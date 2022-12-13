Read full article on original website
Related
AOL Corp
A 'superstar' shockingly goes home on 'The Voice': 'I don't know what America was thinking'
Tuesday brought The Voice top 13 results show, which determined this season’s all-important top 10. At the start of the evening, host Carson Daly explained that nine contestants would be voted through, based on Monday’s top 13 performances, after which the remaining four singers would compete for the last spot via a real-time, audience-voted, Instant Save sing-off.
This 22-year-old country singer could win ‘The Voice’
Who is Bryce Leatherwood on “The Voice” 2022? Will Bryce Leatherwood win “The Voice” 2022?
‘The Voice’ season 22 finale spotlight: Bryce Leatherwood is a classic country artist in the Blake Shelton wheelhouse
They say “if it’s not broken, don’t fix it,” and most of the time that’s how Blake Shelton approaches the building of his team on “The Voice.” Blake’s bread and butter is country music and he brings its fans to the show’s audience in troves every season. Country artists have found significant success on “The Voice” because of Blake, so when he enters the season 22 finale on Monday and Tuesday with classic country vocalist Bryce Leatherwood in his arsenal, Blake will be operating firmly within his wheelhouse. SEE Who deserves to win ‘The Voice’ season 22? Let your voice be...
Aerosmith Cancels Final Shows Of Las Vegas Residency Due To Steven Tyler Illness
UPDATE: Aerosmith has canceled the final two dates of a Las Vegas residency due to the undisclosed illness of singer Steven Tyler. “On the advice of doctors, Steven has to sit these out,” the band said in an Instagram post today. The shows had been set to take place tonight and on Sunday, Dec. 11. “Stay healthy and we’ll see you in the New Year,” the band wrote. PREVIOUS, Dec. 3: Aerosmith was forced to cancel its planned Friday night show at the Dolby Live theater in Las Vegas because of an undisclosed illness by 74-year-old singer Steven Tyler. The concert was...
Award-Winning Country Music Star Dies
Up-and-coming country music star Jake Flint has reportedly died at the age of 37, according to Entertainment Weekly. According to reports, Flint died on November 26th in his sleep, just hours after celebrating his new marriage to his wife, Brenda, while in Oklahoma. No cause of death has been determined at this time.
The Hollywood Gossip
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss Left Suicide Note, Cited Past Struggles
We have another sad update on the stunning death of Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss. As you likely know by now, the former So You Think You Can Dance runner-up and long-time DJ on The Ellen DeGeneres Show took his own life on Monday. tWitch was only 40 years old.
womansday.com
'The Voice' Fans Can’t Stop Doing Double Takes Of Kelly Clarkson’s Daring New Look
How Kelly Clarkson Went From ‘Idol’ Ingénue to Pop Legend How Kelly Clarkson Went From ‘Idol’ Ingénue to Pop Legend. Kelly Clarkson loves the holidays, obvi. The former Voice coach loves the fashion from this time of year. But she had fans doing double...
iheart.com
Dolly Parton Confirms Rumor that she's got a SECRET in a Dollywood Vault
Dolly Parton confirmed a bunch of rumors. 1- YES , she has a Christmas tree in every room of her house and she dresses up as Santa and comes down her personal elevator decorated as a chimney to deliver presents to all the children in her family!. 2- YES, Dolly...
Bryce Leatherwood Just Won ‘The Voice’ Season 22 — Does He Have a Girlfriend?
On Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022, The Voice crowned its Season 22 winner. After several weeks, the season finale’s top three contestants were Bryce Leatherwood, Morgan Myles, and Bodie Kuljian. In the end, Bryce was named the winner and became the most recent recipient of the competition’s $100,000 grand prize, along with a record deal with Universal Music Group.
Country Singer Martina McBride's Career In Shambles, Vocal Cords Shot After Years Of Overuse
Martina McBride surprised concertgoers with her raspy voice that sounded like a wounded cat when she performed at the Judds Final Tour show in Nashville, raising fears for her singing future, RadarOnline.com learned.Insiders said the 56-year-old Concrete Angel singer's vocal cords were put through the wringer on the tour — and over the years — limiting her ability to hit the notes on some of her favorite hits."This isn't the first time Martina has sung off-key," a source spilled. "At other concerts, she's performed the same songs perfectly and others not nearly as well. She can't blame the sound system."The popular...
iheart.com
'Wheel' Fans Think They Know Who's Replacing Pat Sajak & They're Not Happy
Pat Sajak has been hosting Wheel Of Fortune since 1981, so it shouldn't be too surprising that after over four decades with the game show, he won't be on it much longer. Even Sajak has faced the facts. In September, the 76-year-old reflected on the iconic show he hosts, stating, "Years go by fast. We're getting near the end. In most television shows by this time, you would have said, 'That's probably enough,' but this show will not die. It appears I may go before the show." He added, "It's been a long time. We're not going to do this for another 40 years. Years go by fast. We're getting near the end. It's been a long time. We're not gonna do this for another 40 years."
Derek Hough nixes ‘Dancing with the Stars’ finale performance after fiancée Hayley Erbert suffers injury
Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert won’t be hitting the “Dancing with the Stars” floor after all. The couple was slated to perform on Monday’s Season 31 finale but has dropped out after Erbert injured her shoulder during camera blocking on Sunday. “We were doing a lift we’ve danced 100 times, but something weird happened causing Hayley to fall awkwardly and hard onto her shoulder,” the pair explained on Instagram. “We tried running through the dance again, but quickly realized Hayley’s shoulder had been compromised. As a true dancer Hayley was ready to push through and perform. But sometimes, and definitely in...
"America's Got Talent" Star Dies
Roslyn Singleton, the viral sensation and fan favorite on "America's Got Talent" and the "Ellen Degeneres Show" has reportedly died, according to NBC News. Singleton reportedly died on November 15th, according to an Instagram post made by her husband.
Hallmark Stars Who Make The Most Money
The Hallmark Channel may be best known for its low-budget Christmas movies, yet its biggest stars certainly aren't struggling to make ends meet. Once actors start working with Hallmark they tend to put down some roots and stay for a while — with some having starred in over two dozen productions. After all, the network offers consistency as well as opportunities for its actors to venture into executive producing and writing. It makes sense that the stars who make the most money tend to be well acquainted with the network.
iheart.com
Luke Bryan's Family Will Change Holiday Plans As Wife Recovers From Surgery
The holiday season might be a bit different for Luke Bryan and his family this year… The “Country On” artist and American Idol judge shared in a new interview that the family will skip their usual ski trip as his wife, Caroline, recovers from hip surgery. Instead, some relatives will visit the country superstar’s family in Nashville, Tennessee.
Delish
See Miranda Lambert Shut Down The CMA Red Carpet In Form-Fitting Lace Gown
This year's CMA Awards certainly wasn't Miranda Lambert's first rodeo, but that doesn't mean she didn't pull out all the stop as if it was. The 14-time CMA recipient had quite the night as she was scheduled to perform twice on country music's biggest stage. Before heading inside, she made sure to make an entrance that had fans doing double takes. Joined by her husband Brendan McLoughlin, Miranda stunned in a showstopping, sultry dress that she teased on Instagram before hitting the red carpet.
Taylor Swift says it 'really pisses me off' that her fans 'feel like they went through several bear attacks' trying to get Eras Tour tickets from Ticketmaster
On Thursday, Ticketmaster announced that the general sale for Taylor Swift's Eras Tour would be canceled after they oversold presale tickets.
‘The Voice’s Bodie Reveals Why Blake Shelton ‘Hasn’t Seen’ A Singer Like Him On The Show
Ahead of Bodie’s top 8 semi-finals performance of Halsey’s “Without Me,” Blake Shelton revealed that Bodie is “actually teaching” him new things at this point. “He knows exactly what he wants to do,” Blake said about his contestant. After the live show, Bodie spoke with reporters, including HollywoodLife, about getting such praise from Blake.
Dierks Bentley Is the Only Country Singer To Be Banned By The Grand Ole Opry Before Ever Performing There
Dierks Bentley’s hit song “What Was I Thinkin” may be his motto in life. As it turns out, Dierks was banned from the Grand Ole Opry in the very early years of his arrival to Nashville. His ban granted Dierks access to a small club of others who have “defiled” the Opry stage and been stripped of their performing rights at one of country music’s holiest institutions. He joins the likes of Johnny Cash and Jerry Lee Lewis, as well […] The post Dierks Bentley Is the Only Country Singer To Be Banned By The Grand Ole Opry Before Ever Performing There first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Popculture
'The Voice' Singer Marries 'Love of Her Life'
Singer Rachael Leahcar, who participated in the first season of The Voice Australia, married the "love of her life" on Nov. 25. Leahcar, 28, and Chris Johinke tied the knot in the Adelaide Hills in front of 100 guests. The singer finished in third place on The Voice Australia in 2012 and has released five albums since gaining fame.
Comments / 0