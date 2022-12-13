ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
HipHopDX.com

Snootie Wild: Man Charged With Murder Of Memphis Rapper

Snootie Wild’s murder case is gaining some traction as a man has been arrested and charged with allegedly shooting and killing the Memphis rapper back in February. The incident transpired in Houston, Texas at around 2 a.m. local time on February 25, when a woman called the police claiming her car was stuck in a ditch and that Snootie (real name LePreston Porter) had drawn a gun on her as multiple people attempted to help her with her car.
HOUSTON, TX
HipHopDX.com

Akademiks Accuses Lil Baby Of Ducking His Fight Challenge & Pulls Out Receipts

Akademiks has accused Lil Baby of chickening out of a fight, and allegedly has the receipts to prove it. The media personality’s issues with the rapper can be traced back to his latest album It’s Only Me, where on the songs “From Now On” and “Top Priority,” he called out Ak by name, rapping: “Akademiks know he ain’t as rich as me” and “Akademiks, n-ggas think they can’t get touched.”
HipHopDX.com

Gunna's Charity Event With Goodr Canceled By Walmart Over Security Concerns

Gunna‘s plans to distribute $100K in gift cards at an Atlanta-area charity event in partnership with Goodr have been halted due to security concerns. On Saturday (December 17), the City of South Fulton Police Department posted an information release to its Facebook page announcing the cancellation of the event.
ATLANTA, GA
HipHopDX.com

Tory Lanez’s DNA Not Found On Gun Used To Shoot Megan Thee Stallion, Expert Testifies

Tory Lanez’s attorneys have called their first witness, an expert who testified that his DNA was not found in the gun used to shoot Megan Thee Stallion. On Friday (December 16) Forensic scientist Marc Scott Taylor told the court that Tory Lanez’s DNA was not found on the magazine of the gun, and that tests done on the DNA found on the gun itself were inconclusive, Insider reports.

