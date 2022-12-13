Read full article on original website
Related
Remains of Texas mother who told 911 operator she was being chased through the woods found 3 years later
The remains of a Texas woman who vanished more than three years ago after calling 911 to say that she was being followed were found in a wooded area, the Panola County Sheriff's Office said. Lauren Thompson, a mother of three, went missing on Jan. 10, 2019. In July of...
Man pulls gun on Dearborn police officer after walking into station, cop responds with lethal force
A 33-year-old man has been shot and killed after walking into the lobby of the Dearborn Police Department and pulling a gun on an officer, a report says.
Comments / 0