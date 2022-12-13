Read full article on original website
abc17news.com
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — The family of Virginia “Jinks” Rogers Holton says the former Virginia first lady has died. She was 97. Holton was the wife of the late Republican Gov. A. Linwood Holton Jr., who served in the 1970s and declared an end to “Massive Resistance.” That was Virginia’s institutional defiance of federal orders to desegregate its schools. She was also the mother of another Virginia first lady, Anne Holton, to former governor and now-U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine. The family’s statement says Jinks Holton died peacefully Friday morning in her home at a retirement community in Irvington, Virginia.
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Puerto Rico’s power company appears destined for an even longer bankruptcy than expected after several creditors have rejected a new debt restructuring plan following years of failed negotiations. A federal control board that oversees the island’s finances filed a plan late Friday that proposes to cut by nearly half the more than $10 billion of debt held by Puerto Rico’s Electric Power Authority, the largest of any local government agency. Board chairman David Skeel warned that residents and businesses in the U.S. territory will “shoulder the payments of this greatly reduced debt through their electricity bill.”
MIDLAND, Texas (AP) — One of the strongest earthquakes in Texas history struck Friday evening in a western region of the state that’s home to oil and fracking activity. There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries. The U.S. Geological Survey said the temblor had a magnitude...
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Former Nebraska interim football coach Mickey Joseph is no longer part of the Cornhuskers’ program. He was charged with felony assault on Dec. 1. The athletic department announced his departure in a statement and said it would have no additional comment. Joseph is accused of putting his hands around a woman’s throat, pulling her hair and punching her during a domestic dispute Nov. 30. He was charged with assault by strangulation or suffocation. Joseph was placed on administrative leave after his arrest. He denied to police he assaulted the woman. His next court appearance is Jan. 30.
