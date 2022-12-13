Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. The Scriptural passage for today is found in Romans 13:12: “The night is nearly over; the day is almost here. So, let us put aside the deeds of darkness and put on the armor of light.” These words of encouragement are for all people, especially for those who are saved, but maybe have strayed from the path of righteousness. As we see the wickedness around us increasing, we should clean up our lives by coming out of the darkness of sin and bask in the light of redemption and renewal. We never know the day nor the hour when the Son of Man will return. Let us be watchful and ready!

SIMPSON COUNTY, MS ・ 9 HOURS AGO