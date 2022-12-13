Read full article on original website
Boys ice hockey photos: Mahwah vs. Passaic Tech, Dec 18, 2022
Our high school sports photos like the ones below put you right up close with the action and the whole experience. Check them out by clicking anywhere in the collage below to open the photo gallery. Don’t forget to share the gallery with friends and relatives. These photos are...
Boys ice hockey: West Orange tops Millburn to stay unbeaten
Dominic Locricchio and Jack Olsen each scored twice to lead West Orange to a 6-2 win over Millburn at Codey Arena in West Orange. Eitan Nativ and Josh Lindo added a goal apiece with Lindo scoring the first of his career for West Orange (3-0). Christian Anderton finished with 32 saves.
Girls basketball: West Orange tops Morristown-Beard - HUrban Legends Showcase
Kyley Gary-Grayson went 6-for-7 from the free throw line and finished with 14 points, six rebounds and three steals as West Orange held off Morristown-Beard 40-33 at the HUrban Legends Showcase in Paterson. Anaya Karriem tallied seven points and four rebounds while Adrienne Taylor Kamara recorded seven points and five...
Girls Basketball: Blair defeats Friends Central (PA) at Shore Games
Blair Academy won over Friends Central (PA) by a score of 67-50 at the Shore Games, in Middletown. After playing in early season tournaments, Blair will now move on to its non-tournament regular season schedule, starting with a game on Jan. 7 at Morris Catholic. The N.J. High School Sports...
Girls Basketball: Results, recaps, photos and links for Monday, Dec. 19
Northern Burlington (0-2) at Pennsauken (0-1), 5:15pm. Burlington Township (0-1) at Cinnaminson (2-0), 5:15pm. Westampton Tech (1-0) at Holy Cross Prep (0-1), 5:30pm. Middle Township (2-0) at Our Lady of Mercy (0-1), 5:30pm. Kingsway (0-2) at Vineland (0-2), 5:30pm. Mainland (2-0) at Absegami (2-0), 5:30pm. Pleasantville at Cape May Tech...
Ice Hockey: Can’t-miss games for the week of Dec. 19
High School Boys Ice Hockey: Passaic County Final - Passaic Tech vs. Wayne Can’t-Miss Games, Dec. 19-23 If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Girls basketball: Paramus Catholic stops Mount St. Dominic
Kylie Cabana tallied 25 points, nine rebounds and nine steals to lead Paramus Catholic to a 51-35 win over Mount St. Dominic in Paramus. Bianca Ellis finished with 16 points, four rebounds and four steals while Kiara Graham recorded six rebounds, four assists, three blocks and five steals for Paramus Catholic (2-1). Ayla Fraser had five steals.
Peddie over Lake Forest Academy (IL) - Boys basketball recap
Noah Payne scored a game-high 27 points to push Pdde to an 82-45 win over Lake Forest Academy (IL), in Pottstown, Pa. Nyle Coleman and Raja Coleman connected on five three-pointers to added onto the win for Peddie (4-7). Nyle Coleman finished with 21 points while Raja Coleman scored 20.
Boys ice hockey: No. 13 RFH ties Chatham
Rumson-Fair Haven, No. 13 in the NJ.com rallied back from a deficit to force a 2-2 draw against Chatham, at Mennen Arena, in Morristown. Nik Doumas scored both goals for the Bulldogs (1-1-2). Chatham (3-0-1) scored twice in the opening period to take a 2-0 lead. Doumas first found the...
Delbarton wins team title, sees 2 individual champs at Beast of the East (PHOTOS)
They showed up, and showed out. Delbarton saw Alessio Perentin (157) and Louis Cerchio (165) win individual championships as part of a team title effort at the 30th annual Beast of the East at the Bob Carpenter Center in Newark, Delaware. Both were the top seeds at their weight.
Boys Basketball: Union Catholic defeats DePaul in tight contest
Union Catholic held on down the stretch to defeat DePaul Catholic 57-who 54 at the Letrell Duncan Tip-Off Showcase, in Newark. Terrance Wood (21 points) and Keyshawn Winchester (17 points) led Union Catholic (2-0) in scoring and combined for more than half of the Viking’s points. Union Catholic withstood...
Boys ice hockey: No. 7 Seton Hall Prep over No. 11 Princeton Day
Rocco Mendoza and Christopher McIntyre each recorded a goal and an assist to push Seton Hall Prep, No. 7 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 4-2 win over No. 11 Princeton Day at Lisa McGraw Rink in Princeton. The Pirates (1-2) took an early lead off a first period...
Boys Basketball: Newark Central takes lead in the final minute to defeat Hackensack 83-78
Newark Central took the lead in the final minute and ultimately defeated Hackensack 83-78 at the Letrell Duncan Tip-Off Showcase, in Newark. Meowed Dixon (19 points) knocked down two free throws with 26 seconds left to give Newark Central (1-1) a 79-78 lead. Hackensack (1-2) wasn’t able to score again during the game.
Girls Basketball: St. Joseph by the Sea (NY) upends Camden Catholic at Shore Games
Camden Catholic was defeated by St. Joseph by the Sea (NY) 56-37 with the difference being a key third quarter run for Vikings at the Shore Games, in Holmdel. Down by six at halftime, Camden Catholic (1-2) fell victim to a 15-6 third quarter run by the Vikings that extended its lead to 39-24. Thirteen fourth quarter points for the Irish wasn’t enough to mount a comeback.
Girls Basketball: Monsignor Scanlan (NY) defeats No. 13 Saddle River Day at Shore Games
The second and third quarters were the main difference in the game as Monsignor Scanlan (NY) defeated Saddle River Day, No. 13 in the NJ.com Top 20, 74-50 at the Shore Games, in Middletown. Saddle River Day (1-1) led by three after the first quarter but was outscored 16-9 in...
Girls Basketball: Asencio leads No. 14 Immaculate Heart to win over Archbishop Carroll (PA)
Isabelle Asencio scored seven of her 17 points down the final stretch to lead Immaculate Heart, No. 14 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 49-44 win over Archbishop Carroll (PA) at the Shore Games, in Holmdel. With the game tied at 28-28 entering the fourth quarter, Asencio led Immaculate...
Girls basketball: Montclair Immaculate tops Neumann Goretti (PA) - She Got Game Classic
Tyonna Bailey finished with 24 points, making 13 free throws, as Montclair Immaculate stayed unbeaten with a 57-48 win over Neumann Goretti at the She Got Game Classic in Montclair. India Lee tallied 12 points while Ore Ogunwolere added nine for Montclair Immaculate (3-0). The N.J. High School Sports newsletter...
Manalapan over St. Rose-Donovan Catholic-Red Bank Catholic - Boys ice hockey recap
Alfred Piscino posted a goal and an assist as Manalapan rolled to a 4-1 win over St. Rose-Donovan Catholic-Red Bank Catholic at Howell Ice World. Senior goaltender Luke Mann earned his first career win for the Braves (2-0-1) by recording 10 saves on 11 shots. Manalapan outshot St. Rose 24-11...
Girls Basketball: Stokes, Johnson combine for 47 in No. 9 Ewing’s win over Union City
Rhian Stokes and Joi Johnson combined for 47 points as Ewing, No. 9 in the NJ.com Top 20, defeated Union City 70-52 at the Shore Games, in Middletown. Stokes (25 points) and Johnson (22 points) led Ewing (2-0) in a game that was close at halftime, but was decidedly in the Blue Devils’ favor after a 20-7 run in the third quarter.
Girls basketball: Bayonne stops Newark Central - HUrban Legends Showcase
Janaya Meyers finished with 17 points, eight rebounds and three steals to pace Bayonne to a 51-47 win over Newark Central at the HUrban Legends Showcase in Paterson. Cyniah Smith added 10 points, four rebounds and three steals while Tatyanna Watson had seven points and three steals for Bayonne (2-0). Ailanni Dasher chipped in with seven points and Giselle Davis pulled down five rebounds.
