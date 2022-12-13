ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fruitland Park, FL

Man arrested for hitting wife with Christmas tree over dinner argument

By Rob Garguilo
NewsRadio WFLA
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15lkih_0jhZ10Ft00

Lake County, FL - A 52-year-old man has been arrested for hitting his wife with their Christmas tree during a fight over dinner.

On Monday, police responded to the Fruitland Park home of Richard Atchison after Atchison allegedly struck his wife with their Christmas tree during an argument over dinner.

Officers say Atchison and his wife got into an argument after the victim asked for Atchison's help making dinner.

The victim reportedly put a spoon in the sink, accidentally splashing Atchison, causing him to "lose his temper" and begin packing things before exiting the home and getting into his vehicle.

Atchison returned to the home a short time later because "he had been drinking" and told the victim she had to leave instead.

When the victim attempted to leave the home, Atchison shoved her, then picked up a Christmas tree in the corner of the room and threw it at her.

Authorities say Atchison then blocked the door to prevent the victim from leaving the residence.

Atchison was booked into the Lake County Jail without incident.

NewsRadio WFLA

Tampa Bay News, Traffic and Weather wherever you are with NewsRadio WFLA and WFLA News. Listen on air or on iHeartRadio for the latest.

