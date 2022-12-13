Read full article on original website
Preliminary Ratings For 12/16 WWE SmackDown On FOX; Video Highlights
According to Spoiler TV, Friday’s 12/16 episode of WWE SmackDown on FOX, drew 2.056 million viewers in the preliminary ratings. In the key 18-49 demographic, Friday night’s SmackDown had a 0.50 rating, which was the same as the previous week in the preliminary ratings. Friday night’s show came in at No. 1 for the night on network television.
WWE Backstage News On Why Kevin Owens Did Not Appear On SmackDown
According to Fightful Select and other sources, Kevin Owens was scheduled to be at this past Friday night’s SmackDown in Chicago. It is said Owens could not make the show due to several attempts as he was dealing with what Fightful Select said was a “nightmare travel situation.” It was further noted WWE had to make changes to the script for the show. The original plan was for Owens to go face-to-face with the Bloodline to introduce John Cena who appeared on video near the end of the show.
Becky Lynch vs. Bayley added to this Monday’s WWE Raw
Becky Lynch is set to compete for the first time since WWE SummerSlam this past July. WWE announced during Friday night’s SmackDown, Lynch vs. Bayley will take place this Monday on Raw. Lynch and Bayley have been in a feud which started at last month’s Survivor Series premium live...
WWE Raw Preview: The Miz vs. Dexter Lumis in a Winner Takes All Ladder Match and more!
*Live coverage of WWE Raw begins Monday night, December 19 at 8:00 pm ET*. WWE Raw for Monday, December 19, will air live on the USA Network, and emanate from the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa. As of this writing, WWE is advertising the following for tonight’s show....
WWE SmackDown Results – 12/16/22 (Roman Reigns returns, Intercontinental title match)
Allstate Arena in Chicago, IL. WWE SmackDown kicks off with a black SUV arriving to the arena. Out steps Jey Uso and Sami Zayn with Zayn having trimmed his beard and wearing a blazer. Jimmy welcomes them to the arena as the SmackDown intro plays. Pyro hits the arena and the show starts.
WWE Hall Of Famer’s Gold WWE Championship Belt Goes Missing
WWE Hall of Famer Snoop Dogg took to Twitter to let fans know that he has lost his Gold WWE Championship. WWE also alerted fans as well. Dogg was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame back into 2016.
TMZ Sports releases arrest video of former NXT star The Velveteen Dream
TMZ Sports has posted the arrest video of former WWE Superstar The Velveteen Dream’s real name Patrick Clark) arrest from this past August. Orlando Police arrested Clark (seen in the video) after he had allegedly bit and punched a gym employee after the two had an altercation. Clark also had told police that he did not commit battery and told them he should be able to call his lawyer.
WWE SmackDown SPOILERS: Matches taped to air 12/23 on FOX
WWE taped the following matches Friday night in Chicago at the Allstate Arena for the December 23 episode of SmackDown on FOX. -Raquel Rodriguez won a gauntlet match to become the new No. 1 contender for the SmackDown Women’s Championship. Xia Li beat Emma and Tegan Nox. Raquel defeated Li, Liv Morgan, and Sonya Deville to win the match. Shayna Baszler came out as a surprise entrant, but Rodriguez defeated her as well.
Undertaker 1 deadMAN show heads to Montreal in February
WWE has announced via a press release that the Undertaker 1 deadMAN show will be heading to Montreal, Quebec, Canada prior to SmackDown on February 16 and the Elimination Chamber PLE on February 17. All the details are in the press release below:. UNDERTAKER 1 deadMAN SHOW COMES TO MONTREAL...
Early WWE Monday Night Raw Preview: Live From Des Moines, Iowa
WWE Raw will air on the USA Network Monday night, live from the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa. Only two matches have been advertised so far for Monday night’s show, which is below. -Becky Lynch vs. Bayley. -Winner Takes All Ladder Match Money Ladder Match: The Miz...
IMPACT EVP Scott D’Amore and top Knockouts talent celebrate 4-years together
IMPACT Wrestling star Gisele Shaw and Executive Vice President Scott D’Amore celebrated 4-years together on Sunday. Shaw made her IMPACT Wrestling debut on the February 17, 2022 episode, defeating Lady Frost.
Video: Peacock releases official trailer for upcoming Ric Flair documentary
Peacock has released the official trailer for the upcoming Rick Flair documentary. Woooooo! Becoming Ric Flair will stream December 26th on Peacock. Below is a synopsis of the documentary, courtesy of Peacock’s YouTube Channel:. 16-time World Champion and 2-time WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair is one of the...
Uncle Howdy appears on Friday’s WWE SmackDown in front of the live crowd
Uncle Howdy and Bray Wyatt are not the same person. During Friday night’s episode of WWE SmackDown at the Allstate Arena in Chicago, IL, Uncle Howdy appeared in the front of the live crowd the same time as Bray Wyatt, who lying in the ring after he was attacked by LA Knight.
WWE 20th Annual Tribute to the Troops – 12/17/22 Quick Results and Highlights
The 20th annual WWE Tribute to the Troops aired Saturday, December 17 on FOX at 2:30 pm ET. WWE taped the show last month on Veterans Day after the live episode of SmackDown at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana. Below are the quick results and highlights from of the show,...
Athena to defend Ring of Honor Women’s Title at independent event
Prestige Wrestling has announced that Athena will defend the ROH Women’s Championship against Miyu Yamashita at their January 21, 2023 event. This will be Athena’s first title defense since she captured it from Mercedes Martinez at the ROH Final Battle PPV back on December 10. Yamashita currently holds...
Changes reportedly coming to AEW Dynamite in January
According to F4WOnline, after a year on TBS, AEW Dynamite is going to get a new look that will be in January 2023. It is further being said AEW CEO and President Tony Khan, along with Warner Bros. Discovery “had decided to change the look of the show” There are no details were as to what the new changes will be. It’s not unknown if there is going to be any changes to Rampage on TNT. However it could be assumed their will be since the show is mostly taped after Dynamite goes off the air. Furthermore, It’s also unclear if AEW pay-per-views will also get visual updates.
WWE Superstar Top Dolla provides update after dive went wrong during match on SmackDown
WWE Superstar Top Dolla took to Twitter to provide an update after a dive he did went wrong during his match on Friday night’s SmackDown. Dolla got caught up on the rope, then flipped over the top hit his head on the apron, and then landed on his feet on the outside.
