Christmas Comics Cavalcade: A Very Mutant Christmas In ‘Generation X’ #4
I said it last week, but mutants and Christmas go hand in hand. Whether it’s sweet and sentimental, or a horror action story, there seems to be tons of great X-Men Christmas stories. This week, we’re revisiting another- Generation X #4. If you weren’t there, you probably missed...
Enter The Batman: Previewing ‘Catwoman’ #50
“Punchline and her Royal Flush gang are causing mayhem in Alleytown and things are blowing up—literally!—so Catwoman calls in backup!. We all know the cat has nine lives, and the same can be said about her gang! But what’s a nine-person heist without a little danger, maybe some…death? And, uh-oh, those handcuffs definitely don’t look like the sexy kind, but what’s worse is Selina has bigger things to worry about right now: like her ex-lover and current lover in the same room! At least she’s criminally good at being bad!”
Previewing ‘DCeased: War Of The Undead Gods’ #5
“A greater chaotic force enters the battle, and in so doing threatens reality itself. As more heroes fall, and whole galaxies are lost, the most powerful forces across the cosmos must stop watching from the sidelines and finally act.”. DCeased: War of the Undead Gods #5 is out Wednesday 20th...
‘Cobra Kai’ Handles Its Villain Arcs Well
Many writers will state that it’s far easier crafting compelling villains than heroes. After all, it takes a lot more work resisting villainous urges than it does giving in to them. Villains often have a connection to the hero. Because of this, a lot of villains continue on past their initial appearance and become an integral of part of subsequent stories. But while crafting the villain’s initial story might be easy, it can be difficult to have that villain grow into a full-fledged arc. A lot of times, redemption stories are told, but these become tired and tropey after a while. The latest season of Cobra Kai showcased how a villain can still be interesting several seasons later.
TV Review: ‘Doom Patrol’ Season 4, Episode 2
It’s still very early in Doom Patrol‘s fourth season, but it’s hard to tell where it’s going. It seems after returning from the future, none of the characters are particularly happy with where they wound up — with good reason, too! The characters are known for being misfits, so seeing that their futures didn’t turn out so well is kind of a destiny fulfilled for them. But this still isn’t new territory for the show. They have always been unhappy with the way their lives are going. If the season is to stand out from others, it’s going to have to find some way to make things new rather than rehash the same old storylines.
Why So Serious? Previewing ‘Batman/Superman: World’s Finest’ #10
“STRANGE VISITOR, CHAPTER FOUR: KEYS TO THE KINGDOM. The deadly duo of The Joker and the Key have twisted the increasingly powerful Boy Thunder into a walking time bomb of destructive power! Batman and Superman’s quest to guide young David toward the light takes an unexpected turn when the Teen Titans learn of the dark secret he’s been hiding from the World’s Finest! The Titans issue their ultimatum–tell Superman and Batman, or they will!”
A Shocking First Look At The Vicious Battle In ‘BRZRKR’ #11
BOOM! Studios has revealed a first look at the penultimate issue of BRZRKR by co-writers Keanu Reeves and Matt Kindt, artist Ron Garney, colorist Bill Crabtree, and letterer Clem Robins. A vicious battle returns us to where it all began! It’s cult forces vs. Black Ops as B. travels to...
Francis Manapul Is The Latest Superstar Artist To Contribute Interconnecting Covers For ‘The Walking Dead Deluxe’
Part of what I’ve enjoyed about the newly-coloured reprints of The Walking Dead series is the artists they’ve commissioned to create interconnecting covers. The latest artist being Francis Manapul, who will be producing covers for The Walking Dead Deluxe #55-60, written by Robert Kirkman with art by Charlie Adlard.
Advance Review: Welcome To A Sanctuary For Slashers In `Where Monsters Lie’ #1
Fans of classic slasher films will find a lot to love in the first issue of this limited series. The normally quiet life of slashers between killing sprees is about to get disrupted. Some strong writing helps to set this quirky story apart from other horror books on the rack.
A Deadly New Face Takes Center Stage: Your First Look At ‘Book Of Slaughter’ #1
BOOM! Studios has revealed a first look at Book Of Slaughter #1, the very first one-shot special in the world of Something Is Killing The Children, from creators James Tynion IV and Werther Dell’Edera, with colorist Miquel Muerto and letterer AndWorld Design. From the sidelines to the spotlight, the...
The Comicon Advent Calendar 2022: Day 17 – A Perfect Spidey For The Holidays
Back to the Comicon Advent Calendar and for today’s festive treat we have Darwyn Cooke and J. Bone’s ‘Twas the Fight Before Christmas from Spider-Man’s Tangled Web #21 (2002). Tangled Web was a modern updating of the Marvel Team-Up idea, without always needing the whole team-up...
Kamen Rider Zero-One #2
Titan Comics have shared a first look at Kamen Rider Zero-One #2, from writer Brandon Easton, artist Hendry Prasetya, colourist Bryan Valenza and letters by Andworld Design’s Jaime Martinez. “NEW COMIC SERIES OF THE FURTHER ADVENTURES OF THE NEW TOKUSATSU TV SHOW KAMEN RIDER ZERO-ONE!. Arturo Hiden is KAMEN...
Review Round Up: All Last Week Comic Book Reviews
Another round up of all the comic book reviews posted this past week. ‘Nuff said. I Am Batman #16 (DC Comics) TMNT: The Armageddon Game #3 (IDW Publishing) Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles#135 (IDW Publishing) Tom Smithyman reviewed:. Dark Ride #3 (Image Comics) Ice Cream Man #33 (Image Comics) Where...
A Different Type Of Parent Trap: Reviewing ‘Batgirls’ #13
Month after month ‘Batgirls’ continues to be one of the best series that DC Comics is putting on the shelves because of deep heartfelt relatable character moments, engaging plotlines, and just an overwhelmingly fun energy. Every artist brings their A-game to this series, finding ways to keep it serious but fun and always engagingly gorgeous to behold.
TV Review: ‘National Treasure: Edge Of History’ Season 1, Episode 1
It seems as if rebooting popular franchises for spinoffs on streaming services is all the rage these days. While National Treasure doesn’t seem like a prime property to do just that, Disney jumped at the opportunity to give this underrated series a new opportunity. At first glance, National Treasure: Edge of History might seem like it is in trouble since it doesn’t star Nicolas Cage, who was the driving factor behind the first two films being a success. But there is enough treasure hunting adventure in the series’ first episode to bring this type of story to a new generation.
