Claremore, OK

kosu.org

Headlines: Gaming compacts, Stitt’s inaugural plans & Broken Arrow golfing

Lawmakers look to curtail the governor’s authority on gaming compacts. (KOSU) Stitt returns from economic development trip to Qatar. (Tulsa World) Governor unveils inaugural festivities. (Tulsa World) OKC Mexican Consulate planned for next year. (NewsOK) An Oklahoma Congressman could be key to crypto regulation. (Tulsa World) Judge hands down...
BROKEN ARROW, OK
KRMG

Tulsa’s chance of a White Christmas

TULSA, Okla. — Green Country can occasionally turn white for Christmas, but the chances for snow cover on any given year for the holiday is pretty low. A White Christmas is defined as 1 inch of snow on the ground Christmas morning. Over the past 70 years, Tulsa has...
TULSA, OK
cherokeephoenix.org

Cherokee Nation, Tulsa County officials celebrate completion bridge replacement project

COLLINSVILLE – Cherokee Nation leaders joined Tulsa County officials to cut the ribbon on a $2.1 million bridge replacement project on Dec. 6 in Collinsville. The Cherokee Nation secured $1 million in Tribal Transportation Bridge Program funding for the joint project with the Oklahoma Department of Transportation and Tulsa County to replace the Horsepen Creek Bridge located on 137th East Avenue between 161st Street North and 166th Street North.
TULSA COUNTY, OK
Route Fifty

With $1B at Stake, Clashes Emerge Over Highway Removal

The recent 100-year anniversary commemorations of the Tulsa Race Massacre brought national attention to the grave injustices the city’s Greenwood neighborhood has faced for years. A white mob killed as many as 300 Black residents there in 1921, while looting and burning most of the area to ground. It was one of the most violent episodes of racist terrorism in the U.S. since slavery.
TULSA, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Man runs off after driving into Tulsa Walgreens

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police are looking for a person who rammed his car though the front doors of a Walgreens. Officers responded to the crash near 51st and Sheridan just after midnight Friday. Tulsa police say the suspect took two cases of water before crashing into the store.
TULSA, OK
cherokeephoenix.org

Cherokee veterans awarded tribe’s Medal of Patriotism

TAHLEQUAH – Two Cherokee Nation citizens who served their country in the U.S. Armed Forces were honored as “Cherokee Warriors” by their tribe on Dec. 12. “This is a tremendous day to be Cherokee,” U.S. Army veteran Stephen Criswell said. “I’m just thankful to the Nation for recognizing me. I really appreciate it.”
TAHLEQUAH, OK
KRMG

Head-on crash kills 1 in Osage County

OSAGE COUNTY, Okla. — Authorities said a woman is dead after a head-on crash in Osage County Wednesday morning. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) said around 8:15 a.m. just south of Wynona, a Chevy Equinox driven by 61-year-old Terri Covington, of Hominy, was southbound on State Highway 99 when it traveled left of center into the northbound lane.
OSAGE COUNTY, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Thieves steal from 3 Tulsa businesses overnight

TULSA, Okla. — The manager at Big Baby Rolls & Donuts said surveillance video shows two different burglars breaking into the store over the last two nights, each taking a register. One burglar used a rock to shatter one door and one used a shuffleboard puck to shatter the second door.
TULSA, OK
KRMG

Man hit by car while crossing street in south Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — A man is recovering after he was hit by a car while crossing the street in south Tulsa. Tulsa police said the man was hit while crossing the street in a dark area near East 61st Street and South Lewis Avenue around 1:30 a.m. on Thursday.
TULSA, OK

