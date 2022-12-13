Read full article on original website
Cookies, soups in a jar: Celebrate with 'Gifts From The Kitchen'
Sometimes the best gifts are the simplest. Take for instance, the goodness you can easily pack in a jar and top it with a piece of colorful material and a ribbon. Filling jars with cookie, brownie and soup mixes is an inexpensive way to give a gift from the heart, and the recipients have a special treat to make at their convenience, with most of the work already done. ...
reviewed.com
How to make a better butter board
Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. After over two years of hyper-sanitation practices thanks to the pandemic—on everything from our hands to our groceries—we were pretty surprised to hear about the booming butter board trend. A communal surface of room temperature butter that everyone is welcomed to dip their bread in? We thought we were past this kind of risky germ-spreading, people!
