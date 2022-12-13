SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Authorities with the Salt Lake City Police Department called off an Amber Alert for three children that had been ongoing for eight months following the arrest of one man and one woman after the woman reportedly fled the state with the children who she had been ordered to surrender to the Division of Child and Family Services as the result of a previous court ruling.

