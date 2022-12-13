Read full article on original website
Related
Temporary restraining order placed on new gun law, hours after federal judge cleared it
Hours after a federal judge denied motions requested for a temporary restraining order to be placed against Measure 114, a circuit court judge granted a temporary restraining order on the entire measure.
Federal judge blocks new gun restrictions from taking effect
Ruling follows previous federal judge saying Measure 114 meets constitutional requirements.Hours after a federal judge denied to block new gun control regulations to take effect, a circuit court judge granted a temporary restraining order on all of Measure 114, which was approved by Oregon voters at the November general election. Federal Judge Karen Immergut made her decision Tuesday morning after hearing oral arguments Friday and receiving a letter Sunday night from Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum. Within hours of Immergut's declaration, Harney County Circuit Court Judge Robert Raschio ordered that the defendants in a case against Measure 114, Gov. Kate...
Oregon senator's fiery words test free speech limits
An Oregon state senator who made veiled threats against the Oregon State Police and the Senate president says he's pursuing a freedom of speech lawsuit against fellow lawmakers who sanctioned him
WWEEK
Federal Judge Refuses to Block Gun Control Measure 114
Days before Measure 114 is set to go into effect, the fate of the gun control legislation remains uncertain. A state judge has blocked its implementation—only hours after a federal judge declined to do the same. Tuesday afternoon, a circuit judge in Harney County (population: 7,495) issued a temporary...
KDRV
Measure 114 defendants plan to argue for background checks in Harney County case
HARNEY COUNTY, Ore. -- Today a Harney County Circuit Court preliminary injunction against a part of Oregon's new prospective gun control policy, Measure 114, is one part of new filings in the case. New Defense arguments also are on file this afternoon for Harney County Circuit Court Case No. 22CV48001,...
Federal judge issues ruling over Oregon's strict gun law after police ask for more time
The police agencies tasked with enacting Oregon's gun control law say they don't have enough time or resources to create a permit-to-purchase system by the Dec. 8 deadline.
Sens. Wyden and Merkley announce revised River Democracy Act
Includes revisions from original legislation in early 2021 that affects several local waterways in Crook County U.S. Sens. Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley announced last week an updated River Democracy Act that reflects input from communities across Oregon during the past year. It scales back the total mileage of rivers and streams that would be added to the national Wild and Scenic Rivers system from 4,700 miles in the original bill to 3,215 miles. The changes include revisions to several proposed Wild and Scenic waterways in Crook County, including portions of Marks Creek, Ochoco Creek, Canyon Creek, Brush Creek, Lookout...
Oregon Supreme Court lets stand a suspension of new gun law
It reject state's request to overturn a Harney County ruling; a federal judge declined to halt 10-round limit.Oregon's new voter-approved gun law will remain suspended, even though it was scheduled to take effect Thursday, Dec. 8. The Oregon Supreme Court, in a two-sentence statement Wednesday, rejected a motion filed earlier in the day by the Oregon Department of Justice to let Measure 114 take effect despite a temporary restraining order that blocks its enforcement. The next step is a Dec. 13 hearing in Harney Court Circuit Court, where Judge Robert Raschio will hear arguments over whether to issue a preliminary...
Oregon lawmakers reconsider 2019 limits on state senator who told police to ‘send bachelors’ when rounding up Republicans
An Oregon state senator who cautioned authorities to “send bachelors and come heavily armed” in 2019, when Gov. Kate Brown hinted she would force Republicans back to the Capitol if they walked out, may be getting a reprieve from lawmakers’ restrictions. Oregon Senate lawmakers will meet Monday...
Gun Sales Jump In Oregon With 36,000 People Waiting On Delayed Background Checks
Attempted gun purchases in Oregon continue to rise, as roughly 36,000 residents wait to purchase a firearm before a recently passed permit-to-purchase gun law takes effect, an Oregon gun store owner told Fox News. Ballot Measure 114, often referred to as the Reduction of Gun Violence
Missouri Supreme Court to decide if Kevin Johnson’s execution should be halted
One week from Tuesday, a St. Louis man will be executed for the 2005 murder of a police officer, but the day before he is set to die by lethal injection, the state's highest court will hear arguments on why they should halt the execution.
Montana Department of Justice settles discrimination complaint
The Montana Department of Justice has settled a discrimination complaint against an attorney who the Montana Human Rights Bureau determined had been unfairly passed over for a promotion because of political views he expressed in an essay that was required as part of the job application. The Montana Department of Justice agreed to several different […] The post Montana Department of Justice settles discrimination complaint appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Comments / 0