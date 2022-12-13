ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Comments / 0

Related
sdpb.org

Most of South Dakota remains under no travel advisory Friday

Authorities are cautioning against nonessential travel across most of South Dakota Friday as the state deals with a widespread winter storm now entering its fifth day. The only areas not under a no travel advisory Friday morning are the southern Black Hills and the southeastern part of the state, according to the 511 road conditions map. However, roads in those areas are still listed as slippery and potentially ice-covered.
WYOMING STATE
sdpb.org

Memorial ride honors ancestors slain in 1862 executions

Riders from the 38+2 Memorial Ride stopped in Madison Wednesday to rest and refresh during the annual horseback ride from Lower Brule to Mankato. The 38+2 Memorial Ride is in honor and recognition of the 40 Dakota warriors who were hung in Mankato after the Dakota War of 1862. Thirty-eight of the warriors were hanged Dec. 26, 1862, while another two were hung a few months later in early 1863. This is the largest mass hanging in United States history.
MADISON, SD
sdpb.org

Game, Fish and Parks seeks input on aquatic invasive species plan

The South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks Department is looking for public input on its plan to mitigate invasive aquatic species. The plan includes strategies to reduce the spread of non-native species in state rivers and parks. Most notably, the plan discusses the department’s response to zebra mussels – a...
PIERRE, SD
sdpb.org

Recap: 2022's top political headlines

Can't remember every big political news story to come out of 2022? That's what the Dakota Political Junkies are here for. Lori Walsh discusses the year's top stories with Jonathan Ellis, a reporter with The Dakota Scout, and Seth Tupper, editor-in-chief of South Dakota Searchlight. From a packed legislative session...
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy