Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Most Unique McDonald's in the Country is Hiding Here in OhioTravel MavenIndependence, OH
Get In The Spirit At The Biggest Christmas Museum Near Cleveland: Castle NoelD_FoodVendorMedina, OH
3 Bakeries To Check Out in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
3 Great Pizza Places In ClevelandTed RiversCleveland, OH
5 Places Near Cleveland Where You Can Get Pierogi-Centric EntreesD_FoodVendorCleveland, OH
Related
What Should The Cleveland Browns Do With Jedrick Wills?
The end of a third season is a crucial time for a player's NFL career as it is the first time they can negotiate an extension with their team and start potentially earning tens of millions per year. On the other end of the spectrum you only have one cheap rookie contract season left and teams will start to plan for a future without you if you haven't proven yourself part of their long term plans.
Gamecocks in the NFL: Week 15
Week 15 of the NFL season is here and multiple former Gamecocks took the field for their respective NFL teams. Despite a tough outcome for his team on Saturday, defensive back Stephon Gilmore turned in a solid performance in the Indianapolis Colts' loss to the Minnesota Vikings. Against the Vikings, Gilmore totaled seven tackles and three passes defended.
Things I Think I Know About The Browns: The Decision Has Been Made on Joe Woods and Defensive Staff
The Cleveland Browns upset their division foe Baltimore Ravens 13-3 on Saturday night in a typical AFC North late December match-up. The Browns' defense was opportunistic in creating two second-half turnovers and had multiple chances to expand its lead, but kicker Cade York missed two field goals, and the Browns could only get into the end zone once. In the end, it was enough to secure the win. The Ravens would have had a chance late in the game if they had been able to capitalize on their trips to the red zone, but the Browns kept them out of the paint while Justin Tucker uncharacteristically missed a field goal and had another blocked.
Cleveland Browns News and Rumors 12/19: Stefanski Confident, More Defensive Injuries, and a Message for Joe
This is a message for Joe Woods. The rest of you can skip to the links if you want. I’ve had a long career in corporate America before being able to dedicate myself to the OBR in 2019. I know what it’s like when you’re about to lose your job.
Vikings, Colts Sound Off After Minnesota's Epic Comeback Victory
Hear from Kirk Cousins, Kevin O'Connell, Jeff Saturday and Matt Ryan after the Vikings completed the largest comeback in NFL history.
What Saban said and what (we think) it means: Friday
Reviewing some comments and an attempt at reading between the lines following Alabama head coach Nick Saban's latest press conference. Saban on Bryce Young and Will Anderson playing in the Sugar Bowl : "You know, it’s kind of interesting that people opt out of playing for their team, and the way you create value for yourself is to play football. That is the best way you can create value for your future. And when you do that against good competition I think that creates value for your future. You know, I hear guys all the time say, ‘I’m going to get ready for the NFL.’ Well, what do you mean? Getting ready for the Combine? A lot of the things that you do at the Combine are not even relevant to what you do on the football field. So every time you have the opportunity to compete if you’re a great competitor — and I think these two guys are great competitors and that’s why they wanted to play — that they want to try to continue to create value for themselves, be good teammates, help their teammates play well in the game and that may sound old-fashioned in a lot of ways but I sort of respect that.”
Grading the performance of LSU's cornerbacks in the 2022 season
I think the MVP of the secondary this season is Jarrick Bernard-Converse, the transfer from Oklahoma State. He performed the best out of anybody else at corner and was forced to do a bunch of things this season that he wasn’t used to when they switched him to safety for a couple of games due to injury.
247Sports
Bears vs. Eagles: Winners and Losers from Week 15 at Soldier Field
CHICAGO, Ill., — At this point, it has been established. The Chicago Bears are not a very good football team. With a 3-11 record, the Bears have lost seven-straight games this year and are in a position to pick in the top 5. GET BEARS NEWS DELIVERED TO YOUR...
Watch: Deion Colzie “I’m A Big Guy Learning to Play Smaller”
Wide Receiver Deion Colzie emerged mid-season for the Fighting Irish and became a favorite target. Colzie talks about the rapport between wide receivers and quarterbacks, his strengths, and his approach to preparing for the Gator Bowl. The Irish Illustrated videos are sponsored by:. Book Your Gator Bowl Travel With Irish...
Browns still alive in playoff race--barely--with three games left to play
BEREA, Ohio -- The Cleveland Browns entered last week with a chance of making the playoffs. It was a tiny chance, but needless to say, it was a chance. By virtue of their 13-3 win over the Ravens, the Browns still are alive as they enter the final three games.
Everything Josh Heupel said after Saturday’s Orange Bowl practice
Bowl prep is underway for Tennessee ahead of the Orange Bowl matchup with Clemson in Miami later this month. The Vols (10-2) were indoors inside the Anderson Training Center to start before transitioning outside onto Haslam Field on a frigid Saturday morning – 13 days out from the December 30 game against the Tigers (11-2) – and opened up a couple of periods of practice for media-viewing. After practice concluded later Saturday morning, head coach Josh Heupel met with the media and provided some updates on his team.
247Sports
66K+
Followers
409K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0