sdpb.org
Most of South Dakota remains under no travel advisory Friday
Authorities are cautioning against nonessential travel across most of South Dakota Friday as the state deals with a widespread winter storm now entering its fifth day. The only areas not under a no travel advisory Friday morning are the southern Black Hills and the southeastern part of the state, according to the 511 road conditions map. However, roads in those areas are still listed as slippery and potentially ice-covered.
Memorial ride honors ancestors slain in 1862 executions
Riders from the 38+2 Memorial Ride stopped in Madison Wednesday to rest and refresh during the annual horseback ride from Lower Brule to Mankato. The 38+2 Memorial Ride is in honor and recognition of the 40 Dakota warriors who were hung in Mankato after the Dakota War of 1862. Thirty-eight of the warriors were hanged Dec. 26, 1862, while another two were hung a few months later in early 1863. This is the largest mass hanging in United States history.
A South Dakota trust company is aiding FTX in bankruptcy proceeding | Dec 15
See the audio attached above to listen to the full news update/podcast. Each day, SDPB brings you statewide news coverage. We then compile those stories into a daily podcast. Subscribe on Apple or Spotify. On today's update... A South Dakota trust company is playing a role as collapsed cryptocurrency exchange...
Game, Fish and Parks seeks input on aquatic invasive species plan
The South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks Department is looking for public input on its plan to mitigate invasive aquatic species. The plan includes strategies to reduce the spread of non-native species in state rivers and parks. Most notably, the plan discusses the department’s response to zebra mussels – a...
Recap: 2022's top political headlines
Can't remember every big political news story to come out of 2022? That's what the Dakota Political Junkies are here for. Lori Walsh discusses the year's top stories with Jonathan Ellis, a reporter with The Dakota Scout, and Seth Tupper, editor-in-chief of South Dakota Searchlight. From a packed legislative session...
