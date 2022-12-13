ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Marcos, CA

Voice of San Diego

County Continues to Take on Wage Theft

The San Diego County Board of Supervisors moved forward Tuesday with a new policy intended to crack down on wage theft and other complaints coming from janitorial, landscaping and security workers. One of those workers told elected officials ahead of their 4-0 vote that she’s spent 30 years making minimum...
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
Voiceof San Diego

Morning Report: Nathan Fletcher Stepping Down as Supervisor Chair

County Board of Supervisors Chair Nathan Fletcher is stepping down from his role as chair and plans to nominate Vice Chair Nora Vargas to replace him. Wednesday’s Board of Supervisors meeting will be Fletcher’s last as chair, he said in a video preview of the upcoming meeting. He has served in the position for the last two years.
SAN DIEGO, CA
kusi.com

Local California dog wins AKC Humane Fund Award

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Lotus, a Shepherd Dog from Fallbrook, California, has been selected as one of the winners of the AKC Humane Fund Awards for Canine Excellence in the category of Service Dog. Lotus is a very proud pup. The pup and their handler, Asia Duhamel, joined KUSI’s...
FALLBROOK, CA
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Oceanside, CA

One of California's popular tourist destinations is the coastal city of Oceanside. Incorporated in 1888, the city boasts its rich history and culture alongside its natural areas, offering beauty, entertainment, and a lively lifestyle. The city is part of San Diego County, with humble beginnings in 1798. In 1798, the...
OCEANSIDE, CA
San Diego Business Journal

Affordable Apartments Planned for College Area

A San Francisco Bay area affordable housing developer, Eden Housing, has been selected by San Diego County officials to build an affordable apartment complex in the College Area. The project at 5001 73rd St. would have 120 apartments earmarked for low income senior families and individuals with annual incomes up...
Voice of San Diego

Democrats Expected to Maintain Current Party Leadership in Early ’23 Elections

This post originally appeared in the Dec. 10 Politics Report. The weekly newsletter is exclusively available to VOSD members. Join today. It’s been seven months since Will Rodriguez-Kennedy went on leave from his position as the chair of the San Diego County Democratic Party, following a sexual misconduct allegation that became the subject of a lawsuit in September after local prosecutors said they would not bring any charges over the event.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
northcountydailystar.com

Oceanside Transit Center ‘Make Over Plan’ Discussed at Mainstreet Meeting Video

HERE ARE THE NOTES FROM THE DECEMBER MAINSTREET MEETING:. Construction could get underway in 2024 on what has been called the most important development project in downtown Oceanside since the vaunted “nine-block master plan.”. The project involves 547 apartments, a 165-room hotel, retail shops, offices and 1,798 parking spaces...
OCEANSIDE, CA

