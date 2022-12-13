Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Oklahoma Adds In-State Play Maker in 2023 Class
The Sooners added a talented play maker from Bixby to their 2023 class on Friday.
Tulsa golfers react to announcement LIV Golf coming to Cedar Ridge Country Club
BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — LIV Golf is coming to Broken Arrow’s Cedar Ridge Country Club. The controversial golf tour announced three new championship venues that will host tournaments as part of the 2023 LIV Golf League schedule. One of those tournaments will be held right here in Oklahoma.
kosu.org
Headlines: Gaming compacts, Stitt’s inaugural plans & Broken Arrow golfing
Lawmakers look to curtail the governor’s authority on gaming compacts. (KOSU) Stitt returns from economic development trip to Qatar. (Tulsa World) Governor unveils inaugural festivities. (Tulsa World) OKC Mexican Consulate planned for next year. (NewsOK) An Oklahoma Congressman could be key to crypto regulation. (Tulsa World) Judge hands down...
cherokeephoenix.org
Rogers blends Cherokee history, fiction and horror in “Man Made Monsters”
TAHLEQUAH – Bringing in aspects of Cherokee history and culture and tying in a world of fiction and horror is what Cherokee Nation citizen Andrea L. Rogers did in her latest collection of short stories, “Man Made Monsters,” which was released in October. While she has done...
Tulsa’s chance of a White Christmas
TULSA, Okla. — Green Country can occasionally turn white for Christmas, but the chances for snow cover on any given year for the holiday is pretty low. A White Christmas is defined as 1 inch of snow on the ground Christmas morning. Over the past 70 years, Tulsa has...
KTUL
Department for Wildlife Conservation adds new regulations, game to 2023 hunting season
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation says they are seeing an increase in black bear sightings across the state. The recent reports of sightings in towns like Ada, Grove, and Wayne, are why the department is now looking for a way to control the population through bear hunting.
Mountain lion spotted wandering around Osage County
Game wardens confirm a mountain lion has been spotted from Blackburn to the prison and even towards Skiatook Lake.
news9.com
Water Line Break Forces 2 Broken Arrow Schools Into Distance Learning
Broken Arrow Public Schools announced that Oliver Middle School and Wolf Creek Elementary students will move to distance learning on Wednesday after a main water line break. BAPS said the city notified them of the break around 7:10 a.m. and shared the news on social media. BAPS said that without...
Tulsa Man Working To Build Tiny Home Neighborhood For People Who Have Been Homeless
A Tulsa man is the driving force behind what will be a new neighborhood of tiny homes. It's going to be called Eden Village and it's housing for people who have been homeless. The neighborhood is planned for land near 61st West Avenue, off Charles Page Boulevard, near the Sandy Park Apartments.
cherokeephoenix.org
Cherokee Nation, Tulsa County officials celebrate completion bridge replacement project
COLLINSVILLE – Cherokee Nation leaders joined Tulsa County officials to cut the ribbon on a $2.1 million bridge replacement project on Dec. 6 in Collinsville. The Cherokee Nation secured $1 million in Tribal Transportation Bridge Program funding for the joint project with the Oklahoma Department of Transportation and Tulsa County to replace the Horsepen Creek Bridge located on 137th East Avenue between 161st Street North and 166th Street North.
Owner Of Tulsa Bookshop Cites Constant Construction As Factor In Decision To Close
Eleanor’s Bookshop, an independent children’s book store at 11th and Lewis, plans to close at the end of the year. The owner cited the struggles of working through the pandemic, ongoing construction around the store, and staffing issues as factors in the decision. Co-Owner Kelsey McAfee is a...
With $1B at Stake, Clashes Emerge Over Highway Removal
The recent 100-year anniversary commemorations of the Tulsa Race Massacre brought national attention to the grave injustices the city’s Greenwood neighborhood has faced for years. A white mob killed as many as 300 Black residents there in 1921, while looting and burning most of the area to ground. It was one of the most violent episodes of racist terrorism in the U.S. since slavery.
KOKI FOX 23
Man runs off after driving into Tulsa Walgreens
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police are looking for a person who rammed his car though the front doors of a Walgreens. Officers responded to the crash near 51st and Sheridan just after midnight Friday. Tulsa police say the suspect took two cases of water before crashing into the store.
cherokeephoenix.org
Cherokee veterans awarded tribe’s Medal of Patriotism
TAHLEQUAH – Two Cherokee Nation citizens who served their country in the U.S. Armed Forces were honored as “Cherokee Warriors” by their tribe on Dec. 12. “This is a tremendous day to be Cherokee,” U.S. Army veteran Stephen Criswell said. “I’m just thankful to the Nation for recognizing me. I really appreciate it.”
Head-on crash kills 1 in Osage County
OSAGE COUNTY, Okla. — Authorities said a woman is dead after a head-on crash in Osage County Wednesday morning. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) said around 8:15 a.m. just south of Wynona, a Chevy Equinox driven by 61-year-old Terri Covington, of Hominy, was southbound on State Highway 99 when it traveled left of center into the northbound lane.
Thieves steal from 3 Tulsa businesses overnight
TULSA, Okla. — The manager at Big Baby Rolls & Donuts said surveillance video shows two different burglars breaking into the store over the last two nights, each taking a register. One burglar used a rock to shatter one door and one used a shuffleboard puck to shatter the second door.
Man hit by car while crossing street in south Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — A man is recovering after he was hit by a car while crossing the street in south Tulsa. Tulsa police said the man was hit while crossing the street in a dark area near East 61st Street and South Lewis Avenue around 1:30 a.m. on Thursday.
KTUL
Oklahoma Highway Patrol trooper pulls over truck reportedly 40,000 pounds overweight
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Oklahoma Highway Patrol said that Trooper Heath Ragland with Troop S pulled over an oversized load truck Tuesday morning. The truck was approximately 40,000 pounds overweight, according to OHP. While the truck was pulling off to the side, a pipe with a weight of approximately...
Price hikes issued for ONG customers
The Oklahoma Corporation Commission just issued new price hikes on Oklahoma Natural Gas customers for the third time in 2022.
Family finds late father’s stolen watch inside Rogers County pawn shop
ROGERS COUNTY, Okla. — It’s a Christmas miracle. Brenda Lundquist Cunningham says she was contacted last week by a family friend who had found a special watch that belonged to her father in a Rogers County pawn shop. Cunningham’s father was Mike Lundquist, a defensive end for the...
Comments / 0