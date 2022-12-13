Read full article on original website
KITV.com
Passenger shares flight experience-"I'm scared to go on a plan again"
HONOLULU, Hawaii (KITV4)-- Isabel Rose Castillo was one of the passengers on the Hawaiian Airlines flight that experienced major turbulence Sunday afternoon. She says the turbulence felt like it was never-ending, but in reality lasted about a minute-but that minute left a lot of damage.
honolulumagazine.com
10 of Our Favorite Hot Drinks to Warm Your Spirits
Yes, we’re winter wimps. We like to bundle (and cuddle) up when there’s the slightest bite in the air. Our scarves get dusted off, coats get their moments, and we down our favorite warming winter drinks—including a London treat, charcoal elixir and salty mocha. Arvo’s Charcoal Latte...
KITV.com
Longs Drugs closing another one of its Honolulu stores
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Longs Drugs is closing another one of its stores in Honolulu, this time it is closing its Liliha location early next year, a company spokesperson confirms to KITV4. All prescriptions will be transferred to the nearby Longs Drugs store at 1330 Pali Highway, which is about a...
hawaiinewsnow.com
A natural wonder: Hawaii Island residents spot 'ice rivers' from snow-capped Mauna Kea
“To reduce recidivism we got to keep them connected to their culture and to their family." HPD major leaving Honolulu to be next chief of Hawaii Police Department. He will succeed former Police Chief Paul Ferreira, who retired in August. In wake of crash, Green issues emergency proclamation to bolster...
Oahu businesses fall victim to thieves ahead of the holidays
HPD reports, the man took items and tried to steal a safe before leaving. The company told KHON2, it's unfortunate that small businesses continue to be hit by thieves and others agree.
Large fallen tree near Waialua causes road closure
Kaukonahua Road is closed in both directions at Poamoho Street due to a large fallen tree, according to HPD.
Hawaii residents likely to receive payment up to $1,200 before Christmas
holding money in handsPhoto byPhoto by Alexander Mils (Unsplash)onUnsplash. Would you like a cash boost before Christmas? If so, here's some good news if you're a resident of Hawaii. The state of Hawaii is sending tax refunds back to individuals who live in the state. Governor David Ige signed a measure providing one-time tax refunds called Act 115. Those who earned less than $100,000 in taxable income will get $300, while residents making more than $100,000 will receive $100. So, if you have a family of four that qualifies to receive this refund, you could get the maximum refund amount of $1,200. According to Governor Ige, Hawaiians should start seeing direct deposits of a one-time tax refund. Close to $300 million is being returned to taxpayers. (source)
36 passengers treated after severe turbulence on Hawaiian Airlines flight
According to EMS, the call came in at 11:06 a.m. about a Hawaiian Airlines flight coming from Phoenix, Arizona.
bigislandnow.com
Following Maui shark incident, DLNR asks social media users to think before they post
The Hawai‘i Department of Land and Natural Resources is encouraging social media users to resist the urge to post and make comments before all of the facts are known. The request follows the disappearance last week of a 60-year-old Washington state woman in waters off the south coast of Maui.
Kupuna Life: Roommates with a 40-year age difference
The 24-year-old found a roommate and a place to live, through Homesharing Hawaii, which is a project of the non-profit Hawaii Intergenerational Network.
2 cold fronts hit Hawaii bringing thunder and lightning
A storm on the night of Dec.15, 2022 had residents up due to thunder and lightning.
Power in Kalihi appears to be restored
HONOLULU (KHON2) — A power outage affected a couple thousand customers in the Kalihi area overnight but as of 8 a.m., it appears to be restored. According to the Hawaiian Electric’s outage map, the outage affected Kalihi Valley, Kapalama, Liliha and Moanalua. The map stated that the outage began Thursday just before Midnight.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Jason Momoa wraps filming in Hawaii for new series
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Filming in Hawaii for Jason Momoa’s new Apple TV series “Chief of War” wrapped up Wednesday night. After working on the production for more than a month here on the islands, crews shot the final scene in Hilo. They celebrated with a custom-made cake...
KITV.com
Hawaii residents, visitors urged to prepare for incoming ‘Kona Low’ storm system
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Residents and visitors on all Hawaiian Islands are urged to prepare for an incoming Kona Low storm system, with high wind, high surf, thunderstorms and locally heavy rain expected starting early Sunday morning, according to the Hawaii Emergency Management Agency (HIEMA). The warning from HIEMA comes after...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Stormy weather moving in Sunday and Monday
FIRST ALERT: Long explainer of the dynamics of Sunday night and Monday's strong cold front. Large surf, strong thunderstorms and even lower snow levels as a dynamic front and short wave trough develops (cold air aloft) will trigger stronger t-storms potentially. Hawaii News Now - Meteorologist Jen Robbns. Updated: Dec....
Wet and stormy weather approaches the islands
HONOLULU (KHON2) – Showers and thunderstorms will steadily increase in coverage tonight through Sunday as southwest winds strengthen in advance of a strong cold front. Strong and potentially damaging kona, or southwest, winds and strong thunderstorms will move through the area Sunday night through Monday evening in association with the front. Breezy westerlies will then […]
hawaiinewsnow.com
36 injured after ‘rare’ pocket of severe turbulence hits Honolulu-bound plane shortly before landing
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Thirty-six people were injured Sunday, including 11 seriously, when a Hawaiian Airlines flight from Phoenix to Honolulu hit severe turbulence about 30 minutes before landing. The turbulence sent passengers flying out of their seats. Paramedics and emergency medical technicians treated patients — ranging in age from 14...
Hawaii reports 1,191 COVID cases, 4 deaths
HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Department of Health reports 1,191 COVID cases and four deaths in the past week. There are 830 coronavirus cases on Oahu, 135 on the Big Island, 65 on Kauai, 129 on Maui, one on Lanai and 31 diagnosed out of state. That brings the state total to 369,914. The state death […]
hawaiinewsnow.com
‘Steward’ of remote West Oahu beach charged with harassment after encounters with visitors
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A man who claims he’s protecting a remote Oahu beach is facing charges for the way he’s been treating outsiders. People in the area know the man, Samson Souza, as “Brother Sam.”. He’s been posted up at Makua Beach for the last six months....
hawaiinewsnow.com
In wake of crash, Green issues emergency proclamation to bolster medical airlift capacity
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Gov. Josh Green issued an emergency proclamation Friday aimed at supplementing Hawaii’s medical airlift capacity following the crash of a medical transport plane off Maui. Green said the proclamation will augment critical care services to the neighbor islands. “An emergency proclamation was issued this morning in...
