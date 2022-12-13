Read full article on original website
Mario Anderson Commits To South Carolina
Transfer running back Mario Anderson officially announced that he intends to join South Carolina next season.
LSU lands massive transfer portal commitment from former Alabama receiver
When Aaron Anderson was initially coming out of high school, the former five-star wide receiver was committed to LSU for a while before flipping his commitment to Alabama late in the process. Now, Anderson is coming home. He announced via Twitter on Sunday that he is headed back to the...
Four-star safety decommits from Tennessee after visiting SEC rival
Coming off a visit to another SEC school, one of Tennessee's longtime commitments has parted ways with the Vols. Four-star Class of 2023 safety Sylvester Smith announced Saturday night in a post on his Instagram account that he has decommitted from Tennessee, reopening his recruitment just four days before Early Signing Day.
5-star freshman Kitts adds punch to No. 1 South Carolina
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Chloe Kitts was afraid to look around too much at Colonial Life Arena. She already was nervous in her first game for No. 1 South Carolina and didn’t want to lose her focus entirely. No danger of that. Kitts, an early enrollee, finished with 10 points, seven rebounds, two assists and two steals in her college debut to help the Gamecocks defeat Charleston Southern 87-23 on Sunday. “When I got out there, I was like, ‘Oh, my gosh,’ and I was sweating already before I had even played,” Kitts said. “But it’s good when you have a good support system and all the girls around me were very supportive of me. It helped me be less nervous.” Kitts is a 6-foot-2 freshman who was considered among the top prospects in next year’s class. But she decided to finish prep school early to join the Gamecocks, who improved to 11-0 after beating Charleston Southern.
Alabama wide receiver Aaron Anderson announces transfer destination
Alabama wide receiver Aaron Anderson has found a new home. Anderson announced Sunday he is transferring to LSU after entering the transfer portal Dec. 12. Anderson was once committed to the Tigers before flipping to and signing with the UA. He is the second Crimson Tide player to transfer within the SEC (Tanner Bowles, Kentucky).
Jay Harbaugh swings by the school of five-star target on Friday
The Michigan Insider has confirmed safeties coach Jay Harbaugh stopped by Tampa (Fla.) Zephyrhills to check on 2025 five-star safety DJ Pickett on Friday. The Wolverines offered the elite 6-foot-2, 170-pounder back in February and then got him up to campus for a return trip for the Penn State game in October.
Can Canes Close on Top RB Mark Fletcher?
Miami battling Florida for American Heritage running back Mark Fletcher.
Alabama commits, players making pitch to flip 5-star OL Kadyn Proctor
Five-star offensive tackle and Iowa commit Kadyn Proctor is taking one last look at Alabama this weekend, just days ahead of the Early Signing Period. Bama is working to close on the nation's top-ranked tackle, per 247Sports, and several UA 2023 commits and players are chipping in on the efforts via social media and in person.
Bo Nix announces his plans for next season
Bo Nix on Sunday announced his plans for next season. The senior quarterback said via social media that he will return to Oregon next season. “One more year,” Nix wrote on Instagram. Oregon augmented Nix’s post by sharing a video hyping up the move. “For 2023, I’m back,”...
Alabama offensive guard Javion Cohen announces transfer destination
Alabama offensive lineman Javion Cohen is taking his talents to South Beach. Cohen announced Sunday he is transferring to Miami after entering the transfer portal on Dec. 5. In Coral Gables, Fla., Cohen will play for former Crimson Tide assistant Mario Cristobal. Cohen, a junior, has started 25 of the...
Football World Reacts To Alabama's Major Transfer Sunday
No college football program has been hit harder by transfers this year than Alabama. The Crimson Tide have lost some key members of their team to the portal. On Sunday, one of Alabama's top transfers announced his decision. Kyree Jackson, a former top recruit, is leaving Alabama to transfer to...
There's 1 School Trending For No. 1 Quarterback Dylan Raiola
Who's going to land No. 1 overall quarterback recruit Dylan Raiola?. The five-star quarterback announced his de-commitment from Ohio State on Saturday. Almost immediately, one school was trending for his commitment. While the Raiola family says that they will take their time making a decision, some believe that one school...
Early Signing Period schedule for Florida commits, targets
Signing times for UF's commits and targets during Early Signing Period. © 2005-2022 CBS INTERACTIVE ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. CBS Sports is a registered trademark of CBS Broadcasting Inc.
Late Kick: TCU's magical ride comes to an end against Michigan in the CFP Semifinal
In this excerpt from Late Kick Live, Josh Pate provides insight as to why Michigan will outmatch TCU in the VRBO Fiesta Bowl CFP Semifinal.
Clemson transfer ends up at ACC rival
A former Clemson player announced his transfer destination via social media Saturday night and is headed to a rival school. Former Tiger wide receiver Dacari Collins announced that he has committed to (...)
Commit! Texas Tech flips Louisiana LB Justin Horne
Texas Tech picked up a trio of commits Sunday coming off the final official visitor weekend of the 2023 recruiting cycle. One of those pledges was 2023 linebacker Justin Horne out of John Curtis Christian High School in New Orleans, LA, who announced his pledge via Twitter on Monday. The...
Top Transfer Quarterback Reportedly Cancels Major Visit
Former Coastal Carolina quarterback Grayson McCall was initially set to visit Auburn this weekend. According to On3's Jeffrey Lee, those plans have been canceled. It's unclear why McCall canceled his visit. Earlier this week, he announced his intentions to enter the NCAA transfer portal. Auburn sounded like a very intriguing...
Georgia Offer Changes Course of Recruitment for Ohio State Commit
Jontae Gilbert, an emerging 2025 defensive back out of Atlanta, committed to the Buckeyes back in June following a visit. For the most part, the Buckeyes have been mostly unchallenged in this recruitment, until Georgia sent an offer. UGA was thought to be a significant challenger to the Buckeyes, ...
Florida State loses another defensive back to the NCAA Transfer Portal
The Seminoles' top signee from the 2020 class is exploring his options elsewhere.
Arkansas loses another commitment
Arkansas lost another key commitment on Sunday afternoon when four-star tight end Jaden Hamm of Eudora (Kan.) reopened his recruitment via Twitter. Hamm, 6-7, 235, had been committed to the Razorbacks since August 14, 2021, but announced his de-commitment on the final day of an official visit with the Kansas Jayhawks, Arkansas' opponent in the Liberty Bowl on December 28.
