December Devotion with Rev. Tony McDonald
First United Methodist Church pastor Tony McDonald visited MageeNews.com on Tuesday, December 13, 2022 to lead in one of our December Devotions .
5-Legged Calf!
I enjoy pictures and info people send me! My friend Jeff Jennings shared the picture of a 5 legged calf born at his farm this past week.
Focus on God
Today, put your focus on God and others. What can you do for someone else today to show them God's love?
Jimmy Dale Phipps, 77 of Taylorsville, Mississippi
(July 23, 1945 – December 13, 2022) Jimmy Dale Phipps, 77 of Taylorsville, Mississippi, passed away from his earthly home...
Social Security Offices Delayed Opening
On Wednesday, December 14, 2022, the following Social Security offices are unable to provide in-person service until the time shown below. Assistance is available by telephone:
“The night is nearly over; the day is almost here.”
The Scriptural passage for today is found in Romans 13:12: "The night is nearly over; the day is almost here. So, let us put aside the deeds of darkness and put on the armor of light." These words of encouragement are for all people, especially for those who are saved, but maybe have strayed from the path of righteousness. As we see the wickedness around us increasing, we should clean up our lives by coming out of the darkness of sin and bask in the light of redemption and renewal. We never know the day nor the hour when the Son of Man will return. Let us be watchful and ready!
Simpson County Schools to Release Early
Simpson County Schools will dismiss at 12:30 Wednesday, December 14, 2022. The potential of threatening storms this afternoon could be a...
USM Headed to Mobile
The University of Southern Mississippi left Hattiesburg headed to Mobile for the Lending Tree Bowl scheduled for Saturday, December 17, 2022 at 4:45 p.m. Hancock Whitey Stadium is located at 500 Stadium Drive, Mobile, AL.
Board of Supervisors Issue 10 Year Bonds for Repairs of Courthouse
During public comments of the Simpson County Board of Supervisors Morgan McNulty Dunn announced Vestra has purchased the old Pioneer building. Dunn on behalf of Vestra met before the board asking for a tax exemption. The board granted a 5 year tax exemption for the company.
“For He has rescued us from the dominion of darkness.”
The Scriptural passage for this morning is found in Colossians 1:13-14: "For He has rescued us from the dominion of darkness and brought us into the kingdom of the Son He loves, in whom we have redemption, the forgiveness of sins." Oh, yes, we are a special people, separate and set apart, because of the decision we've made to follow Jesus. He has brought us out of darkness, forgiven and redeemed us, and made us children of the light. What a transformation! Let the redeemed of the Lord say so! We've been washed in the blood of the Lamb. Let us never forget. Amen!
