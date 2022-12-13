Buses carrying dozens more migrants rolled into the Big Apple Monday morning, even as Mayor Eric Adams warned that the lifting of Title 42 this week would set off an exponentially greater surge of asylum seekers and overwhelm the city’s severely overburdened systems. Shortly after 6 a.m., two buses with about 80 people on board arrived at Port Authority in midtown, with additional buses from the border scheduled to arrive later today. Photos taken at the scene showed the newcomers, including young children, disembarking at the transit hub, with some wrapped in blankets against the freezing temperatures. The migrants were met by city...

