Oklahoma City, OK

Thunder: Ousmane Dieng put up 4th straight double-double in G League

By Cody Taylor
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports

Oklahoma City Thunder rookie Ousmane Dieng on Tuesday produced his fourth straight double-double on assignment in the NBA G League with the OKC Blue.

Dieng recorded 21 points, a season-high 16 rebounds, five assists, one steal and one blocked shot in a 119-105 loss to the Salt Lake City Stars. He shot 9-of-18 from the field, including 1-of-5 from 3-point range, in 41 minutes of work.

The 11th pick had another strong performance with the Blue and went to work often in the paint. He had a number of nice finishes at the rim and even dropped in a 3-pointer and another long jumper that was ruled a 2-pointer.

Dieng is averaging 16.6 points, 9.3 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 1.2 blocks on 45.4% shooting from the field in 10 games with the Blue. He has finished in double figures in all but one game and is currently tied for 13th in the G League with six double-doubles.

The Thunder plan to have Dieng play in the G League throughout the season to develop. The team will bring him back to the Thunder periodically to track his progress as the 19-year-old adjusts to the NBA game after playing last season in Australia.

Dieng is proving as advertised: A big wing player that can affect games in a variety of ways. With development, it seems only a matter of time until he can be a regular rotation player with the Thunder.

