WLOX
South Mississippi preparing for deep freeze this week
HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - As a deep freeze heads toward the Coast, cold-weather purchases are picking up steam. For some, shopping for holiday gifts is taking a back seat to buying items for winter protection. They don’t want Christmas Day to become a Christmas nightmare. Fazzio’s Home &...
WLOX
Local utility cooperative helps hooking up internet in rural areas
They stand ready to help guide the long recovery process it will take in this Hancock County community. Woman who killed two Bay St. Louis officers didn’t commit suicide, investigators now say. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. WLOX News has learned several new, key pieces of information about the...
WLOX
Bay St. Louis runners show support for fallen officers
BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. (WLOX) - Community members attended the annual St. Rose De Lima Catholic Church Reindeer Walk/Run to support the church and fallen Bay St. Louis officers. The 5k run/walk has benefited the church for the past three years. This event comes at a time when the community is mourning the loss of officers Branden Estorffe and Steven Robin, who were killed in the line of duty this week.
WLOX
Bay St. Louis church pays tribute to fallen officers during Sunday service
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - In Bay St. Louis, churches like Main Street United Methodist are taking the time to honor officers Branden Estorffe and Steven Robin. During Sunday’s service, candles were lit and people prayed for the officers’ family members. “This morning at our prayer time, we have...
WLOX
LIST: Cold weather shelter’s opening ahead of dropping temps
HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Ahead of Saturday night’s dropping temperatures, two cold-weather shelters will open in Harrison County. D’Iberville - Kenny Fournier Multipurpose Center will open at 5 p.m. 10395 Automall Parkway. Gulfport – Salvation Army Center of Hope will open at 6 p.m. 2019 22nd...
WLOX
FULL INTERVIEW: Public Safety Commissioner Sean Tindell updates Bay St. Louis murder investigation
They stand ready to help guide the long recovery process it will take in this Hancock County community. Woman who killed two Bay St. Louis officers didn’t commit suicide, investigators now say. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. WLOX News has learned several new, key pieces of information about the...
WLOX
Coast law enforcement leaders familiar with tragedy ready to help
SOUTH MISSISSIPPI, Miss. (WLOX) - The entire Coast is empathizing with Bay St. Louis Police Chief Toby Schwartz and his department as they deal with losing two officers in the line of duty. But there are two law enforcement leaders here who know the pain more than anyone else. With...
WLOX
Mississippi Antique Galleria officially open for business
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - It may require a little foot power, but Rich Jackson’s machine can still sew. “Based on the serial number, it was made in 1910,” he said. “And it works.”. This sewing machine is one of Jackson’s favorite items, but there’s more. You name...
WLOX
Law enforcement leaders ready to help Bay St. Louis Police Department
Woman who killed two Bay St. Louis officers didn’t commit suicide, investigators now say. WLOX News has learned several new, key pieces of information about the state’s investigation into the deaths of two Bay St. Louis Police officers, and an Ocean Springs woman. Updated: 6 hours ago. |
WLOX
Christmas parade rolls in Diamondhead
This week may be off to a wet start. Then, temperatures tumble into the 20s & even 10s by the holiday weekend. Will it be record-setting? Click and watch the forecast video for details. Wesley's Monday First Alert Forecast. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Wind chill is a factor this...
WLOX
Former Youth Challenge graduate inspires cadets at Class 57 graduation
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Nearly 200 cadets graduated in Class 57 of the Mississippi National Guard’s Youth Challenge Academy. Saturday morning, 196 cadets graduated during a ceremony at the Forrest County Multi-Purpose Facility. Youth Challenge is a 22-week, military-style course for at-risk youth and other students. Cadets can get...
WLOX
Criminologist Tom Payne talks about two officers killed in Bay St. Louis
They stand ready to help guide the long recovery process it will take in this Hancock County community. Speech therapist Macie Buza organized a toy drive to benefit her students, not anticipating the support she would receive. Woman who killed two Bay St. Louis officers didn’t commit suicide, investigators now...
WLOX
First Alert: pipe-bursting cold, single digit wind chills possible Christmas Weekend
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - An arctic airmass will invade South Mississippi Thursday night into Friday morning bringing pipe-bursting cold temperatures and bitter wind chill values in the single digits to the coast. The blast of cold air will send temperatures plummeting into the teens and 20s for three consecutive nights. Now is the time to winterize your home to protect plumbing and make sure pets and people have access to a warm place to stay.
WLOX
In the Kitchen with Juan Tequila's
They stand ready to help guide the long recovery process it will take in this Hancock County community. Speech therapist Macie Buza organized a toy drive to benefit her students, not anticipating the support she would receive. Woman who killed two Bay St. Louis officers didn’t commit suicide, investigators now...
WLOX
Jewish community in South Mississippi celebrates Hanukkah
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - It’s the beginning of Hanukkah for the Jewish community. This is an eight-day holiday celebrating the Jewish freedom from Greek occupation. “The Greek empire tried to eradicate the Jewish religion, the Jewish people fought back, and we believe God miraculously saved the Jewish people as we rededicated the temple,” said Rabbi Akiva Hall.
WLOX
Happening Now: Weiner Wonderland on full display in Woolmarket
They stand ready to help guide the long recovery process it will take in this Hancock County community. Woman who killed two Bay St. Louis officers didn’t commit suicide, investigators now say. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. WLOX News has learned several new, key pieces of information about the...
NOLA.com
Tornadoes hit New Orleans area, killing one in St. Charles Parish and causing damage in Gretna, Arabi
The deadly storms that slammed into Louisiana spawned at least two tornadoes in the New Orleans area on Wednesday, killing one person in St. Charles Parish, destroying homes in Gretna and landing a blow to the same part of Arabi where another tornado tore through less than a year ago.
WLOX
Local Southern Miss seniors prepare for final collegiate football game in LendingTree Bowl
Highlights from the annual North Mississippi vs South Mississippi game. Boys Basketball: Jackie Laird Christmas Tournament and Hancock @ Pascagoula (12-16-22) Girls Soccer: DeSoto Central @ Biloxi (12-16-22) Updated: Dec. 16, 2022 at 11:30 PM CST. Highlights from DeSoto Central @ Biloxi. Southern Miss set to cap off 2022 season...
NOLA.com
Here's which New Orleans metro schools are closing due to bad weather
Several schools in the New Orleans metro are closing Wednesday or are closing early due to a severe weather threat. Several city, state and government offices are closed as well. The worst of the severe weather is expected to reach New Orleans metro toward the middle of the day and...
WALA-TV FOX10
LIST: School districts announce early dismissal ahead of severe weather
SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - School districts in South Mississippi are preparing for Wednesday’s inclement weather, keeping students’ safety as top priority. The following school districts have announced early dismissals for Wednesday, Dec. 14:. George County School District - 1 p.m. Hancock County School District - Noon. Pearl River...
