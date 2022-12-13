Read full article on original website
Related
Trump Family Legal Woes Are Now an International Problem
This week, a lawsuit against the Trump family was filed in Ireland after environmentalists sought to halt construction at Trump's hotel course in Doonbeg.
Guilfoyle Rips Ex-Husband Newsom: 'He Ain't Making It to the White House'
California Governor Gavin Newsom sparked further speculation he could challenge President Joe Biden when he visited the U.S.-Mexico border last week.
US officials tried to stop Ukraine from killing high-ranking Russian general who was on a risky visit to the front lines, report says
US officials withheld the information from Ukraine because they believed it would "sharply escalate" the conflict.
Kari Lake Can Be Governor Even if Hobbs Inaugurated, Trump Lawyer Claims
Trump-endorsed Lake is seeking to overturn Katie Hobbs' win in Arizona's gubernatorial race in a lawsuit.
Trump Is in 'Deep Trouble' and the 'End Is Near': Former GOP Congressman
Carlos Curbelo said the former president's other troubles are enough for him to be done in by, and argued that a criminal referral would help rally his base.
New York’s migrant crisis worsens as busloads pull in ahead of Title 42 crush
Buses carrying dozens more migrants rolled into the Big Apple Monday morning, even as Mayor Eric Adams warned that the lifting of Title 42 this week would set off an exponentially greater surge of asylum seekers and overwhelm the city’s severely overburdened systems. Shortly after 6 a.m., two buses with about 80 people on board arrived at Port Authority in midtown, with additional buses from the border scheduled to arrive later today. Photos taken at the scene showed the newcomers, including young children, disembarking at the transit hub, with some wrapped in blankets against the freezing temperatures. The migrants were met by city...
Trump Would Threaten to Give Classified Files to Iran, North Korea: Cohen
Michael Cohen said Saturday he believes the former president was going to give classified documents that he kept at Mar-a-Lago to America's adversaries.
Trump Conviction in Documents Probe Will Take Only 1 Hour: Glenn Kirschner
The former federal prosecutor said he believes the case against Trump in the classified documents probe is very strong.
First Kitty 'Can't Get Enough' of Christmas at the White House
President Joe Biden and his wife, Jill Biden's cat is enjoying its first Christmas in the White House!. TikTok account The Dodo—which claims to be an account "for animal people"—posted an adorable video of the feline, Willow, as it roamed around the White House days before her first Christmas in the historic home.
Millions of Americans Would Get $3,600 Payments in 2023 Under New Plan
Scores of Americans were lifted out of poverty thanks to 2021's expanded child tax credit. Whether it comes back in 2023 is another question.
Kari Lake Asks Supporters to Pray for Her Attorneys as They Face Sanctions
Lake claimed sanctions are an attempt to "silence" her legal team.
Russian Envoy Says It May Seem U.S. 'Winning,' But New World Order Rising
"The Ukrainian crisis is becoming...a turning point in the history of international relations," Russian ambassador to the U.S. Anatoly Antonov told "Newsweek."
SNL Relentlessly Mocks Donald Trump's Trading Cards
Saturday Night Live host James Austin Johnson roasted Donald Trump's trading card announcement.
Donald Trump Sees Ghosts of Christmas Past Come Back To Haunt Him
The January 6 Committee and the House Ways and Means Committee could cause issues for the former president this week.
Amber Heard Reveals Settlement in Johnny Depp Defamation Case—'Lost Faith'
The actress was adamant her decision was not an "admission," nor "an act of concession," but that she "simply cannot go through" another trial.
Jan. 6 Hearing Live Updates: Trump Accuses Committee of Illegally Leaking Information
The Jan. 6 Committee is expected to make criminal referrals against former President Donald Trump at its final hearing Monday. Follow for the latest.
Republicans Are Already Lining Up to Oppose Kevin McCarthy's Key Promise
Representative Nancy Mace said she's "not going to support" McCarthy's move to block lawmakers from serving on their committees if he becomes House speaker.
Donald Trump Frets Over Imminent Release of Tax Returns: 'Illegal'
The former president claims his company is "very successful," even though he admits his tax returns "show relatively little" of that.
Republican Who Lost by 3 Votes Challenges Democrat Daughter's Ballot
New Jersey Republican Tom Baio told a local newspaper he sent his daughter her mail-in ballot, but that it now shouldn't count due to her residency status.
Jury selection begins in trial for Proud Boys leaders charged with seditious conspiracy
The trial against five Proud Boys members set to start Monday with jury selection in DC federal court; testimony is expected to begin Jan. 3.
