Riders from the 38+2 Memorial Ride stopped in Madison Wednesday to rest and refresh during the annual horseback ride from Lower Brule to Mankato. The 38+2 Memorial Ride is in honor and recognition of the 40 Dakota warriors who were hung in Mankato after the Dakota War of 1862. Thirty-eight of the warriors were hanged Dec. 26, 1862, while another two were hung a few months later in early 1863. This is the largest mass hanging in United States history.

MADISON, SD ・ 1 DAY AGO