-popping Christmas displays draw crowds, light up the Inland Empire
If you're looking to get into the holiday spirit, there are several eye-popping displays all around the Inland Empire that are drawing big crowds.
KTVU FOX 2
California school board president resigns after 'dirty Santa' party with student
POMONA VALLEY, Calif. - The president of the Claremont Unified school board resigned his post over the weekend after allegations that high school students attended a holiday party at his home that featured alcohol, partially clothed men dressed as elves and a "dirty Santa," the Daily Bulletin reported. Steven Llanusa’s...
knock-la.com
Hemet Rapper Spank Nitti James Takes Over LA Music Scene
A couple weeks ago on a cold winter night, I drove to the R Baron MoneyCorps Music Group’s studios in Hollywood for an interview with Spank Nitti James. Spank has been heating up the Inland Empire and Los Angeles streets since he dropped his debut single “Caucasian” in 2018. The song gained him millions of views and supporters, and he followed up by dropping a mixtape. One of his latest singles, “Dirt On My Jersey” featuring JayLuckk, dropped a month ago.
2urbangirls.com
Temecula man arrested in connection with Huntington Beach murder
HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. – Huntington Beach police arrested a 33-year- old murder suspect Saturday in the city of Moreno Valley, in Riverside County. Detectives from the HBPD’s Crimes Against Persons Unit took Tyrell Avion Lee of Temecula into custody on Saturday on suspicion of murdering 31- year-old Jimmy Sengpaseauth of Los Angeles, according to the department.
Police, family search for girl, 15, last seen in Whittier
Police are asking the public for help Saturday in their search for a 15-year-old girl who disappeared in Whittier recently. Natalie Krikorian was last seen around 5 a.m. Friday in the 15900 block of West Road, the Whittier Police Department posted on its Facebook page. Krikorian was described by police as a female standing 5 […]
foxla.com
Students at middle school in Riverside hospitalized after consuming edible marijuana
RIVERSIDE, Calif. - Three students in Riverside were hospitalized after consuming marijuana, police said. Riverside Police officers responded to Loma Vista Middle School on Arlington Avenue Thursday morning after three students became sick. They were taken to a local hospital for evaluation. According to the school resource officer, the students...
KTLA.com
Man, woman arrested in connection with shooting death of mother of 3 in Santa Ana
A man and a woman from the City of Orange have been arrested in connection with the shooting death of a 36-year-old woman earlier this month, officials with the Santa Ana Police Department announced. Authorities responded to the Dec. 4 shooting at around 4:30 p.m. and discovered the victim suffering...
foxla.com
Highland man arrested for allegedly abusing dog, leaving it to die in dumpster
HIGHLAND, Calif. - A Highland man has been arrested for allegedly abusing a dog and leaving it do die in a dumpster, San Bernardino County officials announced. Damian Fields was arrested Saturday on suspicion of animal cruelty and criminal threats, the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department said. Sheriff's deputies were...
newportbeachindy.com
Hoag is First Hospital in OC to Perform Breakthrough Treatment Option for Patients with Severe COPD or Emphysema
Hoag is the first hospital in Orange County to perform a new lung valve treatment on a patient with severe COPD (chronic pulmonary obstructive disease) and emphysema. The procedure has the potential to benefit a number of patients in Orange County who suffer from major quality of life issues related to shortness of breath.
menifee247.com
MUSD revises boundaries for middle school students
MENIFEE -- On Tuesday, Dec. 13, the Menifee Union School District Governing Board held its annual Organizational Meeting. In a series of actions that demonstrate the district’s growth and progress, the Governing Board approved new attendance boundaries for middle school students. “This is an exciting milestone on our journey...
Upworthy
Good Samaritan foils kidnapping attempt of 12-year-old girl by pretending to be her mother
Editor's note: This article was originally published on September 8, 2021. It has since been updated. A 12-year-old girl narrowly escaped from the clutches of a kidnapper thanks to the quick thinking of a good Samaritan who intervened. Talking to KTLA, the child named Amy Martinez revealed that she was just walking on Main Street in Santa Ana to Lathrop Intermediate School when a woman who was described as homeless grabbed her out of nowhere. "I thought that I was never going to see my mom or my family again," the youngster said of the 2018 incident. "She just came up to me and went like this," Amy said, simulating a bear hug. "And then she started walking with me away."
2urbangirls.com
Police investigating smash-and-grab robbery at Pomona indoor swap meet
POMONA, Calif. – An indoor swap meet in Pomona was the latest site in a string of smash-and-grab robberies around Los Angeles County. Authorities responded to the location around 5:15 pm. There were also reports shots were fired inside the swap meet located at 1600 E Holt Ave. Once...
Orange County man convicted of murdering girlfriend, their 2 infant sons
An Orange County man was convicted of stabbing to death his girlfriend and killing their two baby sons, whose bodies were never found. The conviction came on what would have been the oldest son's 12th birthday.
fox5ny.com
Son tossed mom off college building before leaping to his own death
CALIFORNIA - A former University of California Irvine student threw his elderly mother from a building on campus and then jumped to his own death, police said. The victim is Thao Thai Nguyen, 77, of Irvine. The suspect is Andrew Nguyen Doan, 36, of Irvine. The Irvine Police Department (IPD)...
