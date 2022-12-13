ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

The Associated Press

5-star freshman Kitts adds punch to No. 1 South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Chloe Kitts was afraid to look around too much at Colonial Life Arena. She already was nervous in her first game for No. 1 South Carolina and didn’t want to lose her focus entirely. No danger of that. Kitts, an early enrollee, finished with 10 points, seven rebounds, two assists and two steals in her college debut to help the Gamecocks defeat Charleston Southern 87-23 on Sunday. “When I got out there, I was like, ‘Oh, my gosh,’ and I was sweating already before I had even played,” Kitts said. “But it’s good when you have a good support system and all the girls around me were very supportive of me. It helped me be less nervous.” Kitts is a 6-foot-2 freshman who was considered among the top prospects in next year’s class. But she decided to finish prep school early to join the Gamecocks, who improved to 11-0 after beating Charleston Southern.
COLUMBIA, SC
247Sports

Alabama wide receiver Aaron Anderson announces transfer destination

Alabama wide receiver Aaron Anderson has found a new home. Anderson announced Sunday he is transferring to LSU after entering the transfer portal Dec. 12. Anderson was once committed to the Tigers before flipping to and signing with the UA. He is the second Crimson Tide player to transfer within the SEC (Tanner Bowles, Kentucky).
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Larry Brown Sports

Bo Nix announces his plans for next season

Bo Nix on Sunday announced his plans for next season. The senior quarterback said via social media that he will return to Oregon next season. “One more year,” Nix wrote on Instagram. Oregon augmented Nix’s post by sharing a video hyping up the move. “For 2023, I’m back,”...
EUGENE, OR
The Spun

Football World Reacts To Alabama's Major Transfer Sunday

No college football program has been hit harder by transfers this year than Alabama. The Crimson Tide have lost some key members of their team to the portal. On Sunday, one of Alabama's top transfers announced his decision. Kyree Jackson, a former top recruit, is leaving Alabama to transfer to...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Spun

There's 1 School Trending For No. 1 Quarterback Dylan Raiola

Who's going to land No. 1 overall quarterback recruit Dylan Raiola?. The five-star quarterback announced his de-commitment from Ohio State on Saturday. Almost immediately, one school was trending for his commitment. While the Raiola family says that they will take their time making a decision, some believe that one school...
LINCOLN, NE
247Sports

Commit! Texas Tech flips Louisiana LB Justin Horne

Texas Tech picked up a trio of commits Sunday coming off the final official visitor weekend of the 2023 recruiting cycle. One of those pledges was 2023 linebacker Justin Horne out of John Curtis Christian High School in New Orleans, LA, who announced his pledge via Twitter on Monday. The...
LUBBOCK, TX
The Spun

Top Transfer Quarterback Reportedly Cancels Major Visit

Former Coastal Carolina quarterback Grayson McCall was initially set to visit Auburn this weekend. According to On3's Jeffrey Lee, those plans have been canceled. It's unclear why McCall canceled his visit. Earlier this week, he announced his intentions to enter the NCAA transfer portal. Auburn sounded like a very intriguing...
AUBURN, AL
247Sports

Arkansas loses another commitment

Arkansas lost another key commitment on Sunday afternoon when four-star tight end Jaden Hamm of Eudora (Kan.) reopened his recruitment via Twitter. Hamm, 6-7, 235, had been committed to the Razorbacks since August 14, 2021, but announced his de-commitment on the final day of an official visit with the Kansas Jayhawks, Arkansas' opponent in the Liberty Bowl on December 28.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
247Sports

247Sports

