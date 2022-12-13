ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vermont State

Mountain Times

Homelessness is a crisis of housing, not unhousable Vermonters

By Anne Sosin Editor’s note: This commentary is by Anne N. Sosin, a policy fellow at the Nelson A. Rockefeller Center for Public Policy and the Social Sciences at Dartmouth College.  A recent Vermont Public story profiled a home health […] Read More The post Homelessness is a crisis of housing, not unhousable Vermonters appeared first on The Mountain Times.
VERMONT STATE
findplace.xyz

Best Hospital In Vermont

If you are looking for the hospital sort list in the Vermont zone, you have got the proper place. In this blog post, I’ll give some excellent hospital details, that are physically placed in the Vermont. Also, a direction map link from your place, with approximate user reviews, Support...
VERMONT STATE
VTDigger

State officials want to incorporate ethnic studies into classrooms. Private schools say the new rules shouldn’t apply to them.

The Ethnic and Social Equity Standards Advisory Working Group spent three years drafting updates to make Vermont’s education rules more inclusive and equitable. An attorney will weigh in on whether they can apply to independent schools. Read the story on VTDigger here: State officials want to incorporate ethnic studies into classrooms. Private schools say the new rules shouldn’t apply to them..
VERMONT STATE
Government Technology

900 New Hampshire Families to Receive Free Laptops, Internet

(TNS) — A Utah-based organization is offering free education to young New Hampshire students thanks to federal grant money. Waterford Upstart has been granted enough Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief fund dollars to provide 900 laptops to New Hampshire families of pre-K students, Internet via a loaned hotspot, family education coaching and access to the Waterford Upstart online learning program — all for free, according to a Waterford spokesperson.
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
sevendaysvt

'Visionary' Vermont Entrepreneur Will Raap Dies at 73

Will Raap, an influential Vermont entrepreneur best known for founding Gardener’s Supply and the Intervale Center, died on Monday night, according to his family. He was 73. His family attributed his death to a “long term illness.”. “He was a guiding star and instrumental in the lives of...
VERMONT STATE
VTDigger

Affordable child care is not the only way to raise a kid

Every time I read the news, I want to scream. You would think that the only way to raise a child in this state is to have publicly funded day care centers everywhere so everyone can plop their child into a state-run institution right after birth and they stay there until they graduate high school.
VERMONT STATE
vermontbiz.com

Winter manure spreading ban begins at midnight tonight

Annual Requirement Part of Agency Strategy to Protect State’s Natural Resources. Vermont Business Magazine The Vermont Agency of Agriculture, Food & Markets (VAAFM) would like to remind all farm operations that the annual winter manure spreading ban begins at midnight tonight. Between December 15, 2022 and April 1, 2023 no manure or other agricultural wastes (including compost and spoiled feed) may be spread on agricultural fields throughout Vermont.
VERMONT STATE
New Hampshire Bulletin

Right-to-know requests could become costlier under proposed bill

Last year, a Webster couple won a first amendment award for uncovering wrongdoing in their small town that led to the resignation of town treasurer Bruce Johnson. Through multiple right-to-know requests, they revealed that the town had quietly sold Johnson town property valued at $44,000 for just $7,000.  After fighting the public records request, the […] The post Right-to-know requests could become costlier under proposed bill appeared first on New Hampshire Bulletin.
MAINE STATE
WCAX

Healthwatch: UVM pediatrician says flu cases on the rise

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - There are plenty of viruses circulating through local schools and daycares right now, causing kids to spend more time at home. In addition to COVID, hospitals must also contend with Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV), and now, the flu. When it comes to RSV. UVM Children’s Hospital’s...
BURLINGTON, VT
mynbc5.com

Police, Vermont banks warn of increased check fraud scams

MIDDLEBURY, Vt. — Police and bank officials are warning Vermonters to be on alert after a number of reports of stolen checks from blue United States Postal Service drop boxes. The Vermont Bankers Association put out an announcement on Thursday urging Vermonters to be cautious when mailing checks. In...
MIDDLEBURY, VT
WCAX

Vermont school district reviewing student restraint and seclusion practices

WATERBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - Restraint and seclusion practices are under the microscope at the Harwood Union Unified School District. They’re only used when a student puts their peers or anyone else around them in danger. The problem was highlighted by a former paraeducator which spurred leadership in the district to look at their practices.
WATERBURY, VT
WCAX

40 cows lost in Vermont barn fire, 140 escape flames

January will mark a new congressional session and Vermont will see new representation as Senator Patrick Leahy steps down from politics. GlobalFoundries announces job cuts at Essex Jct. plant. Updated: 4 hours ago. Layoffs are underway at Globalfoundries in Essex Junction -- the largest private employer in vermont. Updated: 4...
VERMONT STATE
MyChamplainValley.com

The Northeast braces for latest winter storm

With the first winter storm of the season in the forecast Friday, the Vermont Department of Transportation plans to be out in force with 250 plow truck. “We lived in New England our whole life so if we didn’t like it, we’d be in Florida,” says Wilder Resident Harry Kendrick. “I’m not too concerned about […]
VERMONT STATE
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Deepest Lake in Vermont

Vermont is home to some good sized lakes including Lake Champlain on the border with New York, Lake Bomoseen which is the biggest lake entirely in the state and Lake Memphremagog that crosses over into Canada. These picturesque lakes are the backdrop to some of the most beautiful scenery in Vermont.
VERMONT STATE

