ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harney County, OR

Comments / 0

Related
Portland Tribune

Federal judge blocks new gun restrictions from taking effect

Ruling follows previous federal judge saying Measure 114 meets constitutional requirements.Hours after a federal judge denied to block new gun control regulations to take effect, a circuit court judge granted a temporary restraining order on all of Measure 114, which was approved by Oregon voters at the November general election. Federal Judge Karen Immergut made her decision Tuesday morning after hearing oral arguments Friday and receiving a letter Sunday night from Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum. Within hours of Immergut's declaration, Harney County Circuit Court Judge Robert Raschio ordered that the defendants in a case against Measure 114, Gov. Kate...
OREGON STATE
WWEEK

Federal Judge Refuses to Block Gun Control Measure 114

Days before Measure 114 is set to go into effect, the fate of the gun control legislation remains uncertain. A state judge has blocked its implementation—only hours after a federal judge declined to do the same. Tuesday afternoon, a circuit judge in Harney County (population: 7,495) issued a temporary...
Central Oregonian

Sens. Wyden and Merkley announce revised River Democracy Act

Includes revisions from original legislation in early 2021 that affects several local waterways in Crook County U.S. Sens. Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley announced last week an updated River Democracy Act that reflects input from communities across Oregon during the past year. It scales back the total mileage of rivers and streams that would be added to the national Wild and Scenic Rivers system from 4,700 miles in the original bill to 3,215 miles. The changes include revisions to several proposed Wild and Scenic waterways in Crook County, including portions of Marks Creek, Ochoco Creek, Canyon Creek, Brush Creek, Lookout...
CROOK COUNTY, OR
Gresham Outlook

Oregon Supreme Court lets stand a suspension of new gun law

It reject state's request to overturn a Harney County ruling; a federal judge declined to halt 10-round limit.Oregon's new voter-approved gun law will remain suspended, even though it was scheduled to take effect Thursday, Dec. 8. The Oregon Supreme Court, in a two-sentence statement Wednesday, rejected a motion filed earlier in the day by the Oregon Department of Justice to let Measure 114 take effect despite a temporary restraining order that blocks its enforcement. The next step is a Dec. 13 hearing in Harney Court Circuit Court, where Judge Robert Raschio will hear arguments over whether to issue a preliminary...
OREGON STATE
Daily Montanan

Montana Department of Justice settles discrimination complaint

The Montana Department of Justice has settled a discrimination complaint against an attorney who the Montana Human Rights Bureau determined had been unfairly passed over for a promotion because of political views he expressed in an essay that was required as part of the job application. The Montana Department of Justice agreed to several different […] The post Montana Department of Justice settles discrimination complaint appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy