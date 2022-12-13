FARGO (KFGO) – A word to the wise. Pay attention if you are parking along streets and avenues in downtown Fargo overnight. Plows and dump trucks have been busy hauling the mounds of snow left by the winter storm and authorities are following strict winter regulations, calling in tow trucks to haul vehicles parked overnight on streets and avenues this week.

FARGO, ND ・ 5 HOURS AGO