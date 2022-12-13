Read full article on original website
No. 4 Hoover, No. 10 Huntsville part of loaded basketball race in Class 7A
Hoover and Huntsville are part of a loaded race for the Class 7A boys basketball state title this year. The Bucs debuted in the first Alabama Sports Writers Association rankings for the 2022-2023 season at No. 4 last week. The Panthers were No. 10. The two teams played last week...
A 99-year-old Alabama country club is closing: ‘A shame for the city’
The 99-year-old Decatur Country Club will come to an end after members voted Wednesday night at an emergency meeting to close it. Luke Howell, Decatur Country Club board chairman, said the last day of operation will be Dec. 31. The final dinner service will be Dec. 23, he said. “It...
themadisonrecord.com
FCA Looking For Funds To Support Local Student-Athletes
MADISON- The Fellowship of Christian Athletes (FCA) currently serves 133,868 student-athletes in five counties including 79,754 in Madison County alone. The Northeast Alabama FCA has a presence in over 100 schools over its coverage area and the funds needed to assist those students continue to rise. To help with the...
Athens officials react to Huntsville annexing 1,220 acres outside their city
The Huntsville City Council on Thursday night annexed 1,220.5 acres in Limestone County south of Huntsville Brownsferry Road, acreage that Athens officials had hoped to annex into their city. The land will be zoned for commercial or industrial use. The Huntsville City Council unanimously approved annexing the property owned by...
Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss: My afternoon with the late DJ, dancer, ‘Ellen’ fave
In summer 2013, Stephen “tWitch” Boss took a redeye flight from Los Angeles to Huntsville. The “So You Think You Can Dance” dancer/choreographer and Montgomery native was returning to Alabama to promote National Dance Day on behalf of the Dizzy Feet Foundation, a nonprofit co-founded by actress Katie Holmes, “So You Think You Can Dance” producer Nigel Lythgoe and others.
Gov. Ivey awards grant to bring new hotel, visitors to Cullman
MONTGOMERY, Ala. – A Cullman water park has helped reel in a new hotel and restaurant that will provide new jobs for the city. Gov. Kay Ivey has awarded the city a $150,000 grant to provide infrastructure required for Cobblestone Hotels to construct a 63-room hotel on Main Avenue. The hotel, which will employ at least 15 people, will be located a few blocks from the city’s new WildWater water park and Heritage Park, a sports facility with multiple fields and courts. The hotel, which includes a Wissota Chophouse restaurant, is the first Cobblestone Hotel to be built in Alabama. “The city of...
256today.com
Off The Record: The latest rumors and rumblings in North Alabama.
The commander of U.S. Space Command, Gen. Dickinson, is reportedly “massaging the message.” What that means is open to interpretation but Dickinson has long been considered to be somewhat reluctant to embrace the Rocket City. The decision, however, rests with the Secretary of the Air Force. Country tribute...
Obituary: Ronny Joe Carr
Funeral Service for Ronny Joe Carr, age 67, of Cullman and native of Athens, will be at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022, at Cullman Heritage Funeral Home with Ed Green officiating; interment in Roselawn Cemetery in Athens, AL. Visitation will be from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. prior to the service. Cullman Heritage Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Mr. Carr passed away peacefully Dec. 14, 2022, at Cullman Regional Hospital with family at his bedside. Mr. Carr is well-known to the Athens community from operating Carr Radiator & Automotive for many, many years. He also spent most of his life as...
Movie based on Vicky White, Casey White escape from Alabama jail, manhunt debuts on streaming service
From disappearance to manhunt to the tragic end of a life, the story of Vicky White and Casey White appeared to have drama that could only come from a film script. While Lauderdale County Assistant Director of Corrections Vicky and jail inmate Casey’s (no relation) 11 days on the run was a real-life drama, a film based on Vicky aiding Casey’s escape and the manhunt for the pair has gotten the small screen treatment.
Huntsville annexation stirs memories of Mazda Toyota recruitment
Huntsville’s latest annexation, approved Thursday by the city council, is a hefty plot of land just west of Interstate 65 in Limestone County that covers 1,220 acres. “That’s almost as big as Mazda Toyota,” said Shane Davis, the city’s director of urban and economic development. And...
Huntsville woman charged in 2021 Florence fraud investigation
A Huntsville woman has been charged on felony warrants in connection to a 2021 fraud case in Florence, according to authorities.
WAAY-TV
Avoiding COVID-19 during the holidays: Tips doctors are recommending
This holiday season is bringing not only presents, but more cases of COVID-19. This includes North Alabama, where Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) shows the counties of Colbert, Franklin and Lauderdale all have high levels of COVID-19 transmission. ADPH data indicates more than 800 new cases of COVID-19 a...
Arrests and incidents reported Dec. 16
CULLMAN, Ala. – Below are the arrests and incidents reported December 16, 2022. All persons are innocent until proven guilty. GJ = grand jury; FTA = failure to appear Cullman County Sheriff’s Office No report Cullman Police Department Incidents December 14 domestic violence-3rd degree; Ward Ave. SW December 15 theft of property-4th degree; WalMart; Hwy 157; general merchandise; $154 Arrests No arrests to report. Hanceville Police Department Incidents and arrests reported by CCSO. Find arrest reports online Monday-Friday at www.cullmantribune.com.
Rock The South 2023: Lineup and Tickets to the Annual Celebration
Returning to Cullman, Alabama, on July 20-22, Rock The South 2023 will sweep you off your feet with their all-star lineup. The festival, Rock The South, was initially organized to celebrate the state’s recovery from the tornadoes that wreaked havoc on the area. Since then, Rock The South has expanded and given out what it offers to several community partners, including Alabama Veterans, The Link of Cullman County, Curts Closet, Cullman City Parks, and many others.
Series of accidents leads to congestion on I-65
Two motor vehicle accidents caused traffic delays on the southbound lanes of Interstate 65 Thursday
Man found dead at Polaris plant, coroner confirms
Authorities are investigating after a body was found in the parking lot of the Polaris plant on Greenbrier Road.
Cullman City Council passes emergency response ordinance
CULLMAN, Ala. – The Cullman City Council on Monday passed Ordinance 2023-11 to regulate the City’s emergency response resources. Due to specific call demands by individuals needing mobility assistance as opposed to emergency services, the new ordinance, which goes into effect Jan. 1, 2023, will permit three non-emergency calls per home per year before a $50 an hour fee is levied. City Attorney Luke Satterfield said responding to non-emergency calls for lift assists, false alarms, etc. spreads the city’s first responders thin in the event of true emergencies. The call volume in a typical year runs between 800-900 calls. Last year,...
Multiple agencies, K9 Unit recover 600 lbs. of marijuana in Lincoln County
More than 600 pounds of marijuana was recovered from a storage unit in Lincoln County last week.
CCSO arrest roundup
CULLMAN, Ala. – The Cullman County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) made several arrests over the last several days, including: On Thursday, Dec. 8, deputies arrested Amanda Marie Garmon, 31, of Crane Hill, on warrants for animal cruelty and failure to bury livestock. On Friday, Dec 9, deputies arrested Terry William Grimmett, 59, of Hanceville, on a failure to appear warrant for failure to register as a sex offender. On Saturday, Dec. 10, deputies went to a residence in the Trimble area to serve multiple warrants on Robin Lee Ritchie, 42, of Cullman. Ritchie was allegedly hiding but was located at the residence and arrested....
One suspected Grinch dead, another jailed after home invaders meet armed citizen
An armed resident killed a home invader last week and scared a second away before he was eventually captured, a local sheriff’s office reported. Winston County Sheriff’s Office investigators said the crime happened Tuesday off of County Road 21 in the Poplar Springs area. One of two suspects...
