southwestregionalpublishing.com
Cupich to celebrate Simbang Gabi Mass Friday night at St. Germaine in Oak Lawn
The Archdiocese of Chicago will celebrate its 37th annual Simbáng Gabi novena starting on Thursday, Dec. 15, through Friday, Dec. 23. Cardinal Blase J. Cupich, archbishop of Chicago, will celebrate Simbáng Gabi Mass at Our Lady at St. Germaine, 9711 S. Kolin Ave., in Oak Lawn on Friday, Dec. 16, at 7 p.m.
200K Christmas lights shine bright at Tinley Park Christmas House
Dominic Kowalczyk has been dominating the Christmas lights game in Chicago's south suburbs since 1996 with the Tinley Park Christmas House.
WGNtv.com
See how much rain last night’s system dumped on Chicago area
Chicago’s NOT BEEN ALONE in the country with its gray skies and heavy precip of the past 24 hours. It’s been 7 days since the sun has shone in any significant way here in Chicago (there were brief peeks of sun this morning before clouds thickened). A list...
What is Chicago’s record for consecutive sunless days?
It seems like an eternity since we’ve had a sunny day. The daily dreariness is so demoralizing. What is Chicago’s record for consecutive sunless days?. It certainly has been a while since sunshine has graced the city, but as dreary as it’s been, it’s been drearier. Frank Wachowski, Chicago’s weather historian and keeper of the city’s sunshine climatology that dates to 1893, combed through the record books and found a record 12-day sunless streak that spanned from Dec. 29, 1991-Jan. 9, 1992. During that extended dismal spell, the persistent cloud cover kept the city’s temperatures in a narrow 14-degree span varying only from 30 to 44 degrees during the period. The record for consecutive totally cloudy days in December has been 10, occurring back in 1895 from December 16-25.
Celebrate the holidays with Santa at Volo Museum
Santa Claus is coming to town! You can take a pic with Santa at Volo Museum and then ride their century year old carousel right along with him. Marketing director Jim Wojdyla shares how you can get in on the fun this season. 815-385-3644. Daytime20 for 20% off admission.
Experts: Site of bulldozed equestrian center could be prime burial site for heiress Helen Brach
MORTON GROVE, Ill. (CBS) -- Chicago candy heiress Helen Voorhees Brach disappeared 45 years ago – and she remains the wealthiest woman in Illinois ever to have disappeared.Some who have followed the Brach case say there is new ground to cover. A northwest suburban equestrian center that insiders say could have been a prime burial spot for her murderers was bulldozed this week.As CBS 2's Chris Tye reported Thursday, critics say searching at the old Glen Grove Equestrian Center site is an expensive needle-in-a-haystack effort. Others say it is worth exploring to solve one of Chicago's most mysterious disappearances.In 1977,...
Indigenous chef ready to share native cuisine with Chicagoans
CHICAGO — At Chicago’s Museum of Science and Industry, local school kids and adults are getting a lesson like never before about the culinary ins and outs of traditional and modern Indigenous cuisine. Not long ago, Chicago was home to the Native Americans of the Potawatomie Tribe. Executive...
napervillelocal.com
Things to do Dec. 16-22: Suburbs pack in the holiday events this weekend
Santa Claus at Geneva Commons: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily through Sunday, Dec. 18, at Geneva Commons, 410 Commons Drive, Geneva. Stop by Santa’s station for a photo and treats. shopgenevacommons.com. Holly Jolly Days: 3-7 p.m. Wednesday through Friday, Dec. 14-16, at Naper Settlement, 523 S. Webster St.,...
Radio Ink
‘Steve & Johnnie’ Returning to WGN Radio
WGN Radio says it is welcoming back Steve King and Jonnie Putman, who will host an overnight show on the station Saturdays. The show debuts Saturday, January 7 and will run from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. on WGN (720 AM) in Chicago. “Returning to the Saturday nighttime slot is...
Riverside Brookfield Landmark
Darel Glaser, 66, child stage star was mentor for budding actors
Darel Glaser, a child star on the Broadway stage and in Hollywood who would go on to mold a generation of budding actors through the Riverside Theater Guild, died Dec. 7, 2022 at his Berwyn home. He was 66 years old. Born in 1966, Glaser was the only child of...
southwestregionalpublishing.com
Clear-Ridge Reporter and NewsHound December 14, 2022
Clear-Ridge Reporter and NewsHound December 14, 2022. By Peggy Zabicki Your correspondent in West Lawn 3633 W. 60th Place • (773) 504-9327 Happy Ugly Christmas Sweater Day to all. This is a real national holiday celebrated on the third Friday of December each year. If you don’t have an ugly Christmas sweater you can create one by wearing a red or green sweater and…
Do some Chicagoland locations receive less precipitation than others?
I live in La Grange and it seems that my area often receives much less precipitation than other Chicagoland locations. Why should this be?. There is no climatic evidence to suggest that specific locations or areas of Chicagoland receive less (or more) precipitation than others. The exception is that certain specific weather phenomena (such as lake-effect snow) do favor specific areas. With those exceptions aside, all locations in Chicagoland receive equal precipitation. Given sufficient time, perhaps decades, it all evens out.
Fat Rosie’s in Naperville expands with a new location
Fat Rosie’s is a family-friendly Mexican Taqueria, with a modern take on traditional Mexican cuisine and craft cocktails
Must Visit Holiday Attractions in the City
There’s no time like the holidays in Chicago – from festive markets to all the lights and even performances. There’s so much to do and so much to see. Lynn Osmond – president and CEO of Choose Chicago joins us now with some must visit holiday attractions.
9@9: Paul, the ‘Stranger Ranger’?
CHICAGO – It appears that Paul Konrad had a nicknamed that we didn’t know about. On Wednesday, he revealed that he’s called the “Stranger Ranger” for his love of the show “Stranger Things” on Netflix. So how did this come up?. That’s part...
Recognize This Movie-Famous Suburban Chicago Home? It Just Sold For $1.6M. See Inside
The suburban Chicago home from an iconic 1984 coming-of-age John Hughes film just sold for a cool $1.6 million. The home, at 3022 Payne St. in Evanston, is the home of Molly Ringwald's character in "Sixteen Candles" -- high school sophomore Samantha "Sam" Baker, whose family famously forgets her 16th birthday in favorite of older sister Ginny's upcoming wedding.
Snow, Icy Conditions Cause Crashes Across Chicago Area, Including 8-Car Accident in Elgin
Thursday night’s wintry weather across the Chicago area caused accidents in numerous locales, with one wreck in suburban Elgin involving at least eight vehicles, according to officials. The crash occurred near the intersection of Route 20 and McLean Boulevard just before 6:30 p.m., according to Elgin police. In all,...
Illinois White Christmas? Your Chances For Snow on December 25
We're less than two weeks away from the big day when the jolly man in the big red suit jumps aboard his sleigh, but will Mr. Claus be flying through snowflakes when he makes his rounds through the Midwest?. If you're dreaming of a white Christmas, just like the ones...
fox32chicago.com
Suburban Chicago bakery cancels drag show citing recent terrorism advisory bulletin
LAKE IN THE HILLS, Ill. - UpRising bakery in Lake in the Hills has canceled another drag show. The Slay Belles Holiday Drag Spectacular was scheduled for this Saturday. The owners cited a recent Terrorism Advisory Bulletin from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security as the reason. The bulletin was...
WGN TV
