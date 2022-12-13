Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Christmas Weekend Weather Forecast for Southern California and Arizona ReleasedSouthern California Weather ForceLos Angeles, CA
Etta Smith Claims a Psychic Vision Showed Her the Location of a Murder Victim's BodyNikBurbank, CA
Five Best Burger Places In Los AngelesWrld_FaymuzLos Angeles, CA
7 Spots to See Holiday Lights in Los AngelesCaroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
"Ellen" and "So You Think You Can Dance" Star DiesNews Breaking LIVELos Angeles, CA
Related
Ridgecrest Daily Independent
Burros soccer fall to second half goals to Warriors
The Burroughs girls soccer team hosted Tehachapi on Wednesday, December 15th looking for a chance to halt a two game skid and start a winning streak. After 80 minutes, the Burros lost to the Warriors 3-0. Head Coach Kelly Blake spoke on her team's performance. "Overall, I thought that Tehachapi...
Ridgecrest Daily Independent
Burroughs girls basketball fall on the road to Warriors
The Burroughs girls basketball team where on the road against Tehachapi in the second game of a back to back and lost 75-47. The Burros jumped out to an early 13-8 lead at the end of the first quarter, but gave up 22 points in the second quarter. Burroughs went into the half trailing 30-23. The Burros tried to get back into the game in the third quarter but struggled to score being held to nine points and gave up 26 points. Burroughs had a stronger fourth quarter scoring 15 points but it was not enough to steal a road win. Head Coach Laura Larson spoke on her team's performance.
Ridgecrest Daily Independent
Burroughs boys soccer draw with Warriors on the road
The Burroughs boys soccer team continued its three game road trip visiting Tehachapi on Wednesday, December 14th. The Burros left Tehachapi with a 2-2 draw after playing two overtime periods. Head Coach Scott Craft spoke on his team's performance. "The boys played a good game against a solid team that...
Ridgecrest Daily Independent
Burroughs JV basketball take first at tourney
The Burroughs girls basketball junior varsity team participated in the McFarland Tournament at McFarland High and won first place on Saturday, December 10th. The JV Burros played four games including defeating the host team in the championship. JV Coach Caleb Felix spoke on the team's performance at the tournament. "The...
lacar.com
Riverside Raceway Remembered In 1,043 Pages
Written in scrapbook style with lots of photos and newspaper articles, the books (both volume 1 and 2) are full of quotes and stories from those who were there. Wolin’s 484-page Volume One covers the construction and early races, Carroll Shelby winning followed by Dan Gurney, the US Road Racing Championship, the Can Am, Formula One (bet you didn’t know they ran at Riverside), J.C. Agajanian’s three day weekend – 500 miles for stock cars, sprint cars and midgets, Formula 500, Indy Cars, IMSA and Karts.
knock-la.com
Hemet Rapper Spank Nitti James Takes Over LA Music Scene
A couple weeks ago on a cold winter night, I drove to the R Baron MoneyCorps Music Group’s studios in Hollywood for an interview with Spank Nitti James. Spank has been heating up the Inland Empire and Los Angeles streets since he dropped his debut single “Caucasian” in 2018. The song gained him millions of views and supporters, and he followed up by dropping a mixtape. One of his latest singles, “Dirt On My Jersey” featuring JayLuckk, dropped a month ago.
Stunning Video Captures Landslide On A California Beach
A landslide recently occurred in Southern California. As clearly shown in the video, it sent dirt and rocks flying onto the beach below. Thankfully, there have been no reports of deaths or injuries whatsoever in relation to the incident.
Fontana Herald News
Two persons die in traffic collision in Highland on Dec. 14
Two persons died in a traffic collision in Highland on Dec. 14, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff Coroner’s Division. At 9:18 a.m., officers with the San Bernardino Police Department responded to 5th Street at the intersection with Victoria Avenue. Officers and paramedics arrived on scene and confirmed...
Colorful, eye-popping Christmas displays draw crowds, light up the Inland Empire
If you're looking to get into the holiday spirit, there are several eye-popping displays all around the Inland Empire that are drawing big crowds.
nbcpalmsprings.com
Coyote Attacks On The Rise in Southern California, Humans To Blame
Humans could be to blame for a recent string of coyote attacks on pets and children. “In almost every case of a coyote or a mountain lion or a bear coming into our homes and our communities, it’s because as humans we are just not doing the job we need to do to discourage those visits,” said Tim Daly, Public Information Officer for California Department of Fish and Wildlife. “Whether it’s pet food or pets or fruits that have fallen from a backyard tree or garbage cans not being as secure as they could be.
Nation's largest water supplier declares drought emergency for all of Southern California
The nation's largest water supplier has declared a drought emergency for all of Southern California.
This Massive Southern California Antique Mall is a Must Visit
There's nothing better than spending a day hunting for a bargain, picking up locally crafted items, and rummaging for hidden treasures. California is home to many wonderful antique shops but none are quite as big as the infamous Granny's Attic in Temecula. Keep reading to learn more.
KTLA.com
Recent coyote attacks in Southern California the fault of people, expert says
Editor’s note: This story has been updated to correct a misspelled name. Humans are largely to blame for the recent string of coyote attacks on pets and humans in the Los Angeles area, according to at least one wildlife expert. “Typically, coyotes are very shy and want to avoid...
Residents on high alert after mountain lion spotted prowling through Orange County neighborhood
Just days after legendary Los Angeles mountain lion P-22 was captured for examination, Orange County residents have reported the sighting of a different big cat prowling through their neighborhood. Surveillance and cell phone footage from several Mission Viejo homes shows a mountain lion slowly sauntering through yards early Thursday morning, putting residents on high alert. The sighting, near the Pacific Heights neighborhood, prompted warnings for from law enforcement, especially for pet owners, and some people out walking their dogs. "A lady stopped by and said, 'Hey, you'd better get inside, there's a mountain lion on the loose," said Cheri Oehlers.Students at Newhart Middle...
foxla.com
Students at middle school in Riverside hospitalized after consuming edible marijuana
RIVERSIDE, Calif. - Three students in Riverside were hospitalized after consuming marijuana, police said. Riverside Police officers responded to Loma Vista Middle School on Arlington Avenue Thursday morning after three students became sick. They were taken to a local hospital for evaluation. According to the school resource officer, the students...
Remains of 3 discovered in San Bernardino County
Authorities are investigating after the remains of three people were discovered in San Bernardino County in November.
fox10phoenix.com
Kaiser Permanente Baldwin Park welcomes 4 sets of twins born hours apart
BALDWIN PARK, Calif. - 'Tis the season… for twins? It looks that way at one hospital in Baldwin Park. Kaiser Permanente Baldwin Park Medical Center welcomed four sets of twins last Wednesday, born just hours apart. Thuy Nguyen Le, of Monterey Park, was the first mother to give birth...
Fatal head-on crash shuts down Harbor Boulevard in La Habra Heights
A fatal head-on crash in La Habra Heights shut down Harbor Boulevard on Thursday late afternoon.
Video captures suspected burglar ransacking tavern in Riverside
Police are searching for a burglar who was captured on camera smashing and ransacking a local tavern in Riverside last Sunday. The brazen burglar was seen in and out of Crowley’s Tavern in just under three minutes. “Never seen him,” Ashley Patino, the bar’s manager tells KTLA’s Shelby Nelson. “I don’t know if some of […]
Remains identified as missing I.E. man; 2 bodies likely related
Authorities said Thursday that human remains found in November have been identified as a Nuevo man who was reported missing in July. Two other sets of human remains found at the scene are still unidentified.On Nov. 18, 2022, San Bernardino County sheriff's deputies responded to a report of human remains found in a remote area near Kramer Junction, about 35 miles west of Barstow, Calif.Deputies found three sets of human remains at the scene, according to the department. Sheriff's homicide detectives began an investigation.One of the victims has been positively identified as Enrique Saltos Gallegos. Gallegos and two other people...
Comments / 0