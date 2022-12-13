Read full article on original website
Natchez man gets nearly 10 years for role in massive drug trafficking scheme
A Mississippi man was sentenced Tuesday to 116 months in federal prison for participating in separate interstate drug trafficking operations distributing kilogram quantities of illegal drugs in the Natchez area from 2016 through 2018. Wesley Bell, 42, was convicted of conspiracy and possession with intent to distribute cocaine; conspiracy to...
Mississippi court upholds murder conviction in shooting death of Brookhaven chef
An appeal in the murder conviction of a Brookhaven man has been denied by the Mississippi Court of Appeals. The court issued a decision Tuesday, Dec. 13, in the case of Jesse Scott Smith v. State of Mississippi. Smith was charged with first-degree murder in the 2018 shooting death of...
Seventh suspect arrested in Vidalia human trafficking investigation
UPDATE (12/13/2022) (KTVE/KARD) — On December 13, 2022, deputies of the Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office confirmed that they made the seventh arrest in the Vidalia human trafficking investigation. Their latest arrest was 50-year-old Shelton Rice. According to deputies, they initiated an investigation into reports of an adult subject...
Chemical vials cause evacuations in downtown Natchez
NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – Federal officers determined that the vials found in downtown Natchez on Thursday were part of a test kit to test for the presence of chemicals. The Natchez Democrat reported the officers think the vials are filled with mostly charcoal. If it was a test kit, it would have a small amount […]
50-year-old Vidalia man arrested for 33 counts of Video Voyeurism
On Dec. 9, the Concordia Parish Sheriff's Office executed a search warrant at a residence in Vidalia, La. due to an investigation involving narcotics, as well as multiple subjects who were of interest in an ongoing human trafficking case.
Death of Louisiana woman in Natchez home under investigation
NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – A Louisiana woman died at a Natchez home in what investigators are calling “suspicious circumstances.” The Natchez Democrat reported Adams County deputies responded to a home on U.S. 84 where paramedics were performing CPR on Crystal Smith Newman, 30. She later died. Deputies said they found the circumstances Newman’s death to […]
Monterey man killed in Concordia Parish crash
CONCORDIA PARISH, La. (KALB) - A Monterey man was killed in a crash that happened on Louisiana Highway 565 south of Wildsville on December 14. Louisiana State Police confirmed that George L. Henry, 75, was heading south on HWY 565 when, for currently unknown reasons, he exited the road and crashed into a tree, causing his vehicle to burst into flames.
Tallulah mother questioning the death of her son
The family of a Tallulah, Louisiana native who resided in Vicksburg is questioning the death of a loved one that occurred on Sep. 5. 29-year-old Joshua Adam Harvey died on Monday, Sep. 5, in Tallulah. The Madison Parish Sheriff’s Office closed the case after ruling that no criminal activity was involved.
Mississippi community celebrates ‘Our Lady of Guadalupe’ with procession, celebration
Members of St. Mary Basilica and the wider Hispanic catholic community in Adams County and Concordia Parish came together Monday evening to celebrate the Feast of Our Lady of Guadalupe with a procession, mass and celebration at the church on Union Street. An authentic Mexican meal was prepared for the...
Michael Norris steps down as Vidalia High School’s football coach
In news first reported by the Concordia Sentinel, Michael Norris has resigned as the head football coach at Vidalia High School. Norris, who’s led the Vikings since 2018, helped the team get to a 6-5 record in 2022. According to the Sentinel’s original article, the school is set to accept applications for the vacant position.
