Pirates trade for utility man Connor Joe from Rockies
The route to Pittsburgh may have had several detours along the way, but Connor Joe, at long last, will suit up for the black and gold. The Pirates acquired Joe from the Rockies in exchange for Minor League right-handed pitcher Nick Garcia, the team announced on Sunday, bringing Joe back to the organization that drafted him eight years ago.
New Brewer eager to play for hometown team
This story was excerpted from Adam McCalvy's Brewers Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. Owen Miller was getting ready to play in the Puerto Rican Winter League on Wednesday when one of his baseball dreams was fulfilled. He...
4 reasons Walker is eager to pitch for Phils
PHILADELPHIA -- When the Phillies introduced newcomer Taijuan Walker at Citizens Bank Park on Friday, one thing was abundantly clear: He’s excited to be a Phillie. Walker is not only joining the reigning National League champions, but he’s also going from a pitching staff headlined by Max Scherzer and Jacob deGrom to another incredible rotation featuring Zack Wheeler, Aaron Nola and Ranger Suárez.
Astros bringing back Brantley on 1-year deal (source)
Michael Brantley will be back with the Astros next season after agreeing to a one-year, $12 million deal with the club, a source told MLB.com's Mark Feinsand on Sunday. The deal will include $4 million in incentives. The team has not confirmed the move. One of MLB’s best contact hitters,...
Who's left? Best free agent at each position
Sure, several superstar free agents have been signed as we near Christmas, with Aaron Judge returning to the Yankees, Carlos Correa joining the Giants, Jacob deGrom heading to the Rangers, and others. But that doesn’t mean there aren’t several gems remaining on the open market for teams to snatch up.
Fan who caught Aaron Judge 62nd home run ball cost himself a ton of money
You often hear these days about people who bet on themselves and see their faith pay off in big ways. But you don’t often hear about the ones who do bet on themselves, only to see the decision backfire. In the case of Cory Youmans, his gamble could not...
Justin Turner agrees to deal with Red Sox (source)
The Red Sox added a gritty run producer to their lineup, agreeing to terms on a contract with free agent Justin Turner, a source told MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand on Sunday. The club has not confirmed the signing, which is expected to be for two years and worth around $22 million, according to a report from ESPN's Jeff Passan.
Armed with elite splitter, Walker joins loaded Phils
PHILADELPHIA -- Taijuan Walker's path to signing a four-year deal with the Phillies started a couple weeks ago on a Zoom call with a Philadelphia contingent that included president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski, manager Rob Thomson and pitching coach Caleb Cotham. But Walker's journey toward becoming one of the...
This new Blue Jay is fired up
This story was excerpted from Keegan Matheson's Blue Jays Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. When Kevin Kiermaier started talking about his new chapter with the Blue Jays on Thursday during his introductory Zoom call with Toronto media, he couldn’t stop.
Hot Stove rumblings: Swanson, Mets catchers, more
Nobody would argue that Carlos Correa was the biggest winner after signing his 13-year, $350 million deal with the Giants this week, but Correa wasn’t the only one celebrating that night. With Correa, Trea Turner and Xander Bogaerts signing free-agent deals worth a combined $930 million, Dansby Swanson stands...
Atlanta adds versatile INF Hoy Park via trade
ATLANTA -- Finding a starting shortstop is the Braves’ primary offseason need. But they also need to create infield depth with players like Hoy Park, who was acquired from the Red Sox in exchange for a player to be named and cash considerations on Friday. Park hit .202 with...
White Sox add Benintendi on 5-year, $75M deal (sources)
CHICAGO -- Andrew Benintendi and the White Sox agreed to a five-year, $75 million deal, Major League sources told MLB.com on Friday. ESPN’s Jesse Rogers was first with the report, with no confirmation coming from the team. Benintendi has been a White Sox target previously and was taken by...
White Sox reunite with Hamilton on Minor League deal (source)
CHICAGO -- Outfielder Billy Hamilton is returning to the White Sox via a Minor League deal with a non-roster invite to Spring Training, a source confirmed to MLB.com on Saturday. The club has not confirmed the deal. Hamilton, 32, played 71 games for the White Sox in 2021 and had...
Flores earns Tigers Minor League Pitcher of the Year honors
DETROIT -- The Tigers’ 2023 home schedule -- for which single-game tickets went on sale Friday -- includes a three-game series in mid-April against the Giants, whose RBI leader last season was infielder Wilmer Flores. Detroit's prospect list from MLB Pipeline includes Wilmer Flores, the newly awarded 2022 Tigers...
Swanson agrees to 7-year deal with Cubs (source)
CHICAGO -- This was an offseason the Cubs could not let go to waste -- not with the quality of star shortstops available on the free-agent market. After a round of monetary musical chairs, the North Siders reeled in one of the game's elite infielders in Dansby Swanson. On Saturday,...
Here's where the Giants' rotation stands post-Rodón
SAN FRANCISCO -- The Giants lost another big free agent to the Yankees on Thursday, when All-Star left-hander Carlos Rodón reportedly agreed to a six-year, $162 million deal that will bring an end to his brief, but exceptional, tenure in San Francisco. In New York, Rodón is poised to...
Judge's 62nd home run ball sells for HOW MUCH?
The baseball that Yankees superstar Aaron Judge hit for his American League-record-setting 62nd home run of the 2022 season has sold for $1.5 million, according to Goldin Auctions. The bidding closed on Saturday night, and the winning bid was for $1.25 million plus a $250,000 buyer's premium. Judge, who recently...
Dodgers, J.D. Martinez reach 1-year deal (source)
LOS ANGELES -- At the Trade Deadline, the Dodgers pushed hard to land J.D. Martinez from the Red Sox, but the asking price never lowered and a deal between the two teams never came to fruition. More than four months later, the Dodgers got their guy. They reached agreement on...
How Marmol helped Cards land Contreras
This story was excerpted from John Denton's Cardinals Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. A self-described competition junkie who regularly seeks out challenges and wakes up and goes to bed thinking about winning the next pass-or-fail moment, Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol views the offseason jockeying for free agents and position battles to come through the prism of competition.
Red Sox DFA Hosmer to make room for new hurler
The Red Sox designated veteran first baseman Eric Hosmer for assignment on Friday, in conjunction with a deal with the Royals to add right-hander Wyatt Mills. Boston sent Minor League righty Jacob Wallace to Kansas City in the trade. The move signifies a vote of confidence in rookie Triston Casas...
