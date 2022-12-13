Bugatti on Monday announced it has delivered the tenth and final example of its Centodieci, a coach-built special edition based on the platform of the Chiron hypercar. The Centodieci was revealed in 2019 as a celebration of the EB110 (Centodieci is Italian for “110”), the supercar of the 1990s built by Bugatti prior to its acquisition by Volkswagen Group, and the first Centodieci was delivered to its owner in June.

