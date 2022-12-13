ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burbank, CA

Ridgecrest Daily Independent

Burros soccer fall to second half goals to Warriors

The Burroughs girls soccer team hosted Tehachapi on Wednesday, December 15th looking for a chance to halt a two game skid and start a winning streak. After 80 minutes, the Burros lost to the Warriors 3-0. Head Coach Kelly Blake spoke on her team's performance. "Overall, I thought that Tehachapi...
TEHACHAPI, CA
Ridgecrest Daily Independent

Burroughs girls basketball fall on the road to Warriors

The Burroughs girls basketball team where on the road against Tehachapi in the second game of a back to back and lost 75-47. The Burros jumped out to an early 13-8 lead at the end of the first quarter, but gave up 22 points in the second quarter. Burroughs went into the half trailing 30-23. The Burros tried to get back into the game in the third quarter but struggled to score being held to nine points and gave up 26 points. Burroughs had a stronger fourth quarter scoring 15 points but it was not enough to steal a road win. Head Coach Laura Larson spoke on her team's performance.
TEHACHAPI, CA
Ridgecrest Daily Independent

Burroughs boys soccer draw with Warriors on the road

The Burroughs boys soccer team continued its three game road trip visiting Tehachapi on Wednesday, December 14th. The Burros left Tehachapi with a 2-2 draw after playing two overtime periods. Head Coach Scott Craft spoke on his team's performance. "The boys played a good game against a solid team that...
TEHACHAPI, CA
Ridgecrest Daily Independent

Burroughs JV basketball take first at tourney

The Burroughs girls basketball junior varsity team participated in the McFarland Tournament at McFarland High and won first place on Saturday, December 10th. The JV Burros played four games including defeating the host team in the championship. JV Coach Caleb Felix spoke on the team's performance at the tournament. "The...
BURBANK, CA
lacar.com

Riverside Raceway Remembered In 1,043 Pages

Written in scrapbook style with lots of photos and newspaper articles, the books (both volume 1 and 2) are full of quotes and stories from those who were there. Wolin’s 484-page Volume One covers the construction and early races, Carroll Shelby winning followed by Dan Gurney, the US Road Racing Championship, the Can Am, Formula One (bet you didn’t know they ran at Riverside), J.C. Agajanian’s three day weekend – 500 miles for stock cars, sprint cars and midgets, Formula 500, Indy Cars, IMSA and Karts.
RIVERSIDE, CA
knock-la.com

Hemet Rapper Spank Nitti James Takes Over LA Music Scene

A couple weeks ago on a cold winter night, I drove to the R Baron MoneyCorps Music Group’s studios in Hollywood for an interview with Spank Nitti James. Spank has been heating up the Inland Empire and Los Angeles streets since he dropped his debut single “Caucasian” in 2018. The song gained him millions of views and supporters, and he followed up by dropping a mixtape. One of his latest singles, “Dirt On My Jersey” featuring JayLuckk, dropped a month ago.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Fontana Herald News

Two persons die in traffic collision in Highland on Dec. 14

Two persons died in a traffic collision in Highland on Dec. 14, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff Coroner’s Division. At 9:18 a.m., officers with the San Bernardino Police Department responded to 5th Street at the intersection with Victoria Avenue. Officers and paramedics arrived on scene and confirmed...
HIGHLAND, CA
nbcpalmsprings.com

Coyote Attacks On The Rise in Southern California, Humans To Blame

Humans could be to blame for a recent string of coyote attacks on pets and children. “In almost every case of a coyote or a mountain lion or a bear coming into our homes and our communities, it’s because as humans we are just not doing the job we need to do to discourage those visits,” said Tim Daly, Public Information Officer for California Department of Fish and Wildlife. “Whether it’s pet food or pets or fruits that have fallen from a backyard tree or garbage cans not being as secure as they could be.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

Residents on high alert after mountain lion spotted prowling through Orange County neighborhood

Just days after legendary Los Angeles mountain lion P-22 was captured for examination, Orange County residents have reported the sighting of a different big cat prowling through their neighborhood. Surveillance and cell phone footage from several Mission Viejo homes shows a mountain lion slowly sauntering through yards early Thursday morning, putting residents on high alert. The sighting, near the Pacific Heights neighborhood, prompted warnings for from law enforcement, especially for pet owners, and some people out walking their dogs. "A lady stopped by and said, 'Hey, you'd better get inside, there's a mountain lion on the loose," said Cheri Oehlers.Students at Newhart Middle...
MISSION VIEJO, CA
KTLA

Video captures suspected burglar ransacking tavern in Riverside

Police are searching for a burglar who was captured on camera smashing and ransacking a local tavern in Riverside last Sunday. The brazen burglar was seen in and out of Crowley’s Tavern in just under three minutes. “Never seen him,” Ashley Patino, the bar’s manager tells KTLA’s Shelby Nelson. “I don’t know if some of […]
RIVERSIDE, CA
CBS LA

Remains identified as missing I.E. man; 2 bodies likely related

Authorities said Thursday that human remains found in November have been identified as a Nuevo man who was reported missing in July. Two other sets of human remains found at the scene are still unidentified.On Nov. 18, 2022, San Bernardino County sheriff's deputies responded to a report of human remains found in a remote area near Kramer Junction, about 35 miles west of Barstow, Calif.Deputies found three sets of human remains at the scene, according to the department. Sheriff's homicide detectives began an investigation.One of the victims has been positively identified as Enrique Saltos Gallegos. Gallegos and two other people...
NUEVO, CA

