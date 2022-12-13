Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
froggyweb.com
North Fargo mobile home fire a complete loss
FARGO, N.D. (KFGO) – Fargo firefighters responded to the report of a mobile home fire around 11:30 yesterday morning; dispatch told responding units that everyone was out of the house, except for one dog. When crews arrived at 6 April Lane North in Fargo, the front half of the...
froggyweb.com
Hiring committee votes unanimously to name Redlinger Fargo City Administrator
FARGO (KFGO) – Michael Redlinger, who is currently serving as Fargo’s Interim City Administrator, was selected by a unanimous vote of the hiring committee Friday to be permanently named to the position. Commissioner Dave Piepkorn made the motion to offer the job to Redlinger, saying he demonstrated “excellence”...
froggyweb.com
All clear given after Saturday night bomb threat at Cass County Jail
CASS COUNTY, N.D. (KFGO) – Around 9:30 Saturday night, the Red River Regional Dispatch Center received an anonymous tip from an individual advising of a bomb threat to the Cass County Jail. A security perimeter was immediately established, and the facility went into lockdown mode. With the assistance of...
froggyweb.com
Drivers warned — Police towing vehicles blocking crews working to clear snow piles in downtown Fargo
FARGO (KFGO) – A word to the wise. Pay attention if you are parking along streets and avenues in downtown Fargo overnight. Plows and dump trucks have been busy hauling the mounds of snow left by the winter storm and authorities are following strict winter regulations, calling in tow trucks to haul vehicles parked overnight on streets and avenues this week.
Comments / 1