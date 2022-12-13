Read full article on original website
Related
MotorAuthority
Review: 2023 Kia EV6 GT flexes a can-do attitude
The 2023 Kia EV6 GT proves that Kia can. It can make a four-door sports car more convincing than the Kia Stinger. It can sell a 120-hp budget car alongside a 576-hp electric crossover. That EV can sprint to 60 mph quicker than the Ford Mustang Mach-E GT and Tesla Model Y Performance. Kia can do performance, and this feels like an evolutionary step for a brand that started selling questionable budget cars in the U.S. about 30 years ago.
MotorAuthority
2023 Chevy COPO Camaro, 2024 Mercedes-Benz AMG GLC 63: Today's Car News
Chevrolet has a new COPO Camaro coming for 2023, and the automaker has confirmed a trio of engine options. One will be Chevy's new 10.4-liter V-8 crate engine that can pump out 1,004 hp without the need for a supercharger or turbos. Our spy photographer has spotted the redesigned Mercedes-Benz...
MotorAuthority
Bugatti delivers tenth and final Centodieci hypercar
Bugatti on Monday announced it has delivered the tenth and final example of its Centodieci, a coach-built special edition based on the platform of the Chiron hypercar. The Centodieci was revealed in 2019 as a celebration of the EB110 (Centodieci is Italian for “110”), the supercar of the 1990s built by Bugatti prior to its acquisition by Volkswagen Group, and the first Centodieci was delivered to its owner in June.
MotorAuthority
2024 Mercedes-Benz AMG C 63, Donkervoort F22: This Week's Top Photos
This week we took a spin in the redesigned 2024 Mercedes-Benz AMG C 63 E Performance. The new sports sedan has traded in the previous V-8 for a 4-cylinder hybrid powertrain generating up to 671 hp, which is hard not to love. McLaren's Artura plug-in hybrid supercar was another car...
MotorAuthority
Chevrolet Corvette E-Ray, 2024 Cadillac Lyriq, McLaren Artura: The Week In Reverse
The Chevrolet Corvette E-Ray leaked, the 2024 Cadillac Lyriq's price decreased, and we drove the McLaren Artura. It's the Week in Reverse, right here at Motor Authority. The Chevrolet Corvette E-Ray hybrid leaked on the automaker's website, revealing a planned market launch for the electrified sports car of summer 2023. Featuring a similar wide-body design as the Z06, the hybrid Corvette will have multiple electric motors and all-wheel drive.
MotorAuthority
Activesphere is Audi's vision of an active lifestyle EV
Audi has revealed teaser photos for the fourth and final member of a family of "premium mobility" concept vehicles. The teasers show the Audi Activesphere concept, which is due to be revealed on Jan. 26. It's a coupe-like crossover designed for active lifestyles, Audi says, and it's set to join the Grandsphere, Skysphere, and Urbansphere in the concept family. The other concepts include a fastback sedan, a sports car, and a minivan.
MotorAuthority
2023 Chevy COPO Camaro bags monster 1,004-hp 10.4-liter V-8
Chevrolet at the 2021 SEMA show in Las Vegas unveiled a monster of a crate engine in the form of the 1,004-hp 10.4-liter ZZ632/1000 V-8. Chevy even called it at the time the “biggest, baddest crate engine” it's ever made. This week the automaker announced the first details...
MotorAuthority
Jay Leno checks out off-road legend Rod Hall's Ford Bronco
The Ford Bronco driven by legendary off-road racer Rod Hall is still kicking. It's now being driven in various off-road events by racer Amy Lerner, who recently brought it to Jay Leno's Garage. Lerner was trained in off-road driving by Hall, who died in 2019 at age 82, and he...
MotorAuthority
1993 Chrysler 300 prototype surfaces, $35,000 puts it in your garage
The Chrysler 300 was on hiatus in 1993, but a prototype reviving the name was built. That car is still around, and is currently listed in the Hemmings classifieds with an asking price of just $35,000. The 300 is one of Chrysler's most recognizable nameplates, with an original production run...
