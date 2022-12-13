The Burroughs girls basketball team where on the road against Tehachapi in the second game of a back to back and lost 75-47. The Burros jumped out to an early 13-8 lead at the end of the first quarter, but gave up 22 points in the second quarter. Burroughs went into the half trailing 30-23. The Burros tried to get back into the game in the third quarter but struggled to score being held to nine points and gave up 26 points. Burroughs had a stronger fourth quarter scoring 15 points but it was not enough to steal a road win. Head Coach Laura Larson spoke on her team's performance.

TEHACHAPI, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO