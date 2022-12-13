ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Preliminary Ratings For 12/16 WWE SmackDown On FOX; Video Highlights

According to Spoiler TV, Friday’s 12/16 episode of WWE SmackDown on FOX, drew 2.056 million viewers in the preliminary ratings. In the key 18-49 demographic, Friday night’s SmackDown had a 0.50 rating, which was the same as the previous week in the preliminary ratings. Friday night’s show came in at No. 1 for the night on network television.
WWE Backstage News On Why Kevin Owens Did Not Appear On SmackDown

According to Fightful Select and other sources, Kevin Owens was scheduled to be at this past Friday night’s SmackDown in Chicago. It is said Owens could not make the show due to several attempts as he was dealing with what Fightful Select said was a “nightmare travel situation.” It was further noted WWE had to make changes to the script for the show. The original plan was for Owens to go face-to-face with the Bloodline to introduce John Cena who appeared on video near the end of the show.
Becky Lynch vs. Bayley added to this Monday’s WWE Raw

Becky Lynch is set to compete for the first time since WWE SummerSlam this past July. WWE announced during Friday night’s SmackDown, Lynch vs. Bayley will take place this Monday on Raw. Lynch and Bayley have been in a feud which started at last month’s Survivor Series premium live...
TMZ Sports releases arrest video of former NXT star The Velveteen Dream

TMZ Sports has posted the arrest video of former WWE Superstar The Velveteen Dream’s real name Patrick Clark) arrest from this past August. Orlando Police arrested Clark (seen in the video) after he had allegedly bit and punched a gym employee after the two had an altercation. Clark also had told police that he did not commit battery and told them he should be able to call his lawyer.
WWE SmackDown SPOILERS: Matches taped to air 12/23 on FOX

WWE taped the following matches Friday night in Chicago at the Allstate Arena for the December 23 episode of SmackDown on FOX. -Raquel Rodriguez won a gauntlet match to become the new No. 1 contender for the SmackDown Women’s Championship. Xia Li beat Emma and Tegan Nox. Raquel defeated Li, Liv Morgan, and Sonya Deville to win the match. Shayna Baszler came out as a surprise entrant, but Rodriguez defeated her as well.
Undertaker 1 deadMAN show heads to Montreal in February

WWE has announced via a press release that the Undertaker 1 deadMAN show will be heading to Montreal, Quebec, Canada prior to SmackDown on February 16 and the Elimination Chamber PLE on February 17. All the details are in the press release below:. UNDERTAKER 1 deadMAN SHOW COMES TO MONTREAL...
Early WWE Monday Night Raw Preview: Live From Des Moines, Iowa

WWE Raw will air on the USA Network Monday night, live from the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa. Only two matches have been advertised so far for Monday night’s show, which is below. -Becky Lynch vs. Bayley. -Winner Takes All Ladder Match Money Ladder Match: The Miz...
Video: Peacock releases official trailer for upcoming Ric Flair documentary

Peacock has released the official trailer for the upcoming Rick Flair documentary. Woooooo! Becoming Ric Flair will stream December 26th on Peacock. Below is a synopsis of the documentary, courtesy of Peacock’s YouTube Channel:. 16-time World Champion and 2-time WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair is one of the...
Athena to defend Ring of Honor Women’s Title at independent event

Prestige Wrestling has announced that Athena will defend the ROH Women’s Championship against Miyu Yamashita at their January 21, 2023 event. This will be Athena’s first title defense since she captured it from Mercedes Martinez at the ROH Final Battle PPV back on December 10. Yamashita currently holds...
Changes reportedly coming to AEW Dynamite in January

According to F4WOnline, after a year on TBS, AEW Dynamite is going to get a new look that will be in January 2023. It is further being said AEW CEO and President Tony Khan, along with Warner Bros. Discovery “had decided to change the look of the show” There are no details were as to what the new changes will be. It’s not unknown if there is going to be any changes to Rampage on TNT. However it could be assumed their will be since the show is mostly taped after Dynamite goes off the air. Furthermore, It’s also unclear if AEW pay-per-views will also get visual updates.

