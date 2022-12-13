Read full article on original website
Homelessness is a crisis of housing, not unhousable Vermonters
By Anne Sosin Editor’s note: This commentary is by Anne N. Sosin, a policy fellow at the Nelson A. Rockefeller Center for Public Policy and the Social Sciences at Dartmouth College. A recent Vermont Public story profiled a home health […] Read More The post Homelessness is a crisis of housing, not unhousable Vermonters appeared first on The Mountain Times.
A ‘towering figure’ in Vermont business and agriculture: Will Raap dies at 73
Raap’s family said his death Monday night followed a long-term illness. The Vermont entrepreneur and environmentalist founded Gardener’s Supply Company and established Burlington’s Intervale Center. Read the story on VTDigger here: A ‘towering figure’ in Vermont business and agriculture: Will Raap dies at 73.
Vermont attorney general settles with Upper Valley Services over neglect, false claims
The service provider for adults with developmental disabilities will pay at least $112,000 and make changes to its operations under the terms of the agreement. Read the story on VTDigger here: Vermont attorney general settles with Upper Valley Services over neglect, false claims.
State officials want to incorporate ethnic studies into classrooms. Private schools say the new rules shouldn’t apply to them.
The Ethnic and Social Equity Standards Advisory Working Group spent three years drafting updates to make Vermont’s education rules more inclusive and equitable. An attorney will weigh in on whether they can apply to independent schools. Read the story on VTDigger here: State officials want to incorporate ethnic studies into classrooms. Private schools say the new rules shouldn’t apply to them..
900 New Hampshire Families to Receive Free Laptops, Internet
(TNS) — A Utah-based organization is offering free education to young New Hampshire students thanks to federal grant money. Waterford Upstart has been granted enough Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief fund dollars to provide 900 laptops to New Hampshire families of pre-K students, Internet via a loaned hotspot, family education coaching and access to the Waterford Upstart online learning program — all for free, according to a Waterford spokesperson.
'Visionary' Vermont Entrepreneur Will Raap Dies at 73
Will Raap, an influential Vermont entrepreneur best known for founding Gardener’s Supply and the Intervale Center, died on Monday night, according to his family. He was 73. His family attributed his death to a “long term illness.”. “He was a guiding star and instrumental in the lives of...
Affordable child care is not the only way to raise a kid
Every time I read the news, I want to scream. You would think that the only way to raise a child in this state is to have publicly funded day care centers everywhere so everyone can plop their child into a state-run institution right after birth and they stay there until they graduate high school.
Winter manure spreading ban begins at midnight tonight
Annual Requirement Part of Agency Strategy to Protect State’s Natural Resources. Vermont Business Magazine The Vermont Agency of Agriculture, Food & Markets (VAAFM) would like to remind all farm operations that the annual winter manure spreading ban begins at midnight tonight. Between December 15, 2022 and April 1, 2023 no manure or other agricultural wastes (including compost and spoiled feed) may be spread on agricultural fields throughout Vermont.
Right-to-know requests could become costlier under proposed bill
Last year, a Webster couple won a first amendment award for uncovering wrongdoing in their small town that led to the resignation of town treasurer Bruce Johnson. Through multiple right-to-know requests, they revealed that the town had quietly sold Johnson town property valued at $44,000 for just $7,000. After fighting the public records request, the […] The post Right-to-know requests could become costlier under proposed bill appeared first on New Hampshire Bulletin.
Help available for Vermonters who need help fixing failed wells, septic systems
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - If your home has a failing or failed well or septic system, the state of Vermont wants to help you get it repaired. Applications are being taken to access American Rescue Plan Act dollars in support of low- and moderate-income Vermonters repairing or replacing their failed or inadequate wastewater systems.
Healthwatch: UVM pediatrician says flu cases on the rise
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - There are plenty of viruses circulating through local schools and daycares right now, causing kids to spend more time at home. In addition to COVID, hospitals must also contend with Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV), and now, the flu. When it comes to RSV. UVM Children’s Hospital’s...
New treatment drug available for people in recovery in New Hampshire
CONCORD, N.H. (WCAX) - Doctors in New Hampshire will now be able to prescribe buprenorphine, a drug used to treat opioid use disorder, during telehealth appointments. Sen. Maggie Hassan says the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services just made the announcement. She says New Hampshire residents in recovery should...
NH Gov. Sununu signs executive order banning state workers from using TikTok
CONCORD, N.H. — New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu has signed an executive order that bans state workers from using the popular social media app TikTok due to an “unacceptable level of cybersecurity risk” to the Granite State. The order prohibits workers from using TikTok and other Chinese-company...
Police, Vermont banks warn of increased check fraud scams
MIDDLEBURY, Vt. — Police and bank officials are warning Vermonters to be on alert after a number of reports of stolen checks from blue United States Postal Service drop boxes. The Vermont Bankers Association put out an announcement on Thursday urging Vermonters to be cautious when mailing checks. In...
Vermont school district reviewing student restraint and seclusion practices
WATERBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - Restraint and seclusion practices are under the microscope at the Harwood Union Unified School District. They’re only used when a student puts their peers or anyone else around them in danger. The problem was highlighted by a former paraeducator which spurred leadership in the district to look at their practices.
40 cows lost in Vermont barn fire, 140 escape flames
January will mark a new congressional session and Vermont will see new representation as Senator Patrick Leahy steps down from politics. GlobalFoundries announces job cuts at Essex Jct. plant. Updated: 4 hours ago. Layoffs are underway at Globalfoundries in Essex Junction -- the largest private employer in vermont. Updated: 4...
The Northeast braces for latest winter storm
With the first winter storm of the season in the forecast Friday, the Vermont Department of Transportation plans to be out in force with 250 plow truck. “We lived in New England our whole life so if we didn’t like it, we’d be in Florida,” says Wilder Resident Harry Kendrick. “I’m not too concerned about […]
Will Brattleboro’s loss be Rockingham’s gain in Windham County’s EMS saga?
Rockingham leaders are considering whether to hire the region’s largest and longest-serving emergency medical services provider, Rescue Inc., after Brattleboro recently dropped its nearly 60-year contract with the agency. Read the story on VTDigger here: Will Brattleboro’s loss be Rockingham’s gain in Windham County’s EMS saga?.
Discover the Deepest Lake in Vermont
Vermont is home to some good sized lakes including Lake Champlain on the border with New York, Lake Bomoseen which is the biggest lake entirely in the state and Lake Memphremagog that crosses over into Canada. These picturesque lakes are the backdrop to some of the most beautiful scenery in Vermont.
