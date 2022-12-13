ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cupich to celebrate Simbang Gabi Mass Friday night at St. Germaine in Oak Lawn

The Archdiocese of Chicago will celebrate its 37th annual Simbáng Gabi novena starting on Thursday, Dec. 15, through Friday, Dec. 23. Cardinal Blase J. Cupich, archbishop of Chicago, will celebrate Simbáng Gabi Mass at Our Lady at St. Germaine, 9711 S. Kolin Ave., in Oak Lawn on Friday, Dec. 16, at 7 p.m.
OAK LAWN, IL
WGNtv.com

See how much rain last night’s system dumped on Chicago area

Chicago’s NOT BEEN ALONE in the country with its gray skies and heavy precip of the past 24 hours. It’s been 7 days since the sun has shone in any significant way here in Chicago (there were brief peeks of sun this morning before clouds thickened). A list...
CHICAGO, IL
WGN TV

What is Chicago’s record for consecutive sunless days?

It seems like an eternity since we’ve had a sunny day. The daily dreariness is so demoralizing. What is Chicago’s record for consecutive sunless days?. It certainly has been a while since sunshine has graced the city, but as dreary as it’s been, it’s been drearier. Frank Wachowski, Chicago’s weather historian and keeper of the city’s sunshine climatology that dates to 1893, combed through the record books and found a record 12-day sunless streak that spanned from Dec. 29, 1991-Jan. 9, 1992. During that extended dismal spell, the persistent cloud cover kept the city’s temperatures in a narrow 14-degree span varying only from 30 to 44 degrees during the period. The record for consecutive totally cloudy days in December has been 10, occurring back in 1895 from December 16-25.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN TV

Celebrate the holidays with Santa at Volo Museum

Santa Claus is coming to town! You can take a pic with Santa at Volo Museum and then ride their century year old carousel right along with him. Marketing director Jim Wojdyla shares how you can get in on the fun this season. 815-385-3644. Daytime20 for 20% off admission.
VOLO, IL
CBS Chicago

Experts: Site of bulldozed equestrian center could be prime burial site for heiress Helen Brach

MORTON GROVE, Ill. (CBS) -- Chicago candy heiress Helen Voorhees Brach disappeared 45 years ago – and she remains the wealthiest woman in Illinois ever to have disappeared.Some who have followed the Brach case say there is new ground to cover. A northwest suburban equestrian center that insiders say could have been a prime burial spot for her murderers was bulldozed this week.As CBS 2's Chris Tye reported Thursday, critics say searching at the old Glen Grove Equestrian Center site is an expensive needle-in-a-haystack effort. Others say it is worth exploring to solve one of Chicago's most mysterious disappearances.In 1977,...
CHICAGO, IL
WGN TV

Indigenous chef ready to share native cuisine with Chicagoans

CHICAGO — At Chicago’s Museum of Science and Industry, local school kids and adults are getting a lesson like never before about the culinary ins and outs of traditional and modern Indigenous cuisine. Not long ago, Chicago was home to the Native Americans of the Potawatomie Tribe. Executive...
CHICAGO, IL
napervillelocal.com

Things to do Dec. 16-22: Suburbs pack in the holiday events this weekend

Santa Claus at Geneva Commons: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily through Sunday, Dec. 18, at Geneva Commons, 410 Commons Drive, Geneva. Stop by Santa’s station for a photo and treats. shopgenevacommons.com. Holly Jolly Days: 3-7 p.m. Wednesday through Friday, Dec. 14-16, at Naper Settlement, 523 S. Webster St.,...
GENEVA, IL
Radio Ink

‘Steve & Johnnie’ Returning to WGN Radio

WGN Radio says it is welcoming back Steve King and Jonnie Putman, who will host an overnight show on the station Saturdays. The show debuts Saturday, January 7 and will run from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. on WGN (720 AM) in Chicago. “Returning to the Saturday nighttime slot is...
CHICAGO, IL
Riverside Brookfield Landmark

Darel Glaser, 66, child stage star was mentor for budding actors

Darel Glaser, a child star on the Broadway stage and in Hollywood who would go on to mold a generation of budding actors through the Riverside Theater Guild, died Dec. 7, 2022 at his Berwyn home. He was 66 years old. Born in 1966, Glaser was the only child of...
BERWYN, IL
southwestregionalpublishing.com

Clear-Ridge Reporter and NewsHound December 14, 2022

Clear-Ridge Reporter and NewsHound December 14, 2022. By Peggy Zabicki Your correspondent in West Lawn 3633 W. 60th Place • (773) 504-9327 Happy Ugly Christmas Sweater Day to all. This is a real national holiday celebrated on the third Friday of December each year. If you don’t have an ugly Christmas sweater you can create one by wearing a red or green sweater and…
CHICAGO, IL
WGN TV

Do some Chicagoland locations receive less precipitation than others?

I live in La Grange and it seems that my area often receives much less precipitation than other Chicagoland locations. Why should this be?. There is no climatic evidence to suggest that specific locations or areas of Chicagoland receive less (or more) precipitation than others. The exception is that certain specific weather phenomena (such as lake-effect snow) do favor specific areas. With those exceptions aside, all locations in Chicagoland receive equal precipitation. Given sufficient time, perhaps decades, it all evens out.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN TV

Must Visit Holiday Attractions in the City

There’s no time like the holidays in Chicago – from festive markets to all the lights and even performances. There’s so much to do and so much to see. Lynn Osmond – president and CEO of Choose Chicago joins us now with some must visit holiday attractions.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN TV

9@9: Paul, the ‘Stranger Ranger’?

CHICAGO – It appears that Paul Konrad had a nicknamed that we didn’t know about. On Wednesday, he revealed that he’s called the “Stranger Ranger” for his love of the show “Stranger Things” on Netflix. So how did this come up?. That’s part...
CHICAGO, IL
