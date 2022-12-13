Read full article on original website
The stock market just flashed an extremely rare signal that has a solid track record for strong gains ahead, Fundstrat says
An extremely rare signal flashed in the stock market on Tuesday, suggesting big gains ahead. That's according to Fundstrat's Tom Lee, who highlighted a surge in the put-to-call ratio despite a jump in the S&P 500. Since 1997, there have been only three instances when the put-to-call ratio surged above...
Recession-Proof Stocks To Invest In Now? 3 To Watch
A recession can be an unnerving time for investors. Stock prices may be volatile and the overall market climate unpredictable, but that doesn’t mean you should avoid investing altogether. With careful planning and research, it is possible to make wise investments during a recession. So what stocks should you invest in when the economy isn’t doing so hot? Let’s explore some recession-proof stocks.
Friday's ETF with Unusual Volume: IFV
The First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Friday, with over 1.5 million shares traded versus three month average volume of about 41,000. Shares of IFV were down about 0.2% on the day. Components of that ETF with the highest volume...
Crypto, the Metaverse, or the Stock Market: Which Is the Best Buy for 2023?
There's been no escape from the bear market of 2022. Stocks are down. Bonds are down. And formerly high-flying speculative bets (cryptocurrency and various metaverse projects) are down an especially egregious amount. Some of these investments are off 90% or more from all-time highs. With such a mess on our...
Thursday's ETF with Unusual Volume: XMPT
The CEF Muni Income ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Thursday, with over 442,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 51,000. Shares of XMPT were off about 0.7% on the day. Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Thursday were Nuveen Amt-free...
Here's Why Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX) is a Strong Growth Stock
For new and old investors, taking full advantage of the stock market and investing with confidence are common goals. Zacks Premium provides lots of different ways to do both. Featuring daily updates of the Zacks Rank and Zacks Industry Rank, full access to the Zacks #1 Rank List, Equity Research reports, and Premium stock screens, the research service can help you become a smarter, more self-assured investor.
JPMorgan's quant guru says it's time to sell energy stocks as massive outperformance relative to oil prices isn't likely to last
A tactical trade in energy stocks is shaping up after oil prices have erased all of their 2022 gains. JPMorgan recommends investors sell energy stocks to capitalize on the performance divergence between oil and energy stocks. "The catalyst for convergence would be a pullback in the broad equity market," Kolanovic...
Suncor Energy (SU) Stock Moves -1.8%: What You Should Know
Suncor Energy (SU) closed at $30.55 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.8% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.49%. At the same time, the Dow lost 2.25%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.25%. Heading into today, shares of...
Ares Capital (ARCC) Stock Moves -0.48%: What You Should Know
Ares Capital (ARCC) closed the most recent trading day at $18.60, moving -0.48% from the previous trading session. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.49%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 2.25%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.25%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the...
Singapore Stock Market May Extend Thursday's Gains
(RTTNews) - The Singapore stock market on Thursday wrote a finish to the two-day slide in which it had slumped more than 49 points or 1.3 percent. The Straits Times Index now rests just above the 3,235-point plateau and it may add to its winnings on Friday. The global forecast...
Shell (SHEL) Stock Moves -1.07%: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Shell (SHEL) closed at $56.15, marking a -1.07% move from the previous day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.49%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 2.25%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.25%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the...
EGain (EGAN) Stock Moves -1.35%: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, eGain (EGAN) closed at $8.77, marking a -1.35% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 2.49% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 2.25%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.18%. Heading into today, shares of...
4 Energy Stocks That Wall Street Analysts Love Don't Cost Much
Even as fears revolving around high inflation and slowing growth somewhat cloud the outlook for Oil/Energy, it has remained the best S&P 500 sector this year. The space has generated a total return of nearly 58% in 2022 against the S&P 500’s loss of around 15%. Apart from a...
Consumer Sector Update for 12/15/2022: ATTO, HYZN, RICK
Consumer stocks were broadly lower Thursday afternoon, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF (XLP) dropping 2.3% and the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF (XLY) sinking 2.2%. In company news, Attento (ATTO) added 0.4% after an MCI subsidiary said it is extending its cash tender offer to buy...
Hershey (HSY) Stock Moves -0.79%: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Hershey (HSY) closed at $234.14, marking a -0.79% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.49%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 2.25%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.18%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the chocolate bar...
Dorian LPG (LPG) Stock Moves -0.36%: What You Should Know
Dorian LPG (LPG) closed at $19.21 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.36% move from the prior day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.49%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 2.25%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.18%. Heading into today, shares of the liquified petroleum...
T-Mobile (TMUS) Stock Moves -1.52%: What You Should Know
T-Mobile (TMUS) closed at $140.20 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.52% move from the prior day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.49%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 2.25%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.18%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the...
Kinder Morgan (KMI) Stock Moves -0.83%: What You Should Know
Kinder Morgan (KMI) closed at $17.96 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.83% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.49%. At the same time, the Dow lost 2.25%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.25%. Heading into today, shares of...
GSK (GSK) Stock Moves -0.81%: What You Should Know
GSK (GSK) closed the most recent trading day at $35.63, moving -0.81% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.49%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 2.25%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.25%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the drug...
What's Next For Boston Scientific Stock After An 11% Rise In A Month?
Boston Scientific stock (NYSE: BSX) has seen an 11% rise in a month and year-to-date. This compares with 1% and -16% returns for the broader S&P500 index over the same periods, respectively. This recent outperformance of Boston Scientific can partly be attributed to its announcement to acquire Apollo Endosurgery in a $615 million deal. This move is largely seen as positive for the company enabling it to expand its endoscopy offerings. Boston Scientific has also announced its plans to acquire a majority stake in Acotec Scientific Holdings – a Chinese medical technology company focused on solutions for interventional procedures. Acotec will strengthen Boston Scientific’s MedSurg segment.
