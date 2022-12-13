ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

kmyu.tv

Santa Claus visits Tooele County with help from firefighters

TOOELE, Utah (KUTV) — Santa Claus visited Utah on the weekend before Christmas with some help from the Tooele Fire District. He rode through the streets around Stansbury Park, Lake Point, Pine Canyon and Erda, not on his sleigh, but with firefighters in the cab of Engine 64. Fire...
TOOELE COUNTY, UT
kmyu.tv

Power outage affecting thousands in Orem

OREM, Utah (KUTV) — A power outage had reportedly affected 2,400 residents of Orem, Utah shortly after 9:30 a.m. on December 17. Representatives of Rocky Mountain Power estimated the time of restoration to be 1:30 p.m. Officials said the cause of the outage is under investigation. No further information...
OREM, UT
kmyu.tv

Officials respond to slide off in Big Cottonwood Canyon

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Officials responded to Big Cottonwood Canyon after a car slid off the road. Utah Department of Transportation officials said they arrived to the scene below Cardiff Fork on Saturday. More from 2News. Traffic was moving in both directions, but UDOT officials said traffic would...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kmyu.tv

Home sales plunge, higher prices persist along Wasatch Front

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Home sales along the Wasatch Front saw steep declines in November, driven by higher mortgage interest rates that have further squeezed out buyers. According to new data released Friday by the Salt Lake Board of Realtors, home sales in Salt Lake County fell by 48 percent last month compared to November 2021 when interest rates were roughly half of what they are today.
SALT LAKE COUNTY, UT
kmyu.tv

Salt Lake police call off AMBER Alert from April after safe return of three children

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Authorities with the Salt Lake City Police Department called off an Amber Alert for three children that had been ongoing for eight months following the arrest of one man and one woman after the woman reportedly fled the state with the children who she had been ordered to surrender to the Division of Child and Family Services as the result of a previous court ruling.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kmyu.tv

Suspect arrested for transporting drugs in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A man has been arrested after police said he possessed drugs with intent to distribute them. A Salt Lake City Police officer arrested the man while in one of the department's "focus patrol areas," they said. The 37-year-old suspect was arrested after an investigation...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kmyu.tv

Salt Lake City police SWAT Team take barricaded suspect into custody

KEARNS, Utah (KUTV) — An individual who had an outstanding warrant for a 2019 aggravated assault case was taken into custody on December 16 after officers said he barricaded himself inside a residence in Kearns. Representatives of the Salt Lake City Police Department reported that detectives with the agency's...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kmyu.tv

Crash hours earlier damaged same guardrail that impaled a driver on US 89

FARMINGTON, Utah (KUTV) — Officials said there was another crash hours earlier at the same guardrail that impaled a driver on US 89 in Davis County. The driver suffered serious injuries to her lower body after the incident on Wednesday. Good Samaritan’s stopped and, along with first responders, took an hour to remove her from the mangled car.
DAVIS COUNTY, UT
kmyu.tv

Deadly crash near problematic Mountain View Corridor intersection forces detour

HERRIMAN, Utah (KUTV) — Herriman police early Friday morning closed southbound lanes on Mountain View Corridor as authorities responded to a deadly crash. The deadly incident was one of several reported by UDOT at various locations along Mountain View on Friday morning. It appears to have happened near the problematic intersection at Real Vista Drive, which was the location of a fatal auto-pedestrian crash over the summer.
HERRIMAN, UT
kmyu.tv

South Salt Lake police searching for runaway teen in state custody

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Officers with the South Salt Lake Police Department have requested the community's assistance in locating a runaway teen. Authorities said that 16-year-old Brynlee Starr Jones is in state custody. Brynlee is reportedly 5' 5" and weighs 125 pounds, with half black, half blonde medium length hair. No further description, including tattoos, piercings or clothing was provided.
SOUTH SALT LAKE, UT

