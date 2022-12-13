ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pocatello, ID

Police: Two local people facing felony charges for separate altercations with officers

By By Shelbie Harris
Idaho State Journal
Idaho State Journal
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25vF9h_0jhYolOc00

POCATELLO — Two local people face felony charges after police say they engaged in physical altercations with officers during separate and unrelated incidents.

Kevin Anthony Poplar, 33, of Pocatello, faces one felony count of battery on a police officer as well as misdemeanor charges of driving under the influence and resisting and obstructing following an incident that transpired after a car crash on Monday afternoon, according to police and court records.

Pocatello police and Idaho State Police were dispatched to the area of East Center Street and Fourth Avenue for the report of a vehicle accident involving a Jeep and a Subaru, police said.

A state police trooper first arrived on scene and began talking to the occupants of the vehicles, of which Poplar was identified as the driver of the Jeep, which appeared to have rear-ended the Subaru, according to police records.

The state police trooper immediately noted that a strong odor of alcohol was coming from Poplar’s breath, that his eyes were bloodshot and that he was swaying back and forth while talking to officers, police said.

Poplar began to walk away from the officer in the direction of his vehicle and reached into his pockets, prompting the state police trooper to order him to stop, police said. Poplar ignored the command and the trooper pushed him against the side of the vehicle, according to police.

Poplar then punched the trooper in his left arm before he was taken to the ground by the trooper and a Pocatello police officer that arrived on scene, police said.

Poplar continued to resist officers while on the ground, resulting in the trooper tasing him twice and Poplar being placed in a WRAP restraint device.

Once Poplar was placed into the back of a patrol car, he began violently smashing his head against the kick screen, which resulted in him sustaining a laceration on his head, according to the police report.

Poplar was transported to Portneuf Medical Center to receive medical clearance and while in the police cruiser kicked an officer in his knee, police said. The officer told Poplar that if he kicked him again, he would face a battery on a police officer charge, at which point Poplar looked at the officer and kicked him in the knee again, police said.

Poplar was subsequently cleared at the hospital and booked into the Bannock County Jail in Pocatello.

He appeared in front of 6th District Magistrate Judge Eric Hunn for an arraignment hearing Tuesday, during which his bond was set at $15,000.

He is due back in court for a preliminary hearing on Dec. 27, during which prosecutors will attempt to prove there is enough evidence against him to elevate the case from the magistrate to district court level for trial.

If convicted of the felony battery on a police officer charge, he faces no less than one and up to five years in prison and a fine of up to $50,000.

Alexandria Dawn Henderson, 33, of Pocatello, has also been charged with felony battery of a police officer as well as misdemeanor charges of assault, malicious injury to property and resisting and obstructing arrest following a disturbance on Nov. 22.

Pocatello police officers were dispatched to the area of Valleyview Drive in Pocatello for the report of an intoxicated woman, later identified as Henderson, who had forced her way into a garage and was throwing items, according to a police report the Idaho State Journal obtained Tuesday.

Officers arrived on scene and located Henderson apparently asleep on a mattress in the garage, said police, adding that a physical altercation ensued when they placed her in handcuffs and attempted to resituate her into a safe position.

Henderson began thrashing about and becoming combative with officers, shouting profanities and attempting to spit on officers, police said.

A spit hood was placed around her head and officers attempted to place her in the back of a patrol car but she continued to resist officers, resulting in her being placed in a WRAP restraint device and the spit hood removed for her safety, according to the police report.

Henderson would not allow emergency medical personnel to conduct an examination of her at the residence, so she was transported to Portneuf Medical Center to receive medical clearance before being incarcerated, police said.

While in the patrol car at the hospital, Henderson spit on the face and neck area of an officer before the spit hood was placed back on, police said.

Henderson was medically cleared and then transported to the Bannock County Jail.

She appeared in front of 6th District Magistrate Judge David Hooste for an arraignment hearing on Nov. 23, during which her bond was set at $15,000, according to court records.

Henderson appeared in front of 6th District Magistrate Judge Thomas Clark for a preliminary hearing on Dec. 6, during which she waived her right to a preliminary hearing and she was ordered to be released from jail on her own recognizance so long as she participates in pre-trial court services and testing, court records show.

She is due back in court for an arraignment in district court on Dec. 19.

If convicted of the felony battery on certain personnel charge, Henderson faces no less than one and up to five years in prison and a fine of up to $50,000.

