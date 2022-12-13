ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

Comments / 0

Related
honolulumagazine.com

10 of Our Favorite Hot Drinks to Warm Your Spirits

Yes, we’re winter wimps. We like to bundle (and cuddle) up when there’s the slightest bite in the air. Our scarves get dusted off, coats get their moments, and we down our favorite warming winter drinks—including a London treat, charcoal elixir and salty mocha. Arvo’s Charcoal Latte...
KAILUA, HI
KITV.com

Longs Drugs closing another one of its Honolulu stores

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Longs Drugs is closing another one of its stores in Honolulu, this time it is closing its Liliha location early next year, a company spokesperson confirms to KITV4. All prescriptions will be transferred to the nearby Longs Drugs store at 1330 Pali Highway, which is about a...
HONOLULU, HI
R.A. Heim

Hawaii residents likely to receive payment up to $1,200 before Christmas

holding money in handsPhoto byPhoto by Alexander Mils (Unsplash)onUnsplash. Would you like a cash boost before Christmas? If so, here's some good news if you're a resident of Hawaii. The state of Hawaii is sending tax refunds back to individuals who live in the state. Governor David Ige signed a measure providing one-time tax refunds called Act 115. Those who earned less than $100,000 in taxable income will get $300, while residents making more than $100,000 will receive $100. So, if you have a family of four that qualifies to receive this refund, you could get the maximum refund amount of $1,200. According to Governor Ige, Hawaiians should start seeing direct deposits of a one-time tax refund. Close to $300 million is being returned to taxpayers. (source)
HAWAII STATE
KHON2

Power in Kalihi appears to be restored

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A power outage affected a couple thousand customers in the Kalihi area overnight but as of 8 a.m., it appears to be restored. According to the Hawaiian Electric’s outage map, the outage affected Kalihi Valley, Kapalama, Liliha and Moanalua. The map stated that the outage began Thursday just before Midnight.
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Jason Momoa wraps filming in Hawaii for new series

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Filming in Hawaii for Jason Momoa’s new Apple TV series “Chief of War” wrapped up Wednesday night. After working on the production for more than a month here on the islands, crews shot the final scene in Hilo. They celebrated with a custom-made cake...
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Stormy weather moving in Sunday and Monday

FIRST ALERT: Long explainer of the dynamics of Sunday night and Monday's strong cold front. Large surf, strong thunderstorms and even lower snow levels as a dynamic front and short wave trough develops (cold air aloft) will trigger stronger t-storms potentially. Hawaii News Now - Meteorologist Jen Robbns. Updated: Dec....
HAWAII STATE
KHON2

Wet and stormy weather approaches the islands

HONOLULU (KHON2) – Showers and thunderstorms will steadily increase in coverage tonight through Sunday as southwest winds strengthen in advance of a strong cold front. Strong and potentially damaging kona, or southwest, winds and strong thunderstorms will move through the area Sunday night through Monday evening in association with the front. Breezy westerlies will then […]
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

36 injured after ‘rare’ pocket of severe turbulence hits Honolulu-bound plane shortly before landing

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Thirty-six people were injured Sunday, including 11 seriously, when a Hawaiian Airlines flight from Phoenix to Honolulu hit severe turbulence about 30 minutes before landing. The turbulence sent passengers flying out of their seats. Paramedics and emergency medical technicians treated patients — ranging in age from 14...
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

Hawaii reports 1,191 COVID cases, 4 deaths

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Department of Health reports 1,191 COVID cases and four deaths in the past week. There are 830 coronavirus cases on Oahu, 135 on the Big Island, 65 on Kauai, 129 on Maui, one on Lanai and 31 diagnosed out of state. That brings the state total to 369,914. The state death […]
HONOLULU, HI

Comments / 0

Community Policy