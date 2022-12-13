ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Daily Mail

Sobbing black student is handcuffed and arrested in class at black college after argument with professor who told her to rewrite an essay: Claims her arrest was racially motivated

This is the moment a black student is handcuffed and arrested in class at a black college after an argument with a professor about an essay. The footage shows Leilla Hamoud, 20, being arrested at Winston-Salem State University following the fallout with her lecturer Cynthia Villagomez. Hamoud sobbed and complained...
The Conversation U.S.

White teachers often talk about Black students in racially coded ways

When a white Texas middle school teacher told his students in November 2022 that he was “ethnocentric” and thought his race was “superior,” he attempted to explain his position by arguing that he was hardly the only person who held such a view. “Let me finish …” the teacher is seen telling his students on a now-viral video as they began to push back against his remarks. “I think everybody thinks that; they’re just not honest about it.” The teacher in question has since been fired. His termination is hardly surprising given that he was captured on video making blatantly racist remarks...
Joel Eisenberg

Psychologists and Scientists Discuss the Controversy and Possibility of Communicating With the Dead

Though there remains no proof of the matter from either discipline, studies continue. This article is based on mental health-related postings and accredited media reports. No personal medical advice nor conclusion as to the veracity of this topic is offered herein. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:PsychologyToday.com, Google.com, and OpenAccessGovernment.org.
myscience.org

Racism and discrimination are fundamental drivers of health disparities worldwide

Racism, xenophobia, and discrimination are important influences on health globally, but have so far been overlooked by health researchers, policymakers, and practitioners, finds new UCL-led research. The four-paper series, published in The Lancet, examines how prejudice impacts the health of minoritised people across the globe and outlines the diverse pathways...
The Hill

Latinas in the US still face striking wage gap

Story at a glance Thursday, Dec. 8, is Latina Equal Pay Day, an annual reminder that Latinas in the United States are significantly underpaid.   Findings from a new report from the human and civil rights nonprofit Justice for Migrant Women show that last year, Latinas in the United States made 54 cents for every $1…
suggest.com

Trauma-Induced Loneliness Is An Invisible Epidemic Among Midlife Women

Many people experience loneliness at some point during their lives, but not everyone experiences it the same way. Feeling lonely is completely subjective—people may feel social loneliness, emotional loneliness, and/or existential loneliness. That said, what causes feelings of loneliness is much less understood. According to a new study published...
MedicalXpress

Why women sometimes stay with abusers: Insights from a Nigerian study

Domestic violence is a public health problem in most parts of the world. A 2021 United Nations report showed that one in three women aged 15-49 years in sub-Saharan Africa had experienced one form of violence or another by an intimate partner. The Nigerian government has set up policies and...
myscience.org

Psychological burdern of everyday discrimination

Everyday discrimination could be contributing up to half of the burden of psychological distress among Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander adults, according to a first-of-its-kind study by researchers at The Australian National University (ANU). Thirty per cent of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander adults experience high or very high psychological...

