FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
KPBS
Transitional kindergarten came to San Diego, are schools ready for young kids?
Part two of a two-part series. Read part one here. The morning drop-off isn’t easy for many elementary schoolers and their parents. But it was downright brutal for Sara LaPietra and her 4-year-old son Teddy when he started in the new transitional kindergarten program at McKinley Elementary near Balboa Park.
San Diego Unified flagged for unfair discipline toward Black special education students
With each suspension given, the number of days away from school grows for 8-year-old Maceo Williams. He’s one of the many African American students in special education at San Diego Unified that are disciplined at higher rates, sometimes leading to many absences, according to the California Department of Education.
ktbb.com
Father warns about how serious flu can be for kids as 10-year-old son battles virus
(SAN DIEGO, Calif.) -- A father is warning about how serious the flu can be, especially for children, as his 10-year-old son remains hospitalized with the virus. Cory Tamborelli, from Ramona, California -- about 34 miles northeast of San Diego -- said his son, Tristan, first started experiencing flu symptoms about a week and a half ago.
County Continues to Take on Wage Theft
The San Diego County Board of Supervisors moved forward Tuesday with a new policy intended to crack down on wage theft and other complaints coming from janitorial, landscaping and security workers. One of those workers told elected officials ahead of their 4-0 vote that she’s spent 30 years making minimum...
kusi.com
California scientists successfully produce nuclear fusion reaction
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The US Department of Energy announced on Dec. 13 that they have successfully been able to produce a nuclear fusion reaction. This has been coined the “Holy Grail” of clean energy, and scientists in California are responsible. The process generates the same amount...
Voiceof San Diego
Morning Report: Nathan Fletcher Stepping Down as Supervisor Chair
County Board of Supervisors Chair Nathan Fletcher is stepping down from his role as chair and plans to nominate Vice Chair Nora Vargas to replace him. Wednesday’s Board of Supervisors meeting will be Fletcher’s last as chair, he said in a video preview of the upcoming meeting. He has served in the position for the last two years.
Over $5M in grants awarded to local cities for homeless shelters
Grants are being awarded to four local cities to expand homeless shelter capacity, San Diego County Supervisor Nathan Fletcher announced Monday.
Chula Vista, National City officials host joint homeless outreach event
Cities of Chula Vista & National City host joint homeless outreach event. The one-stop shop event happened Wednesday at Rabbit Park in National City.
kusi.com
Local California dog wins AKC Humane Fund Award
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Lotus, a Shepherd Dog from Fallbrook, California, has been selected as one of the winners of the AKC Humane Fund Awards for Canine Excellence in the category of Service Dog. Lotus is a very proud pup. The pup and their handler, Asia Duhamel, joined KUSI’s...
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Oceanside, CA
One of California's popular tourist destinations is the coastal city of Oceanside. Incorporated in 1888, the city boasts its rich history and culture alongside its natural areas, offering beauty, entertainment, and a lively lifestyle. The city is part of San Diego County, with humble beginnings in 1798. In 1798, the...
San Diego Business Journal
Affordable Apartments Planned for College Area
A San Francisco Bay area affordable housing developer, Eden Housing, has been selected by San Diego County officials to build an affordable apartment complex in the College Area. The project at 5001 73rd St. would have 120 apartments earmarked for low income senior families and individuals with annual incomes up...
One California City Named Among 'Most Obese' In America
Wallethub put together a list of the most obese cities across the country.
Ramona father speaks out after son battles flu virus complications in ICU
A father in East San Diego County is urging others to get vaccinated following his 10-year-old son's harrowing battle with complications from the flu.
Democrats Expected to Maintain Current Party Leadership in Early ’23 Elections
This post originally appeared in the Dec. 10 Politics Report. The weekly newsletter is exclusively available to VOSD members. Join today. It’s been seven months since Will Rodriguez-Kennedy went on leave from his position as the chair of the San Diego County Democratic Party, following a sexual misconduct allegation that became the subject of a lawsuit in September after local prosecutors said they would not bring any charges over the event.
northcountydailystar.com
Oceanside Transit Center ‘Make Over Plan’ Discussed at Mainstreet Meeting Video
HERE ARE THE NOTES FROM THE DECEMBER MAINSTREET MEETING:. Construction could get underway in 2024 on what has been called the most important development project in downtown Oceanside since the vaunted “nine-block master plan.”. The project involves 547 apartments, a 165-room hotel, retail shops, offices and 1,798 parking spaces...
Doctor who recorded women in clinic bathroom pleads guilty
CHULA VISTA, Calif. — A Chula Vista doctor has pleaded guilty to five counts of filming women inside of a Veterans Affairs Clinic bathroom for more than a year, according to the San Diego County District Attorney's Office. A criminal judge sentenced Dr. Vincent Tran on December 6 to...
NASA's Artemis I takes extra day before upcoming arrival in San Diego
NASA's Artemis I spent 25 days in space, traveling more than a million miles to the moon and back. But as it got closer to the earth, it was San Diego's stormy weather that delayed its return.
KPBS
The Cat Lounge: A place for felines and people to come together
Every day, a number of animals are euthanized in shelters in San Diego County, including cats. That fact haunted Renee Shamloo. So, a few years ago, she decided to do something about it — something life-changing for her. You'll find it on Torrey Pines Road in La Jolla, close...
Four California Cities Named Among 'Best Places To Retire' In America
Wallethub put together a list of the best places to retire across the country.
Geminids meteor shower peaks Tuesday night: NASA
The strongest meteor shower of the year, according to the American Meteor Society, is expected to peak Tuesday night with prime viewing times anticipated around midnight for San Diegans.
