Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Burger Places in UtahAlina AndrasUtah State
Utah Woman Posts Her Five Guys Receipt on TikTok, Upset She Spent $74 on 'Four Hamburgers, Two Fries and Drinks'Zack LoveSalt Lake City, UT
4 Great Burger Places in UtahAlina AndrasUtah State
4 Great Pizza Places in UtahAlina AndrasUtah State
4 Great Steakhouses in UtahAlina AndrasUtah State
Related
kmyu.tv
Santa Claus visits Tooele County with help from firefighters
TOOELE, Utah (KUTV) — Santa Claus visited Utah on the weekend before Christmas with some help from the Tooele Fire District. He rode through the streets around Stansbury Park, Lake Point, Pine Canyon and Erda, not on his sleigh, but with firefighters in the cab of Engine 64. Fire...
kmyu.tv
Woman found near Salt Lake City bus stop may have died of hypothermia
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A woman has been found dead near a bus stop after officials said they believe she got hypothermia. The woman was found near 100 South and 1000 East in Salt Lake City, according to Carl Arky with the Utah Transit Authority. Officials said the...
kmyu.tv
Salt Lake City man unable to work for weeks after hit by van near intersection
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A Salt Lake City man can't work for at least 12 weeks after he was hit by a van while he was crossing the road. The collision happened on Monday around 5 p.m. near the intersection of Jefferson Street and Mead Avenue in an area where there are no crosswalks.
kmyu.tv
Semi trailer fire extinguished in cold temperatures in Summit County
ECHO, Utah (KUTV) — Officials responded to a semi trailer fire on I-80 in Summit County on Sunday. North Summit firefighters responded to the scene early in the morning and said temperatures were below zero. More from 2News. They said they fought the fire in the cold weather with...
kmyu.tv
Power outage affecting thousands in Orem
OREM, Utah (KUTV) — A power outage had reportedly affected 2,400 residents of Orem, Utah shortly after 9:30 a.m. on December 17. Representatives of Rocky Mountain Power estimated the time of restoration to be 1:30 p.m. Officials said the cause of the outage is under investigation. No further information...
kmyu.tv
Officials respond to slide off in Big Cottonwood Canyon
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Officials responded to Big Cottonwood Canyon after a car slid off the road. Utah Department of Transportation officials said they arrived to the scene below Cardiff Fork on Saturday. More from 2News. Traffic was moving in both directions, but UDOT officials said traffic would...
kmyu.tv
Home sales plunge, higher prices persist along Wasatch Front
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Home sales along the Wasatch Front saw steep declines in November, driven by higher mortgage interest rates that have further squeezed out buyers. According to new data released Friday by the Salt Lake Board of Realtors, home sales in Salt Lake County fell by 48 percent last month compared to November 2021 when interest rates were roughly half of what they are today.
kmyu.tv
Salt Lake police call off AMBER Alert from April after safe return of three children
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Authorities with the Salt Lake City Police Department called off an Amber Alert for three children that had been ongoing for eight months following the arrest of one man and one woman after the woman reportedly fled the state with the children who she had been ordered to surrender to the Division of Child and Family Services as the result of a previous court ruling.
kmyu.tv
Assault suspect arrested after Salt Lake SWAT responds to Rose Park area
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — An assault suspect has been arrested after a search through Salt Lake City's Rose Park neighborhood. Officials responded to the area of 1000 North American Beauty Drive on Sunday at approximately 11:17 a.m. on a report of a shooting. As they were responding, police...
kmyu.tv
1 killed in multi-vehicle crash on 3500 S in West Valley City
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (KUTV) — One person has died in a multi-vehicle crash on 3500 South in West Valley City. According to officials with West Valley City Police Department, the crash occurred a short time before 4 p.m. Friday at 3500 South near 2400 West. Police said a...
kmyu.tv
Suspect arrested for transporting drugs in Salt Lake City
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A man has been arrested after police said he possessed drugs with intent to distribute them. A Salt Lake City Police officer arrested the man while in one of the department's "focus patrol areas," they said. The 37-year-old suspect was arrested after an investigation...
kmyu.tv
Salt Lake City police SWAT Team take barricaded suspect into custody
KEARNS, Utah (KUTV) — An individual who had an outstanding warrant for a 2019 aggravated assault case was taken into custody on December 16 after officers said he barricaded himself inside a residence in Kearns. Representatives of the Salt Lake City Police Department reported that detectives with the agency's...
kmyu.tv
Crash hours earlier damaged same guardrail that impaled a driver on US 89
FARMINGTON, Utah (KUTV) — Officials said there was another crash hours earlier at the same guardrail that impaled a driver on US 89 in Davis County. The driver suffered serious injuries to her lower body after the incident on Wednesday. Good Samaritan’s stopped and, along with first responders, took an hour to remove her from the mangled car.
kmyu.tv
Deadly crash near problematic Mountain View Corridor intersection forces detour
HERRIMAN, Utah (KUTV) — Herriman police early Friday morning closed southbound lanes on Mountain View Corridor as authorities responded to a deadly crash. The deadly incident was one of several reported by UDOT at various locations along Mountain View on Friday morning. It appears to have happened near the problematic intersection at Real Vista Drive, which was the location of a fatal auto-pedestrian crash over the summer.
kmyu.tv
South Salt Lake police searching for runaway teen in state custody
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Officers with the South Salt Lake Police Department have requested the community's assistance in locating a runaway teen. Authorities said that 16-year-old Brynlee Starr Jones is in state custody. Brynlee is reportedly 5' 5" and weighs 125 pounds, with half black, half blonde medium length hair. No further description, including tattoos, piercings or clothing was provided.
kmyu.tv
17-year-old dies after rollover crash into river in northern Utah
CORINNE, Utah (KUTV — A teenager has died after a rollover crash into a river in Box Elder County. Officials said they responded to an upside down car in Bear River at 4000 West 3600 North in Corinne at approximately 3:15 p.m. on Friday. They said the driver was...
kmyu.tv
Rocky Mountain Power gives tips to keep heating bill low in below-freezing temps
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — From the snow to the bitter cold, everyone in Utah will need to bundle up this week. It might be tricky to keep your home heating bill low this month, which can be frustrating with inflation and expenses around the holidays. Rocky Mountain Power...
kmyu.tv
Investigation reveals drugs, not road rage, likely led to Redwood Road shooting
TAYLORSVILLE, Utah (KUTV) — The Taylorsville Police Department on Friday released surveillance images of a suspect vehicle in a shooting the previous day that was initially believed to have been sparked by road rage. After serving a search warrant on the injured driver's vehicle, though, police now believe the...
kmyu.tv
Salt Lake City Starbucks workers join nationwide strike against unfair labor practice
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Baristas working at a Salt Lake City Starbucks have joined their fellow workers across the nation in challenging the company's management through an unfair labor practice strike. Representatives of Starbucks Workers United reported that employees of the Starbucks located at 421 East 400 South...
kmyu.tv
Take 2 Podcast: School vouchers, tech layoffs, government shutdown in DC?
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Host: Heidi Hatch. School Vouchers tied to teacher pay increase in upcoming Legislative Session. Tech Layoffs Continue weeks out from the holidays: Governor’s office of Economic Opportunity says they will step in and help. Park City Utah company offering the stocking stuffers that...
Comments / 0