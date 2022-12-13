Read full article on original website
mixfmalaska.com
Bartlett Regional Hospital Board and Juneau Planning Commission application period extended
There were a small number of initial applicants for the Bartlett Regional Hospital Board and the Planning Commission and some of those applicants have since withdrawn their application. In light of that, the application period is now extended through Friday, January 13, 2023. Current applicants will move forward for consideration...
ktoo.org
Juneau teachers union declares impasse in contract negotiations with district
The Juneau teachers union has declared an impasse in its negotiations over a new contract with the school district. Discussions will continue in the coming months with the help of a federal mediator. The district’s initial proposal included a pay increase similar to the union’s. But the district also proposed...
ktoo.org
Dec. 14, 2022: Mercedes Munoz Pop-Up Ceramic Show, United Way Health Navigators, Riverview Senior Living, and Juneau Police Department
With the temperatures dropping, it’s the time of year when we are warmed by family, taking care of each other and ourselves. On today’s Juneau Afternoon, host Katie Bausler chats with guests about well-being, care for family, and safety around the holidays. Also, Katie chats with Mercedes Munoz about her upcoming pop-up show at Amalga Distillery.
ktoo.org
Juneau’s nursing home will merge with Bartlett Regional Hospital
Bartlett Regional Hospital plans to take over operation of Juneau’s nursing home. Wildflower Court is the second small care provider to be absorbed by the hospital recently because of a tough market for nursing staff. The long-term care facility has struggled to hire and retain staff since spring of...
khns.org
The latest ferry cancellation
Recently some ferry runs were canceled because of the weather. This Sunday, the cancellation of the LeConte was due to staffing issues. Per Coast Guard regulation, some minimum crewing requirements must be met for the boat to run safely. Marine Highway public information officer Sam Dapcevich talked with KHNS about...
kinyradio.com
Coast Guard Chief Petty Officer receives Commendation Medal
Capt. Darwin A. Jensen, Coast Guard Sector Juneau commanding officer, awards Chief Petty Officer Brian Wereda the Coast Guard Commendation Medal, Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022. (U.S. Coast Guard courtesy photo) Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - On August 21, 2022, Coast Guard Chief Petty Officer Brian Wereda didn’t hesitate to save a...
kstk.org
Baby, it’s (going to be) cold outside in Southeast
In the next few days, cold air from Canada will chill Southeast Alaska down to its lowest temperatures so far this winter. The National Weather Service forecasts consistent, sub-zero wind chills throughout the region beginning Sunday (December 18). The weather system could bring record-breaking temperatures throughout the panhandle in the single-digits in the north or low-teens in the south.
FOX 28 Spokane
Alaska law officer killed in muskox attack outside his house
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — The Alaska State Trooper say a court services officer with the agency has died after being attacked by a muskox outside his home near Nome. Troopers say Curtis Worland was trying to scare away a group of muskox from near a dog kennel at his home when one of the animals attacked him. Worland was declared dead at the scene. Court services officers are law enforcement officers that provide prisoner transport services, courthouse security and court document service. The Alaska State Troopers, Alaska Wildlife Troopers and state Department of Fish and Game are investigating the case. According to the fish and game department, muskoxen are stocky, long-haired animals with slight shoulder humps and horns and can weigh up to 800 pounds.
