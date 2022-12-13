The Cast of 'Single's Inferno' Season 2: Your Guide

South Korea's answer to Bachelor in Paradise has finally returned. The second season of Single's Inferno premiered on Netflix on December 13, 2022, after the first round of the dating show introduced fans to several star influencers looking to find love. For anyone who's catching up, the variety series is filmed on an uninhabited island to the south of the country, where contestants are dropped off in Inferno and left to make connections while cooking all their meals and (gasp) fetching their own water. If a couple like each other and pair up, they can escape to Paradise, spending the night in a luxury hotel where they can explore their connection.

Though Single's Inferno offers a slower pace and fewer clandestine hookups than your Too Hot to Handle s and Love Island s, the dramas that build among the charming cast are super engrossing. There's also an element of mystery, as the cast is forbidden from telling each other their career or age until they get to Paradise. Basically, if you're a fan of K-drama slow burns and relatable reality stars, this series is a must-watch.

Speaking of relatable stars, the Season 2 cast ranges from fitness enthusiasts to university students to a pageant queen. Read on to learn about the faces of Single's Inferno 2.

Shin Seul-ki

Seul-ki seems cold and snobbish at first, but people who get to know her describer her as easygoing and "surprisingly fun." In terms of looks, guys often tell her that she has stars in her eyes. In her intro, she says that she hasn't dated anyone in a long time, so she came on the show to meet new people. She's also interested in nice guys who are considerate and have a friendly personality.

Park Se-jeong

Se-jeong is a fitness enthusiast who keeps in shape through weight training and tennis. In her intro, she says that her most attractive features are her eyes, "sexy body," and surprisingly playful side. Also, she came on the show to meet someone who's as hot as she is, and she's looking for someone with a pretty smile who can take care of her.

Choi Jong-woo

Jong-woo is a competitive former athlete who has played soccer since elementary school. In his intro, he says that his charming points are his empathy, sensitivity, and the corners of his mouth which naturally curl up. He also said that he made the decision to come on Single's Inferno after getting his fortune read, where a monk said that if he came on the show, he might meet some who he could end up marrying.

Lee So-e

So-e is a dancer with a honest and kind personality, though people say she can be clumsy at times. She says that her type is tall guys with strong features, who are generous and reliable. She adds that she's attractive because she laughs a lot and she's a good listener. She's only had a crush on one guy and ended up dating him, so her success rate is 100 percent.

Jo Yoong-jae

Yoong-jae is confident that he'll be the strongest guy on the show, and he keeps in shape by doing CrossFit and going on hikes. In his intro, he says that he's attracted to wisdom in a woman, and he's looking for someone he can be with for the long run and not just for the summer.

Lee Nadine

Nadine is a Harvard student majoring at neuroscience, who previously went viral for her college acceptance reaction video on YouTube. She plays lacrosse and soccer, and describes herself as having a cold and honest personality. She also says that she's been told she sounds more stern and professional when speaking English, and cuter and soft when speaking Korean. She came on the show because she wanted to step out of her comfort zone, and because she wanted to date.

Kim Han-bin

Han-bin is a rock climber with a huge smile and a bright, cheerful personality. He likes people who don't avoid eye contact, and says when he meets a woman like that, he'll fall head over heels. He says he wants to meet someone who's also positive and create a combined positive energy with her.

Shin Dong-woo

Dong-woo is a weightlifter and basketball player whose friends say that he lives life to the fullest. In his intro, he says that he has a calm personality so he prefers someone very energetic. He also says that since Single's Inferno is a place where they can only attract people with their looks and charm, he's curious to see how much he can appeal to people.

Choi Seo-eun

Seo-eun is a former Miss Korea who says that no matter who she talks to, she's able to create a relaxed vibe. She enjoys paddleboarding and meditating on the Han River. She also says she can get very cutesy and affectionate when she likes a guy, and she wants to be in a happy relationship with someone who can make her happy just by looking at his face.