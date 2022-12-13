ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Home Depot employees track down customer who dropped $700 cash meant for Christmas shopping

Staff at a Home Depot in Tennessee were recently able to locate a customer who had lost a large amount of cash that he reportedly planned on using to purchase Christmas gifts for his kids. Alissa Rocchi, an operations assistant and store manager at Home Depot in Bellevue, told Fox News Digital that she and her colleagues wanted to “do the right thing” after finding $700 in an envelope that had been dropped on the floor of aisle 22 last month. Adam Adkisson, an employee under Rocchi, was making rounds through his section at the store when he noticed a bank envelope sitting on the ground,...
Guys, I Swear This $20 Gift For Her Will Earn You Major Brownie Points This Holiday Season

Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links. I’m the Site Director here at SPY, a product review website, and I take a lot of pride in helping connect our readers with the best possible gift ideas. Every year, our guide to the 101 Best Christmas Gifts of the Year helps thousands of people pick out something extra special, and it’s a task I take very seriously. One side effect of being a professional shopping editor? People are constantly asking me what they should buy their significant others, parents and...
75 clever, cheap gifts on Amazon for people who are hard to shop for

No matter the occasion or the recipient, gift-giving can be tricky. Whether you’re trying to impress the in-laws or looking for something memorable for your best friend, you just might find it on this list of clever, cheap gifts on Amazon. When it comes to shopping for picky people,...
Woman shares genius way she decorates her stair rail for Christmas

A woman has shared the genius way she makes Christmas decorations for her stair bannister - and it's so easy. @shaynaalnwick Easy DIY Christmas Staircase Decor! 😍🎄 #christmasdecor #christmas #christmasdecorating #diy ♬ Rockin' Around The Christmas Tree - Brenda Lee. In the clip, TikToker @shaynaalnwick revealed the...
Bridesmaid Quits Hours Before Wedding After Bride Bans Her From Wearing Glasses

A woman on Reddit dropped out of her bridesmaid duties just hours before the wedding after her friend, the bride, told her that she couldn't wear her glasses. "I have an eye condition called anisocoria (my left pupil is always extremely dilated, while the right one works normally) and suffer from photophobia in this eye, so therefore I always wear sunglasses," the woman wrote in a since-deleted Reddit post, according to the The Mirror.
