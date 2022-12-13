Read full article on original website
Related
Kari Lake Can Be Governor Even if Hobbs Inaugurated, Trump Lawyer Claims
Trump-endorsed Lake is seeking to overturn Katie Hobbs' win in Arizona's gubernatorial race in a lawsuit.
Watergate Lawyer John Dean Predicts Legacy Of Jan. 6 Investigation Into Trump
The House panel leading the probe is "taking such a historic look at the presidency at such an important time," said Nixon's former counsel.
Congress and Industry Leaders Call for Crackdown on Hospice Fraud
Following a ProPublica-New Yorker investigation into the hospice industry, members of the Comprehensive Care Caucus and national trade groups are demanding reform.
Title 42 slated to end this week concerning border city leaders
But for Rio Grande Valley leaders like McAllen Mayor Javier Villalobos, lifting Title 42 could overwhelm already limited resources in the RGV.
January 6 panel to hold final public hearing and vote on referrals against Trump – live
Panel to vote to recommend referral to the justice department for criminal charges against the former president
KPVI Newschannel 6
D.C. Digest: Congressman-elect Brecheen already trying to get in on the action
Early start: Josh Brecheen doesn’t begin his new job as 2nd District congressman until Jan. 3, but he’s already trying to influence what’s left of the current session. Brecheen and 14 other in-coming members signed a letter to Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell asking him to hold up the omnibus budget bill until next year, when a narrow Republican House majority takes over in the 118th Congress.
WGMD Radio
DE Supreme Court Justice to Step Down after Nomination by President Biden to US Third Circuit Court of Appeals
Delaware Supreme Court Justice Tamika Montgomery-Reeves has informed Governor John Carney that she will step down from the bench in early February of 2023. She plans to accept her nomination by President Biden to the U-S Third Circuit Court of Appeals. Montgomery-Reeves received U-S Senate confirmation on December 12th. She served on the Delaware Court of Chancery from 2015 to 2019 when she was elevated to the Delaware Supreme Court.
