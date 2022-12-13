According to F4WOnline, after a year on TBS, AEW Dynamite is going to get a new look that will be in January 2023. It is further being said AEW CEO and President Tony Khan, along with Warner Bros. Discovery “had decided to change the look of the show” There are no details were as to what the new changes will be. It’s not unknown if there is going to be any changes to Rampage on TNT. However it could be assumed their will be since the show is mostly taped after Dynamite goes off the air. Furthermore, It’s also unclear if AEW pay-per-views will also get visual updates.

2 DAYS AGO