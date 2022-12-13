ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moulton, AL

FCA Looking For Funds To Support Local Student-Athletes

MADISON- The Fellowship of Christian Athletes (FCA) currently serves 133,868 student-athletes in five counties including 79,754 in Madison County alone. The Northeast Alabama FCA has a presence in over 100 schools over its coverage area and the funds needed to assist those students continue to rise. To help with the...
MADISON, AL
Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss: My afternoon with the late DJ, dancer, ‘Ellen’ fave

In summer 2013, Stephen “tWitch” Boss took a redeye flight from Los Angeles to Huntsville. The “So You Think You Can Dance” dancer/choreographer and Montgomery native was returning to Alabama to promote National Dance Day on behalf of the Dizzy Feet Foundation, a nonprofit co-founded by actress Katie Holmes, “So You Think You Can Dance” producer Nigel Lythgoe and others.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
Gov. Ivey awards grant to bring new hotel, visitors to Cullman

MONTGOMERY, Ala. – A Cullman water park has helped reel in a new hotel and restaurant that will provide new jobs for the city.  Gov. Kay Ivey has awarded the city a $150,000 grant to provide infrastructure required for Cobblestone Hotels to construct a 63-room hotel on Main Avenue. The hotel, which will employ at least 15 people, will be located a few blocks from the city’s new WildWater water park and Heritage Park, a sports facility with multiple fields and courts. The hotel, which includes a Wissota Chophouse restaurant, is the first Cobblestone Hotel to be built in Alabama. “The city of...
CULLMAN, AL
Off The Record: The latest rumors and rumblings in North Alabama.

The commander of U.S. Space Command, Gen. Dickinson, is reportedly “massaging the message.” What that means is open to interpretation but Dickinson has long been considered to be somewhat reluctant to embrace the Rocket City. The decision, however, rests with the Secretary of the Air Force. Country tribute...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
Obituary: Ronny Joe Carr

Funeral Service for Ronny Joe Carr, age 67, of Cullman and native of Athens, will be at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022, at Cullman Heritage Funeral Home with Ed Green officiating; interment in Roselawn Cemetery in Athens, AL. Visitation will be from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. prior to the service. Cullman Heritage Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Mr. Carr passed away peacefully Dec. 14, 2022, at Cullman Regional Hospital with family at his bedside. Mr. Carr is well-known to the Athens community from operating Carr Radiator & Automotive for many, many years. He also spent most of his life as...
ATHENS, AL
Movie based on Vicky White, Casey White escape from Alabama jail, manhunt debuts on streaming service

From disappearance to manhunt to the tragic end of a life, the story of Vicky White and Casey White appeared to have drama that could only come from a film script. While Lauderdale County Assistant Director of Corrections Vicky and jail inmate Casey’s (no relation) 11 days on the run was a real-life drama, a film based on Vicky aiding Casey’s escape and the manhunt for the pair has gotten the small screen treatment.
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, AL
Avoiding COVID-19 during the holidays: Tips doctors are recommending

This holiday season is bringing not only presents, but more cases of COVID-19. This includes North Alabama, where Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) shows the counties of Colbert, Franklin and Lauderdale all have high levels of COVID-19 transmission. ADPH data indicates more than 800 new cases of COVID-19 a...
COLBERT COUNTY, AL
Arrests and incidents reported Dec. 16

CULLMAN, Ala. – Below are the arrests and incidents reported December 16, 2022. All persons are innocent until proven guilty.   GJ = grand jury; FTA = failure to appear   Cullman County Sheriff’s Office   No report  Cullman Police Department   Incidents   December 14  domestic violence-3rd degree; Ward Ave. SW  December 15  theft of property-4th degree; WalMart; Hwy 157; general merchandise; $154  Arrests   No arrests to report.  Hanceville Police Department   Incidents and arrests reported by CCSO.   Find arrest reports online Monday-Friday at www.cullmantribune.com.  
CULLMAN, AL
Rock The South 2023: Lineup and Tickets to the Annual Celebration

Returning to Cullman, Alabama, on July 20-22, Rock The South 2023 will sweep you off your feet with their all-star lineup. The festival, Rock The South, was initially organized to celebrate the state’s recovery from the tornadoes that wreaked havoc on the area. Since then, Rock The South has expanded and given out what it offers to several community partners, including Alabama Veterans, The Link of Cullman County, Curts Closet, Cullman City Parks, and many others.
CULLMAN, AL
Cullman City Council passes emergency response ordinance

CULLMAN, Ala. – The Cullman City Council on Monday passed Ordinance 2023-11 to regulate the City’s emergency response resources. Due to specific call demands by individuals needing mobility assistance as opposed to emergency services, the new ordinance, which goes into effect Jan. 1, 2023, will permit three non-emergency calls per home per year before a $50 an hour fee is levied.   City Attorney Luke Satterfield said responding to non-emergency calls for lift assists, false alarms, etc. spreads the city’s first responders thin in the event of true emergencies. The call volume in a typical year runs between 800-900 calls. Last year,...
CULLMAN, AL
CCSO arrest roundup

CULLMAN, Ala. – The Cullman County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) made several arrests over the last several days, including: On Thursday, Dec. 8, deputies arrested Amanda Marie Garmon, 31, of Crane Hill, on warrants for animal cruelty and failure to bury livestock. On Friday, Dec 9, deputies arrested Terry William Grimmett, 59, of Hanceville, on a failure to appear warrant for failure to register as a sex offender. On Saturday, Dec. 10, deputies went to a residence in the Trimble area to serve multiple warrants on Robin Lee Ritchie, 42, of Cullman. Ritchie was allegedly hiding but was located at the residence and arrested....
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL

