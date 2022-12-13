ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lily Rose + Fiancee Daira Share a Peek Into Wedding Planning: ‘We’re Gonna Have a Lot of White Claw’

2022 was a huge year for up-and-coming country star Lily Rose: An opening tour slot for Sam Hunt kept her busy, and she was also riding the momentum of being named to the newest class of CMT's Next Women of Country. Through it all, she's been juggling her fast-rising career with planning a wedding to her fiancée Daira Eamon, to whom she got engaged in late 2021.
