ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paducah, KY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wpsdlocal6.com

Local business organizes free 'Community Christmas' event for Southside

PADUCAH — Southside Paducah's first ever Community Christmas event was held Saturday. The all-day event featured free activities for the family to celebrate the holiday. The organizers say accessible events like this help build the community. A special appearance from Santa was just one of the things you could...
PADUCAH, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Cassidy's Cause: Equine therapy expenses add up, you can help by sponsoring a horse

PADUCAH — Sponsoring a horse at Cassidy's Cause Therapeutic Riding Academy is a beautiful way to show you care this holiday season. Cassidy's Cause is a local nonprofit providing equine therapy to people with disabilities. "Cassidy’s Cause Therapeutic Riding Academy helps individuals move beyond the confines of their bodies and disabilities into new, unexplored worlds," the organization explains on their website. They say watching children begin to gain confidence and self-esteem as they interact with the horses is "truly an unforgettable experience."
PADUCAH, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Hispanic church helps congregants impacted by 2021 December tornadoes

MAYFIELD, KY - The December 10th 2021 tornadoes impacted people in the Local 6 region, including the Hispanic community in Mayfield. Faith organizations rose to the occasion and helped their congregants. One family rose above language barriers and hardships toward recovery. "The whole roof was destroyed. All the windows. and...
MAYFIELD, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Union City students honor veterans with Christmas decoration

UNION CITY, TN — After a lesson about the U.S. flag and a brief history of war, tornado RISE students paid tribute to veterans while getting in the holiday spirit. Union City Schools students with disabilities recently completed their annual Christmas tree decoration at Discovery Park of America. The decoration used a patriotic theme, complete with homemade ornaments that honored friends and family of service members.
UNION CITY, TN
wpsdlocal6.com

Illinois museum calls for entries to Black History Month Exhibition

HARRISBURG, IL — The Ella Elizabeth Hise Museum of Regional Art at Southeastern Illinois College is calling for submissions in preparation for their Black History Month Exhibition, which is set to run from Jan. 31 to March 2. According to a release from SIC, the deadline to submit entries...
HARRISBURG, IL
wpsdlocal6.com

Paducah Parks and Recreation hosting School's Out Day Camp

PADUCAH — Paducah Parks and Recreation says there is still time to register your child for December's School's Out Day Camp on Dec. 19 and 20. According to their flyer for the event, kids ages 5 - 12 are invited to attend the camp from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Paducah Recreation Center. It costs $20 per day to attend.
PADUCAH, KY
KFVS12

Food truck company gives away free Christmas dinners

Islamic faith leaders in Cape Girardeau say they feel emotional after the man accused of burning down their worship center admits to committing the crime. Stoddard County man facing life in prison after sex crimes conviction. Updated: 9 hours ago. |. A Stoddard County man faces four life sentences after...
STODDARD COUNTY, MO
thunderboltradio.com

Henry County Sheriff’s Office promotes ‘Socially Safe’ program

The Henry County Sheriff’s Office, in collaberation with the Henry County Carl Perkins Center, 24th Judicial District Attorney’s Office, Henry County School System, and Paris Special School District would like to make parents aware this holiday season. “Socially Safe” is a program being launched for the community, kids,...
HENRY COUNTY, TN
wpsdlocal6.com

Christmas Cops: Paducah police to take 55-60 kids Christmas shopping

PADUCAH — Approximately 22 local families are going to be treated to a full day of fun on Saturday, including Christmas shopping, lunch, and grocery shopping. It's all thanks to the Christmas Cops program, which is now in its 36th year. According to a Friday release, the fun begins...
PADUCAH, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Family who lived through a house fire in Graves County shows housing needs go beyond tornado survivors

GRAVES COUNTY, KY — Life can change in a matter of seconds. It's something people in Graves County know first hand. Many are still dealing with the direct impact of the EF-4 tornado that carved a path of destruction through their community on Dec. 10, 2021. People are affected by the tornado and its aftermath, even if it didn't hit their home.
GRAVES COUNTY, KY
KFVS12

Property auction in Pulaski County, Ill.

MOUND CITY, Ill. (KFVS) - Pulaski County, Ill., is offering real estate to the public, in the form of a sealed bid auction sale. Pulaski County has completed their tax deed proceedings on real estate properties that were delinquent for 2018 and prior real estate taxes. All of the 148 properties they obtained can now be purchased via sealed bids.
PULASKI COUNTY, IL
wpsdlocal6.com

Mayfield church

Hispanic church helps congregants impacted by 2021 December tornadoes. The December 10th 2021 tornadoes impacted people in the Local 6 region, including the Hispanic community in Mayfield. Faith organizations rose to the occasion and helped their congregants. One family rose above language barriers and hardships toward recovery.
MAYFIELD, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Board member resigns during Marshall County School Board meeting

MARSHALL COUNTY, KY — A member of the Marshall County School Board announced her resignation during a meeting Thursday night. Marshall County School Board Member Ledonia Williamson announced her resignation, citing distrust of Superintendent Steve Miracle among the reasons for her decision. "I feel like Dr. Miracle's time here...
MARSHALL COUNTY, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Marshall County teachers and parents voice concerns at school board meeting

MARSHALL COUNTY, KY — Thursday night's Marshall County Board of Education meeting was full of impassioned remarks from people who believe things need to change in their school district. Early in the meeting, board member Ledonia Williamson abruptly resigned, citing mutual distrust between her Superintendent Steve Miracle as the...
wpsdlocal6.com

Tornado survivors begin receiving checks

Mayfield tornado survivor hopes to use check from Western Kentucky Tornado Relief Fund to move back home. Checks for tornado survivors are arriving in mailboxes this week. Local 6 talked with a survivor who says she plans to use the money to help her move back to Mayfield.
MAYFIELD, KY
westkentuckystar.com

Chances grow for snow before Christmas, with coldest air in 18 years

Forecast models are predicting the coldest Christmas week in almost 20 years, and now an increasing chance of some accumulating snow on Thursday. Meteorologists have seen for days now that extremely cold Arctic air will funnel down into the eastern U.S. this week, and bring subfreezing temperatures all the way to the Florida panhandle. In our area, highs will be in the teens and lows could fall to near zero on Friday and Saturday morning.
PADUCAH, KY
westkentuckystar.com

Fulton water valve repair will require shutdown on Tuesday

The city of Fulton says water will have to be turned off on Tuesday for a major valve repair. Fulton Public Works will interrupt the water flow on Cedar Street Tuesday at 8:00 AM for one hour. The interruption will affect all residents on the east side of the railroad from the Fulton Electric System office to East Drive.
FULTON, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy