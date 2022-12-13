ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Passaic, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NJ.com

Boys ice hockey photos: Mahwah vs. Passaic Tech, Dec 18, 2022

Our high school sports photos like the ones below put you right up close with the action and the whole experience. Check them out by clicking anywhere in the collage below to open the photo gallery. Don’t forget to share the gallery with friends and relatives. These photos are...
MAHWAH, NJ
NJ.com

Girls Basketball: Results, recaps, photos and links for Monday, Dec. 19

Northern Burlington (0-2) at Pennsauken (0-1), 5:15pm. Burlington Township (0-1) at Cinnaminson (2-0), 5:15pm. Westampton Tech (1-0) at Holy Cross Prep (0-1), 5:30pm. Middle Township (2-0) at Our Lady of Mercy (0-1), 5:30pm. Kingsway (0-2) at Vineland (0-2), 5:30pm. Mainland (2-0) at Absegami (2-0), 5:30pm. Pleasantville at Cape May Tech...
BURLINGTON, NJ
NJ.com

Girls basketball: Paramus Catholic stops Mount St. Dominic

Kylie Cabana tallied 25 points, nine rebounds and nine steals to lead Paramus Catholic to a 51-35 win over Mount St. Dominic in Paramus. Bianca Ellis finished with 16 points, four rebounds and four steals while Kiara Graham recorded six rebounds, four assists, three blocks and five steals for Paramus Catholic (2-1). Ayla Fraser had five steals.
PARAMUS, NJ
NJ.com

Peddie over Lake Forest Academy (IL) - Boys basketball recap

Noah Payne scored a game-high 27 points to push Pdde to an 82-45 win over Lake Forest Academy (IL), in Pottstown, Pa. Nyle Coleman and Raja Coleman connected on five three-pointers to added onto the win for Peddie (4-7). Nyle Coleman finished with 21 points while Raja Coleman scored 20.
POTTSTOWN, PA
NJ.com

Boys ice hockey: No. 13 RFH ties Chatham

Rumson-Fair Haven, No. 13 in the NJ.com rallied back from a deficit to force a 2-2 draw against Chatham, at Mennen Arena, in Morristown. Nik Doumas scored both goals for the Bulldogs (1-1-2). Chatham (3-0-1) scored twice in the opening period to take a 2-0 lead. Doumas first found the...
CHATHAM, NJ
NJ.com

Boys Basketball: Union Catholic defeats DePaul in tight contest

Union Catholic held on down the stretch to defeat DePaul Catholic 57-who 54 at the Letrell Duncan Tip-Off Showcase, in Newark. Terrance Wood (21 points) and Keyshawn Winchester (17 points) led Union Catholic (2-0) in scoring and combined for more than half of the Viking’s points. Union Catholic withstood...
NEWARK, NJ
NJ.com

Girls Basketball: St. Joseph by the Sea (NY) upends Camden Catholic at Shore Games

Camden Catholic was defeated by St. Joseph by the Sea (NY) 56-37 with the difference being a key third quarter run for Vikings at the Shore Games, in Holmdel. Down by six at halftime, Camden Catholic (1-2) fell victim to a 15-6 third quarter run by the Vikings that extended its lead to 39-24. Thirteen fourth quarter points for the Irish wasn’t enough to mount a comeback.
CHERRY HILL, NJ
NJ.com

Girls basketball: Bayonne stops Newark Central - HUrban Legends Showcase

Janaya Meyers finished with 17 points, eight rebounds and three steals to pace Bayonne to a 51-47 win over Newark Central at the HUrban Legends Showcase in Paterson. Cyniah Smith added 10 points, four rebounds and three steals while Tatyanna Watson had seven points and three steals for Bayonne (2-0). Ailanni Dasher chipped in with seven points and Giselle Davis pulled down five rebounds.
BAYONNE, NJ
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
233K+
Followers
136K+
Post
85M+
Views
ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

 https://www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy