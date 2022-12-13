ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Natchez, MS

Comments / 0

Related
wfxrtv.com

Seventh suspect arrested in Vidalia human trafficking investigation

UPDATE (12/13/2022) (KTVE/KARD) — On December 13, 2022, deputies of the Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office confirmed that they made the seventh arrest in the Vidalia human trafficking investigation. Their latest arrest was 50-year-old Shelton Rice. According to deputies, they initiated an investigation into reports of an adult subject...
CONCORDIA PARISH, LA
WJTV 12

Chemical vials cause evacuations in downtown Natchez

NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – Federal officers determined that the vials found in downtown Natchez on Thursday were part of a test kit to test for the presence of chemicals. The Natchez Democrat reported the officers think the vials are filled with mostly charcoal. If it was a test kit, it would have a small amount […]
NATCHEZ, MS
MyArkLaMiss

Death of Louisiana woman in Natchez home under investigation

NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – A Louisiana woman died at a Natchez home in what investigators are calling “suspicious circumstances.” The Natchez Democrat reported Adams County deputies responded to a home on U.S. 84 where paramedics were performing CPR on Crystal Smith Newman, 30. She later died. Deputies said they found the circumstances Newman’s death to […]
NATCHEZ, MS
kalb.com

Monterey man killed in Concordia Parish crash

CONCORDIA PARISH, La. (KALB) - A Monterey man was killed in a crash that happened on Louisiana Highway 565 south of Wildsville on December 14. Louisiana State Police confirmed that George L. Henry, 75, was heading south on HWY 565 when, for currently unknown reasons, he exited the road and crashed into a tree, causing his vehicle to burst into flames.
MONTEREY, LA
vicksburgnews.com

Tallulah mother questioning the death of her son

The family of a Tallulah, Louisiana native who resided in Vicksburg is questioning the death of a loved one that occurred on Sep. 5. 29-year-old Joshua Adam Harvey died on Monday, Sep. 5, in Tallulah. The Madison Parish Sheriff’s Office closed the case after ruling that no criminal activity was involved.
TALLULAH, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Michael Norris steps down as Vidalia High School’s football coach

In news first reported by the Concordia Sentinel, Michael Norris has resigned as the head football coach at Vidalia High School. Norris, who’s led the Vikings since 2018, helped the team get to a 6-5 record in 2022. According to the Sentinel’s original article, the school is set to accept applications for the vacant position.
VIDALIA, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy